Disney Resurrects Marvel Television Branding For Future MCU TV Shows Released On Streaming

Disney Resurrects Marvel Television Branding For Future MCU TV Shows Released On Streaming Disney Resurrects Marvel Television Branding For Future MCU TV Shows Released On Streaming

During Walt Disney Company's Upfront presentation in New York yesterday, it was confirmed that Marvel Television has been resurrected...albeit with some pretty major changes. Find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - May 15, 2024 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Marvel Television was originally a separate entity from Marvel Studios, spearheaded by Jeph Loeb under the watchful eye of former Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac Perlmutter. 

Before being shut down in 2019 (when Disney handed full control of all things Marvel to Kevin Feige), Marvel Television produced the likes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Netflix's Defenders slate, and even the likes of Cloak & Dagger, The Runaways, and M.O.D.O.K. 

The vast majority of characters were off-limits to Marvel Television, with Marvel Studios' desires prioritised by Disney. For Feige, Loeb's outfit was an annoyance, particularly as much of what they produced - Inhumans, for example - damaged the MCU brand. 

Marvel Studios has since discovered that producing TV shows isn't as easy as it looks. Last year, the decision was made to creatively overhaul Daredevil: Born Again and the studio's small screen output as a whole, with "Head Writers" finally replaced with proper showrunners. 

We've yet to see the impact of that, but during the Walt Disney Company's Upfront presentation in New York yesterday evening, Marvel Television made its return...minus everyone who was involved before 2019, of course. 

To get the MCU back on track, the idea is for Marvel Studios to focus solely on movies, getting back to quality over quantity. Marvel Animation will continue producing the likes of What If...? and X-Men '97, while Marvel Television will focus on Disney+ TV shows and small screen content.

While we're sure Feige is still overseeing everything, this likely means specific executives have been assigned to each division. That should result in the same producers no longer having to work on movies and TV shows at the same time, a decision which resulted in a decline in quality which led to the negative reception to projects like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion

Hopefully, Marvel will reveal more details about the changes soon. This appears to be a step in the right direction, though. 

"We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three," Disney CEO Bob Iger said last week. "And we’re working hard on what that path is."

He added, "Overall, I feel great about the slate. It’s something that I’ve committed to spending more and more time on. The team is one that I have tremendous confidence in and the IP that we’re mining, including all the sequels that we’re doing, is second to none."

Stay tuned for updates. You can see the new Marvel Television logo below.

RUMOR: The Disney+ Series Scarlett Johansson Is Developing With Marvel Is THE BLONDE PHANTOM
Related:

RUMOR: The Disney+ Series Scarlett Johansson Is Developing With Marvel Is THE BLONDE PHANTOM
Marvel Studios Is Finally Sending Their Lawyers After The Anonymous Social Media Scoopers Over Various Leaks
Recommended For You:

Marvel Studios Is Finally Sending Their Lawyers After The Anonymous Social Media Scoopers Over Various Leaks
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/15/2024, 5:36 AM
It was Marvel Television all along
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/15/2024, 5:38 AM
50/50 average of mediocrity from Loeb, somehow that has carried over lol
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/15/2024, 5:39 AM
Boy, that headline is a lot to take in.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/15/2024, 5:44 AM
Interested in DD but that's it.

But only IF word of mouth is good, as usual.
Origame
Origame - 5/15/2024, 5:45 AM
I'll take this as an admission of defeat, but it's still just a bandaid to the problem.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder