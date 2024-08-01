DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Will Pass $600 Million Today; Ryan Reynolds Responds To Jamie Lee Curtis' Apology

Deadpool & Wolverine earned $19.3 million in North America on Wednesday, smashing yet another record previously set by Joker in 2019 (during its first Wednesday in theaters, the DC Comics adaptation made a mere $9.6 million).

That's taken the threequel's domestic total to a whopping $280.4 million and, as we first reported earlier this week, it will sail past The Passion of the Christ's lifetime haul of $370.7 million by the end of Sunday to become the highest-grossing R-Rated movie ever with over $380 million.

Overseas, Deadpool & Wolverine clawed up an impressive $25.4 million to take its international cume to $310.1 million. Now, it sits at $590.5 million and will pass $600 million later today.

As a result, it's become the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2024 worldwide after less than a week. So much for superhero fatigue, eh?

In related news, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has shared some new behind-the-scenes images from the movie highlighting that memorable opening sequence and the villainous Cassandra Nova.

Ryan Reynolds has also responded to Jamie Lee Curtis' recent apology after she said the MCU was in its "Bad" Phase. Why? Well, it's not like Deadpool & Wolverine held back when it came to poking fun at the Multiverse Saga...

Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame? https://t.co/kRxPmILfXl — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 1, 2024

Finally, Marvel Studios has released a new featurette focusing on the movie's score.

"We have a Deadpool anthem." 🎶



Get tickets now to see #DeadpoolAndWolverine in theaters: https://t.co/Gsnkj243mS pic.twitter.com/n46TQf6rnz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 1, 2024

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last week - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.