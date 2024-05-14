DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN And IRONHEART Get Official Premiere Dates And New Logos

Following the Agatha All Along reveal, Marvel Studios announced the premiere dates for both Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart during tonight's Disney Upfronts presentation.

Born Again, which will serve as a relaunch of the cancelled Daredevil Netflix series, is set to hit the streaming service in March of next year. Star Charlie Cox confirmed that the season will run for nine episodes.

Ironheart is also set to premiere in 2025, but an exact date was not revealed.

Marvel screened the first trailers for both shows for those in attendance, but they haven't been released online (and likely won't be for a while). However, we do have updated logos, which you can check out below along with an interview clip (via Deadline).

Joining Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk will be Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), who were not going to be a part of the new series originally. Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, along with Wilson Bethel as the villainous Bullseye.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan are also on board in supporting roles.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin, who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

Ironheart will continue the adventures of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who we first met in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In the comics, Riri is encouraged to suit-up and fight crime by Tony Stark, who becomes a mentor of sorts to the young hero. Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame would obviously make that particular dynamic very difficult to replicate, but Ironheart is expected to carry on Iron Man's legacy (to some extent, at least).

As for the villains, Anthony Ramos (In The Heights, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) will play The Hood, and even though his casting still hasn't been officially announced, Sacha Baron Cohen (Sweeney Todd, Borat) is expected to make his MCU debut as Mephisto (unless he shows up in Agatha All Along first).