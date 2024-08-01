DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Will Pass $600 Million Today; Ryan Reynolds Responds To Jamie Lee Curtis' Apology

Deadpool & Wolverine is about to pass another huge box office benchmark after a successful Wednesday in the U.S. and overseas. Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, has weighed in on Jamie Lee Curtis' apology...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Deadline

Deadpool & Wolverine earned $19.3 million in North America on Wednesday, smashing yet another record previously set by Joker in 2019 (during its first Wednesday in theaters, the DC Comics adaptation made a mere $9.6 million). 

That's taken the threequel's domestic total to a whopping $280.4 million and, as we first reported earlier this week, it will sail past The Passion of the Christ's lifetime haul of $370.7 million by the end of Sunday to become the highest-grossing R-Rated movie ever with over $380 million. 

Overseas, Deadpool & Wolverine clawed up an impressive $25.4 million to take its international cume to $310.1 million. Now, it sits at $590.5 million and will pass $600 million later today. 

As a result, it's become the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2024 worldwide after less than a week. So much for superhero fatigue, eh?

In related news, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has shared some new behind-the-scenes images from the movie highlighting that memorable opening sequence and the villainous Cassandra Nova.

Ryan Reynolds has also responded to Jamie Lee Curtis' recent apology after she said the MCU was in its "Bad" Phase. Why? Well, it's not like Deadpool & Wolverine held back when it came to poking fun at the Multiverse Saga...

Finally, Marvel Studios has released a new featurette focusing on the movie's score.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last week - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

From IRON MAN To DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE - An Updated Ranking Of Every MCU Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Fieriest Cast Member Shares BTS Photo & Reflects On His Special Role - SPOILERS
Vigor
Vigor - 8/1/2024, 2:37 PM
Ryan should just be the voice for mcu now. Like major Nelson from the old Xbox days

Get this guy on one of those new mcu podcasts asap
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/1/2024, 2:42 PM
@Vigor - Major Nelson?!?

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 8/1/2024, 2:44 PM
@Lisa89 - yeah Lisa. Larry Hyrb

User Comment Image
sully
sully - 8/1/2024, 3:08 PM
@Vigor - Ryan Reynolds is who Dwayne Johnson tries to be.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/1/2024, 2:40 PM
@soberchimera -
Everyone including Iger and Feige know that it sucked. It's no secret.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/1/2024, 2:40 PM
For anyone on this site thinking Reynolds was going to defend Phase 4 & 5
?si=VMg5YTWH4uBLtvW2
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 8/1/2024, 3:24 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Besides DP and Wolverine I think No Way Home is one of my favorites of the new MCU movies. I don’t mind fan service when done right, and these two movies did that. Shang Chi was also pretty awesome.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 8/1/2024, 2:43 PM
She just apologized for the internet style trash talking, not her opinion. More power to her.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 2:44 PM
Cassandra was so cool in this. Hope she isnt dead
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/1/2024, 2:52 PM
@TheRogue - to be honest, I don’t remeber what happens to her at the end of the movie. Did she just disintegrate?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 2:53 PM
@thewanderer - Its just a bright light. She has the same powers as logan and wafe, so maybe she could have made it.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/1/2024, 3:17 PM
@TheRogue - I mean, for one thing there is the Variant clause, but in the source her character was conceived sans a body and built her own using her bro's DNA in vitro. Was still born but her mind survived thus able to rebuild her body too so technicaly even if her entire body was destroyed there are ways that would be close to source how she could return (or the whole taking over the mind of someone who looks identical).
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/1/2024, 2:46 PM
Actually dug the score, perfect for most scenes, especially when the Resistance shows up, got me pumped!

Also, forget post-Endgame, even pre-Endgame was far from perfect.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/1/2024, 2:48 PM
MCU Post Endgame has had some duds but let's not pretend like The Infinity Saga was all gems. Thor The Dark World, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Ant-Man & The Wasp, just to name a few. Each saga has had its weak entries but they pay off in the end. Trust the process.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/1/2024, 2:53 PM
@SonOfAGif - phase 4 and 5 are just as good as phases 1 and 2 were.
asherman93
asherman93 - 8/1/2024, 2:55 PM
@SonOfAGif - Frankly, the only films I'd call duds out of the franchise are Iron Man 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 1, and (if you squint) Black Widow and Eternals.

And those last two were still decent - most of the MCU has ranged from average at worst, to absolutely spectacular.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 8/1/2024, 2:48 PM
My Man!!! ✊
Colton
Colton - 8/1/2024, 2:49 PM
She just loves saying stoopid shit and apologising/back peddling
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/1/2024, 2:51 PM
JLC shouldn't have apologized either.

That said, I'm thankful that she did, for no other reason than exposing those who rushed first to tell her that she shouldn't have to apologize.

Make of that what you will.
asherman93
asherman93 - 8/1/2024, 2:56 PM
Eh. I actually think Nicepool was onto something when he said its been "steadily great since Endgame".
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 3:04 PM
@asherman93 - The Multiverse Saga has had its issues and some projects have been stronger than others but I have enjoyed everyone I’ve seen to varying degrees thus far.

To me all this talk feels people looking at the past 3 phases with rose tinted glasses , excess or projects and people hopping on internet groupthink
TheyDont
TheyDont - 8/1/2024, 3:17 PM
@asherman93 - Was he onto delusion?
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 8/1/2024, 3:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - We're in the anti-fan phase.

Things will cycle back around, then people will pretend they weren't the way they've been.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/1/2024, 3:01 PM
Her apology sounds sarcastic.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/1/2024, 3:11 PM
@TheMetaMan - I was thinking the same thing.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/1/2024, 3:16 PM
Poor guy crying all the way to the bank...

Sarcasm aside, after all the BS Reynolds had to go through to even get Deadpool off of the ground it's cool to see the character basically becoming a household name at this point.
EpicMan
EpicMan - 8/1/2024, 3:21 PM
I have been saying it for a year and a half now.... There was no such thing as Super Hero Fatigue it was M-She-U Fatigue. Shoving DEI and Wokeness down your customers throats and then blaming your customers for not liking your product was not successful.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/1/2024, 3:29 PM
User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/1/2024, 3:47 PM
Glad some users on here are acknowledging that as messy as the Multiverse Saga is, the Infinity saga wasn't perfect either. Think it's be best to follow the prime DP advice. Take the L and move on.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 3:51 PM
@MCUKnight11 - i think the messiness comes from the many projects we have had (especially due to Chapek’s streaming incentive) hence we have this feeling of disorganization

Hopefully Marvel can make it all come together for the most part atleast in a cohesive and satisfying manner.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 3:49 PM
Sweet , I can honestly see it being the second highest grossing film of 2024 thus far by the end of its theatrical run (gonna be hard to beat Inside Out 2 for the No 1 spot).

Also while I wish Cassandra Nova was a bit more fleshed out , I did enjoy Emma Corrin’s performance as the character…

Plus it was just nice to have a villain that was just bad to the bone it seemed.

User Comment Image
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 8/1/2024, 3:50 PM
Perfect reply. Jamie Lee Curtis SHOULD NOT HAVE APOLOGIZED. It wasn't offensive it was just slamming a corporation for the drop in quality. It was factual.
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 8/1/2024, 3:59 PM
I think the movie will hit us$1 bi around the third or fourth week. I keep thinkin that, if the movie was not Rated R, probably should get there sooner

