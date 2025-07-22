PEACEMAKER Season 2 Character Posters Spotted At SDCC; James Gunn Reveals We Will "See Some Imps"

A series of character posters for the second season of Peacemaker have been spotted in the wild at SDCC, as James Gunn shares some interesting updates on the returning The Suicide Squad spin-off...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 22, 2025 03:07 PM EST
Though they have yet to be officially released, a series of character posters for the second season of HBO Max's Peacemaker were spotted in the wild ahead of this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con.

The banners spotlight John Cena as Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Eagly as Eagly.

We have some idea what to expect from the new season, but it sounds like James Gunn also has a few surprises in store. The Superman director has previously hinted at a major cameo, and has now revealed that the show will also feature Interdimensional Imps.

“I would love to be able to figure out a way to do Bat-Mite, or at least Peace-Mite, because I’m sure there’s an imp somewhere in the Ninth Dimension who worships Peacemaker. In fact, we see some imps in season 2 of Peacemaker,” Gunn tells Den of Geek.

"People are realizing that Peacemaker Season Two is about two dimensions, and that’s really the core of the show," Gunn explains to Rolling Stone. "But it’s not as if one of these is old DCEU and one’s DCU. That’s dealt with in a different way, very upfront in a season where most everything in Season One is canon and some things are not. And in fact, I did a podcast with [actors] Steve Agee and Jen Holland. And we did every episode of Peacemaker, and in those episodes, I talk about what’s canon and what’s not. I basically chip off little things from Peacemaker Season One that aren’t canon, like Aquaman. But most of the stuff is canon."

How the old version of the League is wiped from DCU canon remains to be seen, but it's entirely possible that Smith and his allies encountering those characters simply won't be brought up!

Gunn recently revealed that we pick up "roughly" two years after the events of season 1, with Peacemaker attempting to be taken seriously by the superhero community.

"We come into season 2 with Peacemaker knowing that he saved the world from the Butterflies," Gunn says. "He thinks he's a big star now, and he should be a real superhero. And we see at the very beginning of episode 1 that he's meeting with the group of superheroes from Superman, and he's basically interviewing for membership in the group. But they just mock him the entire time, so he's not taken seriously."

"He's still considered a punchline among all of the other metahumans, so he's starting the season in a bad place," he adds. "As are all of our heroes, all of the 11th Street kids — well, everybody but Vigilante [Freddie Stroma], who just always seems to be okay with everything."

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."

JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 7/22/2025, 3:06 PM
What a time to be alive!

The fanboy stuff Dave Filoni does for Star Wars doesn't come close to what Gunn does for DC's most interesting deep-cut characters.
mck13
mck13 - 7/22/2025, 3:07 PM
Here we go with THE SILLY DC ERA!!! No more EPIC MOVIES! Just SMILES OVER SUBSTANCE!!!!!!! JAMES GUNNS STRENGTH!!! JLA is the new GOTG.. We're gonna get sexual innuendos, bad jokes& inappropriate jokes etc while they claim to be aiming for KIDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/22/2025, 3:10 PM
@mck13 - So basically 1990's Disney and Nickelodeon? I'm sold.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/22/2025, 3:15 PM
@mck13 - Shut up Jay.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/22/2025, 3:17 PM
@mck13 - Better than last regime

User Comment Image
KamenRider
KamenRider - 7/22/2025, 3:21 PM
@BlackStar25 - Better than Joss Whedon’s butchering of JL. Yeah. Totally.
mck13
mck13 - 7/22/2025, 3:21 PM
The most DIVISIVE Superman ever means it's not good...whenever the HARDCORE fans are pissed the studio missed. Marvel fans was never divided over a film. Corenswet could've been a great Superman with BETTER WRITING & VISION! Not trying to do what marvel does. Fantastic Four will BLOW JAMES GUNN OUT THE WATER! It will be written better etc.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/22/2025, 3:22 PM
@BlackStar25 - Joss "Inappropriate Touching" Whedon has been erased from the world of DC on film.

