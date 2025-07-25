PEACEMAKER Season 2 Image Reveals First Look At A Monstrous New Character; New Synopsis Released

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Image Reveals First Look At A Monstrous New Character; New Synopsis Released

A new behind-the-scenes photo from the second season of Peacemaker gives us a first look at a monstrous new character (we assume a villain, but you never know). We also have an updated synopsis...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 25, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Den of Geek has shared some new images from the second season of Peacemaker, and one of 'em reveals a first look at a mysterious new creature.

The behind-the-scenes shot, which also features James Gunn, is captioned "a rubber-suited monster and his little rat-like buddy," so we're not sure if this is an established DC Comics character/race or a new species created for the show.

There's some speculation that this Xenomorph-inspired fellow could be Hellgramite, but he doesn't really look enough like an insect to us. A Krolotean is another possibility, although he seems a little too tall.

Whoever this is, we assume he will be introduced as an enemy of Christopher Smith (John Cena) and his team.

WB/HBO Max has also released a new synopsis, which reveals why Peacemaker decides to venture into an alternate reality via Pocket Universe technology.

“In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

"People are realizing that Peacemaker Season Two is about two dimensions, and that’s really the core of the show," Gunn explained during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "But it’s not as if one of these is old DCEU and one’s DCU. That’s dealt with in a different way, very upfront in a season where most everything in Season One is canon and some things are not. And in fact, I did a podcast with [actors] Steve Agee and Jen Holland. And we did every episode of Peacemaker, and in those episodes, I talk about what’s canon and what’s not. I basically chip off little things from Peacemaker Season One that aren’t canon, like Aquaman. But most of the stuff is canon."

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Character Posters Spotted At SDCC; James Gunn Reveals We Will See Some Imps
Related:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Character Posters Spotted At SDCC; James Gunn Reveals We Will "See Some Imps"
PEACEMAKER Season 2 Won't Retcon DCEU Elements In The Way We're Expecting According To James Gunn
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Won't Retcon DCEU Elements In The Way We're Expecting According To James Gunn

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/25/2025, 9:51 AM
Related to Mr. Handsome?
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/25/2025, 10:23 AM
@foreverintheway - Go Birds!!!

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 7/25/2025, 10:12 AM
I see James Gunn is front an center!...again!
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/25/2025, 10:40 AM
@Forthas - I love how you pull this nonsense like your lord and savior Snyder isn't front and center promoting his movies and shows, while equally being forever online.

Shit he called it the [frick]ing Snyder Cut.

Is it James Gunn's Superman? or is it just superman.

You're such a knob.
RedFury
RedFury - 7/25/2025, 10:13 AM
That's a pretty cool creature design whatever it is.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/25/2025, 10:31 AM
@RedFury - User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/25/2025, 10:16 AM
I assume there’s just a scene where someone stops Peacemaker from retelling the Justice League story and says “That didn’t even happen.”?
rebellion
rebellion - 7/25/2025, 10:20 AM
Why does he have to be in almost every still released from his productions?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/25/2025, 10:32 AM
@rebellion - Because he couldn’t squeeze his ego into the Grand Canyon if you doubled its size.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/25/2025, 10:37 AM
@rebellion - I mean, a lot of directors appear in BTS shots from their movies... I think we've just seen so many from Gunn's projects over the years. Also, I wouldn't be surprised if he does it on purpose now just to troll the internet.

Or, maybe he is just a raging egomaniac.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/25/2025, 10:46 AM
@rebellion - User Comment Image
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/25/2025, 10:26 AM
User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/25/2025, 10:51 AM
Awesome!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2025, 10:59 AM
Man , Gunn really loves his creatures doesn’t he?.

Anyway it is a cool design though and while I wouldn’t be surprised if it is a character original to the show , I can also see it be the DCU version of Hellgrammite honestly given some similarities imo.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , looking forward to seeing what it is and the show itself!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder