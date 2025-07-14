PEACEMAKER Season 2 Leaked Teaser Confirms Multiverse Story - Are We Getting A DCEU/DCU Crossover?

A new 30-second teaser for Peacemaker season 2 is playing in select theaters, and it's now found its way online. While the first trailer saw Christopher Smith come face-to-face with his doppelgänger, this sneak peek confirms the confrontation is playing out in another reality.

Needless to say, this has raised questions about whether James Gunn intends to bring the DCEU's Peacemaker into the DCU rather than simply introducing a new DCU version with a similar history.

Peacemaker season 2's "canon" status has been a hot topic of debate among fans, especially as its characters played such a prominent role in the DCEU. Gunn addressed that last year by saying, "In Creature Commandos, you'll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker. Well then, those things automatically become canon."

"The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League," the Superman director added. "Which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker."

There are indications that Peacemaker season 2 is a reboot, but also some hard-to-ignore hints that the plan is for the DCEU's Task Force X alum to take the place of his DCU counterpart, somewhat bridging the gap between the two worlds.

Alternatively, it could be that Peacemaker simply uses his pocket universe to visit another reality, with that serving as the next stage in his evolution to becoming a hero. Still, it would be odd to ignore the DCEU and The Suicide Squad lead's history there if that is indeed the case.

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

This second batch of episodes has assembled an impressive cast, which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.