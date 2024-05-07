New DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot & Possible First Live-Action Look At Logan's Mask Revealed

New DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot & Possible First Live-Action Look At Logan's Mask Revealed New DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot & Possible First Live-Action Look At Logan's Mask Revealed

A new 30-second TV spot for Deadpool and Wolverine has been shared online, and we also have what might just be our first live-action look at Logan (Hugh Jackman) in his comic-accurate mask...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 07, 2024 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Deadpool and Wolverine - although it's not exactly packed with new footage!

There might be one or two new shots in there, but the teaser is mostly made up of footage from both previous trailers (set to Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight"), as Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) attempts to convince Logan (Hugh Jackman) to help him save the world.

We also have what might be our first live-action look at Wolvie's comic-accurate mask.

Numerous pieces of promo art depicting the full costume have been shared online at this stage, but this photo from a merchandise stand appears to be a shot of Jackman himself in the suit. It's hard to be certain, as it may simply be much more detailed artwork than we've seen previously.

Check out the promo and image at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Still Sees Logan Explore The TVA As Shawn Levy Explains Reasoning For Movie's Cameos
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Still Sees Logan Explore The TVA As Shawn Levy Explains Reasoning For Movie's Cameos
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Still Reveals Best Look Yet At Dogpool As Ryan Reynolds Shares New Character Details
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Still Reveals Best Look Yet At Dogpool As Ryan Reynolds Shares New Character Details
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 5/7/2024, 1:13 PM
🥹🥹 marvel really been doing comic book suits justice lately
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/7/2024, 1:14 PM
User Comment Image


CAN'T WAIT!!!
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/7/2024, 1:19 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - let’s f******* go!!
phoenixvici
phoenixvici - 5/7/2024, 1:18 PM
User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 5/7/2024, 1:19 PM
Looks great!
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/7/2024, 1:21 PM
X gon give it to ya, LFG!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/7/2024, 1:21 PM
I swear people are going to complain that at no point in the movie he was in hand-drawn animation style.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder