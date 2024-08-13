DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Wholesome New "Pizza Party" Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Wolverine's Cowl

There were lots of moments in Deadpool & Wolverine that fans are unlikely to forget in a hurry, but the scene when Hugh Jackman's clawed mutant finally dons his iconic cowl to battle the Deadpool Corps might be the best of them.

Director Shawn Levy has just taken to X/Instagram to share some photos from the "Pizza Party" that ends the R-Rated threequel, including shots of "Feige's Famous Pizza" and the titular duo's masks (which is the final shot of the movie).

Meanwhile, Jackman's stunt double, Daniel Stevens, has shared a new snap of himself in Wolverine's cowl, offering arguably our best look yet at the phenomenal design.

Deadpool & Wolverine kept us waiting to see the cowl, and while there were other places we'd have loved to see it used, it was ultimately saved for that unforgettable final battle set to Madonna's "Like a Prayer."

"So did we when we filmed it, by the way. So did we," the filmmaker recently said when it was put to him that moviegoers have cheered the scene. "I just remember very early on when I was storyboarding, it became clear, 'Okay, he's got to wear the mask but don't give it up too early. Make them wait for it. Make it later and make it count.'"

"We were shooting that day and when Hugh pulled it on, we knew that we were gonna undercut it with Deadpool [saying], 'You save the good stuff for special occasions,' Wolverine says, 'Killing mostly.'"

It was at this point in the same interview that Ryan Reynolds chimed in to say, "There's a little smile on his face when he says it. Wonderful."

Levy added, "We loved that reading. That's one literally 500 readings of Hugh's Ryan and I are obsessed with but we just knew that moment would land so it had to be something that the audience waits for and it's really suiting up for the ultimate battle royale which was always going to be this single shot, lateral tracking move of Wolverine and Deadpool for the first time not fighting each other but fighting together against the Deadpool Corps."

Take a closer look at these newly revealed Deadpool & Wolverine photos, and Wolverine's cowl, in the X posts below.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.