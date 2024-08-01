BORDERLANDS Star Jamie Lee Curtis Issues Apology After Saying Marvel's Current Saga Is "Bad" At Comic-Con

Doing the rounds at Comic-Con this past weekend, Borderlands star Jamie Lee Curtis made some tongue-in-cheek comments about the MCU and has now issued a statement essentially apologising for them...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Jamie Lee Curtis was at this past weekend's San Diego Comic-Con to promote Borderlands, Eli Roth's upcoming video game adaptation...which hasn't exactly been generating much in the way of positive buzz.

Asked by MTV which Phase the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in (for one of those social media clips sites like that hope will go viral), Curtis responded "Bad" before looking at the camera and smiling as her co-stars laughed in the background. 

The clip, which has gained a fair bit of traction online, has seen Curtis face heavy backlash from fans. You can watch it below:

You'll likely recall there being a fair bit of unhappiness when Curtis won the "Best Supporting Actress" Oscar in place of Angela Bassett for her work as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Perhaps not wanting to face any further backlash, Curtis has shared an apology of sorts addressing her remarks. 

"My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better," she said. "I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation."

It's a surprisingly serious statement for a jokey comment, but upsetting MCU fans when Deadpool & Wolverine is breaking box office records right before Borderlands comes out might be something her reps advised against. Of course, she took several shots at the franchise back in 2022 while comparing Everything Everywhere All at Once to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies," Curtis said at the time. "What I was talking about is that 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' was a little movie that could and we were able to tell a multiverse story that really touched people. What I was trying to talk about was it doesn’t have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you."

As for whether she'd be interested in joining the MCU, she added, "Honestly, I can’t imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust. But I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would. What am I going to do, say no?"

"But, I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel’s going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman. I’m afraid if I do a Marvel movie, they’re going to stick dots all over me and make me act by myself in a warehouse somewhere."

Do you think Curtis crossed the line?

DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/1/2024, 11:10 AM
Bad, Kureha. Bad!
theprophet
theprophet - 8/1/2024, 11:11 AM
@DrReedRichards - too bad she's not playing her anymore.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/1/2024, 11:16 AM
@theprophet -

I know, it was too good to be true...

User Comment Image
Blergh
Blergh - 8/1/2024, 11:17 AM
@DrReedRichards - turns out her brother was simply possessed by a time traveling bodysnatcher who happened to be a Marvel die hard out for murdering her
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/1/2024, 11:19 AM
@Blergh -

User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 8/1/2024, 11:10 AM
She peaked 30 years ago in True Lies.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/1/2024, 11:13 AM
@NGFB - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/1/2024, 11:21 AM
@NGFB - I think alot of men (and women) were enjoying that 'peek' too

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/1/2024, 11:11 AM
No one should ever apologize for telling the truth.
MG0019
MG0019 - 8/1/2024, 11:13 AM
@Lisa89 - Right?

And who’s “outraged” by this? Especially when Deadpool makes the same joke IN a Marvel movie.

Fake ragebait and apologizing for fake controversy.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/1/2024, 11:15 AM
Think about it. The two best films in the MCU since 'Endgame' are a Sony Spider-Man movie and a Fox X-Men movie. Ouch.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/1/2024, 11:16 AM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/1/2024, 11:17 AM
@Lisa89 -

You are the user formerly known as AmySabadini.

I do not apologize.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/1/2024, 11:26 AM
@DrReedRichards - User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 8/1/2024, 11:12 AM
User Comment Image
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/1/2024, 11:13 AM
She's allowed and opinion
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 11:13 AM
"My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better," he said. "I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation."

She has a way with words
Blergh
Blergh - 8/1/2024, 11:15 AM
She wasn’t wrong to say that their multiverse slate is bad, her statement is subjective and based on some merit as well with being a joke. She didn’t say “these are not real movies” or anything but more or less made it know she doesn’t like those movies…which no one should get their panties in a twist of.

I find Scorseses comments far sadder (still valid as an opinion, still sad) as he seems to not recognise these movies are real art. Which is the mindset our parents (well, not mine, but my generations parents, my dad was always quite the superhero aficionado) had about comics in general.

Some of my favorite movies are CBMs and they have merit as transporters of moral values, good messages and are generally a positive genre.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/1/2024, 11:18 AM
And dont do it again lady
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 11:20 AM
The Multiverse Saga has had its issues and some projects have been stronger than others but I have enjoyed everyone I’ve seen to varying degrees thus far.

I love Jaime Lee but I doubt she’s seen all of any of the recent projects and feels like she was just hopping on the internet bandwagon to me.

Glad she apologized though and hope she does play a role in the MCU at some point in the future!!.

User Comment Image
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 8/1/2024, 11:21 AM
Someone got a visit from the mouse.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 8/1/2024, 11:24 AM
@EgoEgor - Man that made me think of the South Park episode, ahahahahahahaha. That was great.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/1/2024, 11:24 AM
Well, she's not wrong. The decision to go with the multiverse was a huge mistake. Even in the comics, it always worked best as self-contained, speculative stories.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 8/1/2024, 11:25 AM
Why apologize? she's entitled to her own opinion and aside from 2-3 movies the multiverse saga is pretty meh at best.
Even Deadpool and Wolverine jokes about how bad the current MCU saga has been.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/1/2024, 11:26 AM
Weird how she would apologize when she was right in her initial statement.

