New DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot & Possible First Live-Action Look At Logan's Mask Revealed

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Deadpool and Wolverine - although it's not exactly packed with new footage!

There might be one or two new shots in there, but the teaser is mostly made up of footage from both previous trailers (set to Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight"), as Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) attempts to convince Logan (Hugh Jackman) to help him save the world.

We also have what might be our first live-action look at Wolvie's comic-accurate mask.

Numerous pieces of promo art depicting the full costume have been shared online at this stage, but this photo from a merchandise stand appears to be a shot of Jackman himself in the suit. It's hard to be certain, as it may simply be much more detailed artwork than we've seen previously.

A new teaser for #DeadpoolAndWolverine has been released!



pic.twitter.com/pMMX0jqJY6 — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) May 7, 2024 New look at Wolverine in promotional materials for 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE'. pic.twitter.com/WN1KC0BYEe — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) May 7, 2024 Deadpool & Wolverine is going to entertain your pants off. The X-factor of it all is Ryan Reynolds. Make no doubt about it. He recognizes the importance and caretaking of this pivotal role and this is why the film will be the success it is destined for. The irony that the MCU is… pic.twitter.com/uphvuc0nWs — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) May 6, 2024

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.