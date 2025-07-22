PEACEMAKER Season 2 Character Posters Spotted At SDCC; James Gunn Reveals We Will "See Some Imps"

Though they have yet to be officially released, a series of character posters for the second season of HBO Max's Peacemaker were spotted in the wild ahead of this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con.

The banners spotlight John Cena as Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Eagly as Eagly.

We have some idea what to expect from the new season, but it sounds like James Gunn also has a few surprises in store. The Superman director has previously hinted at a major cameo, and has now revealed that the show will also feature Interdimensional Imps.

“I would love to be able to figure out a way to do Bat-Mite, or at least Peace-Mite, because I’m sure there’s an imp somewhere in the Ninth Dimension who worships Peacemaker. In fact, we see some imps in season 2 of Peacemaker,” Gunn tells Den of Geek.

New character posters for PEACEMAKER S2 pic.twitter.com/sZBKwdW8NX — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) July 22, 2025

"People are realizing that Peacemaker Season Two is about two dimensions, and that’s really the core of the show," Gunn explains to Rolling Stone. "But it’s not as if one of these is old DCEU and one’s DCU. That’s dealt with in a different way, very upfront in a season where most everything in Season One is canon and some things are not. And in fact, I did a podcast with [actors] Steve Agee and Jen Holland. And we did every episode of Peacemaker, and in those episodes, I talk about what’s canon and what’s not. I basically chip off little things from Peacemaker Season One that aren’t canon, like Aquaman. But most of the stuff is canon."

How the old version of the League is wiped from DCU canon remains to be seen, but it's entirely possible that Smith and his allies encountering those characters simply won't be brought up!

so close you can almost taste it. pic.twitter.com/afaFN6mxlW — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) July 21, 2025

Gunn recently revealed that we pick up "roughly" two years after the events of season 1, with Peacemaker attempting to be taken seriously by the superhero community.

"We come into season 2 with Peacemaker knowing that he saved the world from the Butterflies," Gunn says. "He thinks he's a big star now, and he should be a real superhero. And we see at the very beginning of episode 1 that he's meeting with the group of superheroes from Superman, and he's basically interviewing for membership in the group. But they just mock him the entire time, so he's not taken seriously."

"He's still considered a punchline among all of the other metahumans, so he's starting the season in a bad place," he adds. "As are all of our heroes, all of the 11th Street kids — well, everybody but Vigilante [Freddie Stroma], who just always seems to be okay with everything."

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."