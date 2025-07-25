PEACEMAKER Season 2 Image Reveals First Look At A Monstrous New Character; New Synopsis Released

Den of Geek has shared some new images from the second season of Peacemaker, and one of 'em reveals a first look at a mysterious new creature.

The behind-the-scenes shot, which also features James Gunn, is captioned "a rubber-suited monster and his little rat-like buddy," so we're not sure if this is an established DC Comics character/race or a new species created for the show.

There's some speculation that this Xenomorph-inspired fellow could be Hellgramite, but he doesn't really look enough like an insect to us. A Krolotean is another possibility, although he seems a little too tall.

Whoever this is, we assume he will be introduced as an enemy of Christopher Smith (John Cena) and his team.

WB/HBO Max has also released a new synopsis, which reveals why Peacemaker decides to venture into an alternate reality via Pocket Universe technology.

“In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

We're Keeping the Peace on our Summer 2025 cover!@jamesgunn, @johncena, and the cast of @DCpeacemaker season 2 reveal how a Z-list hero came to be at the center of the rebooted DC Universe in our latest cover story. Link in 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Am37iCHn4C — Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) July 22, 2025

"People are realizing that Peacemaker Season Two is about two dimensions, and that’s really the core of the show," Gunn explained during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "But it’s not as if one of these is old DCEU and one’s DCU. That’s dealt with in a different way, very upfront in a season where most everything in Season One is canon and some things are not. And in fact, I did a podcast with [actors] Steve Agee and Jen Holland. And we did every episode of Peacemaker, and in those episodes, I talk about what’s canon and what’s not. I basically chip off little things from Peacemaker Season One that aren’t canon, like Aquaman. But most of the stuff is canon."

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."