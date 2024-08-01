BORDERLANDS Star Jamie Lee Curtis Issues Apology After Saying Marvel's Current Saga Is "Bad" At Comic-Con

Jamie Lee Curtis was at this past weekend's San Diego Comic-Con to promote Borderlands, Eli Roth's upcoming video game adaptation...which hasn't exactly been generating much in the way of positive buzz.

Asked by MTV which Phase the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in (for one of those social media clips sites like that hope will go viral), Curtis responded "Bad" before looking at the camera and smiling as her co-stars laughed in the background.

The clip, which has gained a fair bit of traction online, has seen Curtis face heavy backlash from fans. You can watch it below:

Accepting both right & wrong answers on any Marvel trivia questions @JoshuaHorowitz or I ask 🤭



You'll likely recall there being a fair bit of unhappiness when Curtis won the "Best Supporting Actress" Oscar in place of Angela Bassett for her work as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Perhaps not wanting to face any further backlash, Curtis has shared an apology of sorts addressing her remarks.

"My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better," she said. "I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation."

It's a surprisingly serious statement for a jokey comment, but upsetting MCU fans when Deadpool & Wolverine is breaking box office records right before Borderlands comes out might be something her reps advised against. Of course, she took several shots at the franchise back in 2022 while comparing Everything Everywhere All at Once to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies," Curtis said at the time. "What I was talking about is that 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' was a little movie that could and we were able to tell a multiverse story that really touched people. What I was trying to talk about was it doesn’t have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you."

As for whether she'd be interested in joining the MCU, she added, "Honestly, I can’t imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust. But I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would. What am I going to do, say no?"

"But, I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel’s going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman. I’m afraid if I do a Marvel movie, they’re going to stick dots all over me and make me act by myself in a warehouse somewhere."

