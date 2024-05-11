THOR Star Chris Hemsworth Reveals Whether He Shot A DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo After CinemaCon Tease

The CinemaCon trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine featured an appearance from Chris Hemsworth's Thor and the actor has now revealed whether he shot any new scenes as the MCU's God of Thunder. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - May 11, 2024 06:05 AM EST
Source: ComicBook.com

At this year's CinemaCon, a new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer was shown to attendees. Vague descriptions soon found their way online, including an intriguing exchange between the Merc with the Mouth and the TVA's Mr. Paradox. 

In that, Deadpool spotted a monitor showing Thor crying over his fallen body, with Paradox telling Wade Wilson it was something which hadn't happened yet. 

At the time, we were left in the dark in terms of whether it was a newly shot scene or edited archival footage. However, ComicBook.com recently caught up with Chris Hemsworth to discuss Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and confirmed the scene was lifted from 2013's Thor: The Dark World (replacing Loki with Deadpool).

"It's really cool," Hemsworth said of the footage being re-used. "You kind of forget and be like, 'Oh, cool! I'm part of the team. They're talking about me!' when I'm not in it. I mean, that whole world is really cool to be a part of, and any time each other...I think it's what makes it all really cool is the interconnected nature of it."

We can't help but wonder whether that was a placeholder, but Marvel Studios will have needed to keep Deadpool & Wolverine's budget under control. With that in mind, as many newly shot cameos as we're likely to see, filmmaking trickery being used for a few of them makes sense. 

Hemsworth recently addressed his disappointment with Thor: Love and Thunder, confirming he hopes to eventually return as the hero to make things right for fans. "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself," the actor admitted. "I didn’t stick the landing."

Youn can hear more from Hemsworth below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

LSHF
LSHF - 5/11/2024, 7:07 AM
Well, hopefully he'll stick the landing next time.

I'm glad they used old footage, as that's cheaper than filming new scenes and they should arguably keep the production costs down to help make a good profit.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/11/2024, 7:11 AM
I read somewhere that Thor cameos in DP3. I’m not referring to the footage of the avengers that Wade sees in the TVA but an actual moment where Thor cradles a dead variant of Wade in his arms and mourns him. Sounds hilarious.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 5/11/2024, 8:18 AM
@TheMetaMan - this is the scene he mentions it's old footage
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/11/2024, 8:23 AM
@TheMetaMan - yeah

It’s said to be reused footage from The Dark World when Thor was cradling Loki’s body but Wade’s in place of the latter now.

User Comment Image
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/11/2024, 8:41 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh snap. That scene is my favourite moment from TTDW.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/11/2024, 9:38 AM
@TheMetaMan - this is probably mine…

?si=gJTQDskb1kBGcFlQ

I don’t care much for TDW but that dynamic between them is the best part of the movie.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/11/2024, 7:54 AM
Release those tracking numbers 🗣️😂
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/11/2024, 8:53 AM
@YouFlopped

You’re genuinely dumber than I thought if you don’t think this is going to be a monster hit.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/11/2024, 8:58 AM
@regularmovieguy - He's just trolling. He knows it'll be big. Easy one bil, possible 2 bil. 2 bil sounds unlikely for anything these days, but then NWH got nearly that in Covid, and after Barbenheimer cinema's coming back (at least for the big event movies). Anything's possible I wouldn't rule it out. But an easy 1 billy. Easy.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/11/2024, 10:03 AM
@ObserverIO - 2 bil is never happening. Deadpool and Wolverine aren’t Spider-Man.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 8:21 AM
Huh... Had no idea about this.... Kinda wish this wasn't spoiled for me in the headline of a [frick]ing article... But you know ... Eh, shit happens.......
Cap1
Cap1 - 5/11/2024, 8:23 AM
@TheVandalore - Read the article
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 8:24 AM
@Cap1 - if it contains spoilers for the film, I'd rather not.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 8:27 AM
@Cap1 - when I go to see the film for the first time, I like to keep things a surprise until I'm watching the film for the first time. I don't want to know all the cameos and spoilers. That's usually why they have spoiler warnings for information about the film in the articles so you know sensitive information is inside.

I read a [frick]ing headline.
Cap1
Cap1 - 5/11/2024, 8:27 AM
@TheVandalore - Bit silly to complain about the headline of an article you're unwilling to read, which confirms the headline is no spoiler
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 8:29 AM
@Cap1 - "THOR Star Chris Hemsworth Reveals Whether He Shot DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo After CinemaCon Reveal"

Is the headline misleading or did Chris film a cameo for Deadpool?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/11/2024, 8:33 AM
@TheVandalore - Not a spoiler, dude. The headline simply wonders whether Chris Hemsworth shot a cameo, with details saved for the article itself. The CinemaCon footage has been public knowledge for months and reported on here several times. No more of a spoiler than the archival footage seen in that first teaser. Hope that helps!
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 8:37 AM
@Cap1 - yeah no, dude... The article is immediately talking about a seen from CinemaConi haven't seen and don't wanna know about until I'm watching the movie.

My point is I didn't go to cinemacon, I didn't read the spoiler info about Thor having a cameo in Deadpool, reused footage or not, but regardless the POINT is that's SPOILER shit I didn't want to know and was not a cool moment for me watching the movie because I read it in a [frick]ing headline.... That wasn't my choice to be spoiled in a headline.

