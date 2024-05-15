AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Reveals Plans For Witches' Road By Claiming Set "Looks Like A $100 Million Movie"

Agatha: All Along star Patti LuPone has confirmed the upcoming Disney+ series will take us to the Witches' Road, comparing the set to something you'd see on a "$100 million movie." Check it out...

By JoshWilding - May 15, 2024
After months of hijinks, Marvel Studios Television (find more on that change here) announced yesterday that its upcoming WandaVision sequel will be titled Agatha All Along

We're getting a two-episode Disney+ premiere on September 18 and, yesterday evening, Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, and Patti LuPone were on hand for the Walt Disney Company's Upfront presentation in New York to discuss the series. 

"The thing about this show which I thought was so thrilling [is] that Jac Schaeffer, who wrote it and also wrote WandaVision...it was very important to her and Mary Livanos, our producer, that there be as minimal CGI," Hahn explained, "so there's very little that is not practical magic or just our magic.

"That was a very exciting something to set up that we were able to prove again and again we could do it," the actress continued. "So, it's minimal CGI, but that was very thrilling. [The] sets are incredible...it just felt delicious. It was a very immersive experience."

LuPone then chimed in to reveal Agatha All Along will indeed take us to the Witches' Road, confirming claims from several social media scoopers over the past year or so. 

"May I say to that point, the set, the production design and the set dressers, and the lighting, the costumes, everything about it, it appeared to all of us when we saw it when we came to set that everybody on the creative end were at the top of their game," the Broadway icon explained. "I was telling somebody about the Witches' Road."

"How absolutely beautiful...we burst into tears when we got on the set and we saw the actual Witches' Road. It's gorgeous to look at on top of being a fantastic story. It looks like a $100 million movie."

In the comics, the Witches' Road is a plane of existence where only sorcerers can tread. The prevailing theory right now is that Agatha and Billy head there in search of the Scarlet Witch following her disappearance (and apparent death) at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's still unclear whether Elizabeth Olsen will make an appearance in the series as Wanda Maximoff.

As noted, Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ on September 18.

