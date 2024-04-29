DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Speculation Heats Up After FANTASTIC FOUR Star Michael B. Jordan Shares Movie's Trailer

When the news broke that rising star Michael B. Jordan had been cast in Josh Trank's Fantastic Four reboot as the Human Torch, the response was mixed. There were, unfortunately, the usual racist complaints, while some comic book readers simply didn't like the fact Sue and Johnny Storm wouldn't be blood-related.

Ultimately, the 2015 reboot was a mess which ended up being a mix of Trank's original dark vision for Marvel's First Family and studio-mandated reshoots leading to a messy second half full of suspect wigs and CG-heavy action.

The Fantastic Four cast managed to recover, with Jordan going on to star in movies like Creed, Black Panther, and Without Remorse. Could he now be gearing up to return as the Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Many fans are convinced he's hinting at exactly that after recently sharing the movie's latest trailer to his Instagram Stories.

He could simply appreciate a sneak peek at what looks set to be one of the summer's biggest and best movies. However, considering the fact Ryan Reynolds originally wanted Jordan and Jamie Bell to suit up as the Human Torch and The Thing in Deadpool 2, a cameo surely isn't off the table. Artwork for the sequel has also shown Miles Teller's Mister Fantastic and Kate Mara's Invisible Woman.

Rumours are swirling that Chris Evans will play his Human Torch Variant in Deadpool & Wolverine, meaning it's possible we'll see these two Johnny Storms share the screen as soon as this summer.

It would be unwise to put too much stock in this, but Jordan has never shied away from returning to the MCU despite his role in Black Panther as Erik Killmonger looking like a one-and-done. He reprised the role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and lent his voice to a Variant of the villain in What If...?

Do you think we'll see Jordan return as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.