Just saying would have been a cool moment to experience on screen I don't get because of a headline. Simple concept, I don't get how you don't understand.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 8:39 AM
@JoshWilding - so I guess everyone already knew Thor had new footage in this? Unused footage or not, everyone knew already we were getting unseen Thor footage? That's news to me.... But I guess I missed that article where we all openly know Thor was gonna be in this...
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 8:42 AM
@JoshWilding - okay, I've just fully read your article and I didn't know any of that information from CinemaCon that is now definitely even more spoiled for me...
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 8:44 AM
But thank you all for insisting I read the spoilery article to make sure the spoilery headline didn't spoil me.

It did.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 8:45 AM
@NateBest - what is this crap man? I didn't want to know any of this ...
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 8:48 AM
@NateBest -

"SPOILERS Reveals Whether He Shot DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo After CinemaCon Reveal"

HOW ABOUT IT? Ya know?

Simple.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/11/2024, 9:09 AM
@TheVandalore - Just to chime in with an unwanted opinion. I do get where you're coming from generally, but this particular cameo is just archive footage, so it's not really a cameo cameo. Not a proper guest appearance that they were keeping secret. Yes it's been tailored a little, but it's not that big of a reveal. Thise reveals either don't exist or are being saved for a marketing push nearer to the film's release.

Much like Hugh as Wolverine was teased but is now known, there are probably characters that have a larger part in the film that will be in marketing at some point, trailers, tv spots, etc. And then they'll probably save a few big cameos for the movie release itself.

That's how I'd do it.

Unless it's like a massive, mind-blowing guest appearance I don't really consider cameos to be spoilers, imo. Just like Stan Lee being in a Marvel movie is not a spoiler, Thor being in a Marvel movie... not really that mind-blowing.

I don't know anything, but I think we can expect cameos from the MCU and other Fox Marvel movies. If someone shows up from beyond those franchises or if a person who's supposed to be dead shows up like RDJ as Iron Man, then I might consider that a spoiler.

Penny penny, as the man used to say.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/11/2024, 10:33 AM
@TheVandalore @NateBest - As literally everyone else here is saying, an actor commenting on whether they’ve shot a cameo in a movie isn’t a spoiler. Archival footage of Thor being in DP&W is common knowledge and nothing is spoiled here. If you want to know zero about this thing before seeing it, you should be on social media and DEFINITELY shouldn’t be coming to a comic book movie news site. And if you were unaware of the CinemaCon footage, that headline should be meaningless to you, anyway. This site is full of people who complain for the sake of it, but not even they seem to have an issue with this (for once). I’m sorry you feel it’s been spoiled, but we can’t spoiler tag everything.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/11/2024, 10:35 AM
*shouldn’t be on social media, I mean. I do this for a living and use more SPOILER tags than anyone on this site. This. 👏🏻 Is. 👏🏻 Not. 👏🏻 A. 👏🏻 Spoiler. 👏🏻
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 10:51 AM
@NateBest - lol really with this guy?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 10:52 AM
@JoshWilding - put your claps away, diva.

Not literally everyone is agreeing with you, you egomaniac trying to pretend YOU are a professional at anything on THIS website like we all don't know your crap for years lmao

Clap clap clap lol
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 10:54 AM
@NateBest - why do you let this clown behave like this?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/11/2024, 10:55 AM
@TheVandalore - Thanks for immediately jumping to insults and proving you’re just trolling. I’ll put in a request so that future headlines go something like “[SPOILER] Says [SPOILER] Will [SPOILER] In [SPOILER]” to protect your delicate feelings. 🙄
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 10:56 AM
@JoshWilding - "As literally everyone else here is saying,"

Lmao you clown. Total reflection of your reporting credibility lol 🤡
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 10:57 AM
@JoshWilding - professional Josh Wilding at it again lol
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/11/2024, 10:57 AM
@TheVandalore - Yes, my behaviour is reprehensible. I offered you multiple, polite explanations why this isn’t a spoiler, and you responded by insulting me because I proved you wrong. And now you’re playing the victim. Pick a lane.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 10:58 AM
@NateBest - control your bitch.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 10:58 AM
@JoshWilding - oh yeah.... You did great Josh.... Nate will be oh so proud....
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/11/2024, 10:59 AM
@TheVandalore - This is childish and you’re continuing to be abusive for absolute no reason. I tried, but I’m blocking you.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 11:01 AM
@JoshWilding - cool hopefully it blocks your lost articles too. Do me a favor... Leave all this up for Nate to see if your stand by all your words. Let's see if he is proud of how you handled this.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 11:02 AM
@NateBest - if you wanna ban me over this, I respect your decision.

But wtf is this shit?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/11/2024, 11:03 AM
@NateBest - did him blocking me remove all that shit he posted for you? Cuz I got screen grabs.
Nighthawk01
Nighthawk01 - 5/11/2024, 11:05 AM
@TheVandalore - You need to stop. This is totally unwarranted. You’re calling the guy a bitch because he responded to you with an explanation and crying to Nate over it. Just stop.
1 2