If he's not careful, they'll figure out a way to erase him from the world of Buffy as well.
mck13
mck13 - 7/22/2025, 3:25 PM
@BlackStar25 - Josh Whedons(MARVEL) JLA was HORRIBLE. Trying to be funny with Flash & Wonder Woman..inappropriate sexual innuendos that wasn't needed. Forced comedy. David Goyer, Chris Nolan & Zack Snyder had it right before DC stepped in & screwed themselves. Don't blame the fans for DC screwing up a great product blame DC!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/22/2025, 3:27 PM
@mck13 - Better than last regime

User Comment Image
mck13
mck13 - 7/22/2025, 3:29 PM
@BlackStar25 - Dude, James Gunn wish he could make a movie as EPIC as BvS...James Gunn Superman is somewhere getting KICKED IN THE NUTZ!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/22/2025, 3:09 PM
User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/22/2025, 3:12 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Hopefully Peter the Dink stays out of the affairs of this one.
mck13
mck13 - 7/22/2025, 3:16 PM
DC spending MILLIONS so we can think this movie is a BLOCKBUSTER when it's not. James Gunn & DC blaming TRUMP for the world not buying in on James Gunn SILLY/WACKY Universe...where Supergirl is DRUNK (under a yellow sun in the fortress? Plot hole) & Jor El & Lara sends Kal El to earth to conquer the dumb humans & have sex with as many women as possible...HES A VILTRAMITE now? Also did the world forget about this during the movie (PLOT HOLE) SMFH All this superman did in this movie was....SURVIVE! He didn't save Metropolis from THE KIJU Mr. Terrific did, he didn't stop the war The Justice Gang did...he didn't even stop Lex...Jimmy & Lois did. Then Krypto attacks Lex like the Hulk did Loki?!!! This Superman was ALL SMILE OVER SUBSTANCE!!!! I left the movie feeling empty. I went home & watched Man Of Steel & whoa THATS EPIC!! The cinematography, The score, The cast was awesome written By David Goyer & Chris Nolan...PERFECT!!! This Superman2025 Written & directed by James Gunn SUCKED!!!!!!!!!!!
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/22/2025, 3:18 PM
@mck13 - Are you really going to start doing this again Jay? Jumping from one fake account to another and conversing with yourself?
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/22/2025, 3:22 PM
@Ikusa - he's right though......sadly
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/22/2025, 3:27 PM
@28ClungesLater - I'm all for differing opinions, but it's hard to take yours seriously when you've openly championed the return of those dreary, over-filtered DC films. You know, the ones with mediocre plots, questionable casting, and production issues? The kind even audiences ignored eventually.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/22/2025, 3:28 PM
@mck13 -

User Comment Image
KamenRider
KamenRider - 7/22/2025, 3:16 PM
It makes sense. Going from a Golden Age of comics book movies to a Silver Age of comic book movies. Gotta lean into all that wacky Silver Age nonsense.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/22/2025, 3:21 PM
@KamenRider - I'm sure as a Kamen Rider fan you can appreciate the wackiness. That's basically what the Showa era was.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/22/2025, 3:17 PM
Mister Myxlplyx wil be the villian in his Superman sequel.

You can just tell Gunn is over eager to put his antics on screen.

User Comment Image
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/22/2025, 3:18 PM
@Nomis929 - played by Sean Gunn....which wouldn't actually be bad casting lol
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/22/2025, 3:20 PM
@28ClungesLater - LOL! That's actually Not a bad call. I can see him more as Myxlplyx Than Maxwell Lord.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/22/2025, 3:29 PM
Let's All Give PedroSparkles Big Welcome to CBM and the Courage to Come Out of Closet.

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/22/2025, 3:34 PM
@AllsGood - Who is PedroSparkles?
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/22/2025, 3:35 PM
Gunn is such a cornball. I swear he gotta be trolling. If he wants to make silly content for children then he should just make cartoons. He can even bring back Saturday morning cartoons. It’d be cool, for the kids.

