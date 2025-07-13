WBD CEO David Zaslav Releases Statement On SUPERMAN's Success And The Future Of The DCU

We're entering a brand new era of DC Comics live-action film adaptations with the box office and critical success of James Gunn's Superman.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 13, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

With the weekend box office numbers exceeding initial projections for James Gunn's Superman, WBD CEO David Zaslav has issued a statement regarding the film's success. Check it out below.

Three years ago, I hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to reimagine and unify the creative direction of DC under one leadership team, by breathing new life and excitement into one of the most iconic storytelling franchises in the world. James and Peter’s commitment to honoring the legacy of the DC Universe while forging something new and enthralling is inspired.

I remember my first meeting with James three years ago. He spoke about growing up in Missouri and how the characters of the DC Universe weren’t just stories to him, they were like his family. His personal bond with these DC heroes was powerful and I knew then that James was the right person to bring them to life. His love for the DC world runs deep, and it shines in every frame of his work.

This weekend, we watched Superman soar as James Gunn’s passion and vision came to life on the big screen. Superman is just the first step. Over the next year alone, DC Studios will introduce the films Supergirl and Clayface in theaters and the series Lanterns on HBO Max, all part of a bold ten-year plan. The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.

— David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery

After a rocky last few years, Zaslav has to be feeling bullish about the future of the studio.

A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, F1Final Destination Bloodlines, and now Superman have all exceeded studio expectations. The remainder of the year includes Zach Cregger's Weapons, Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After AnotherThe Conjuring: Last Rites, and Mortal Kombat II.

There's a real chance that WBD ends 2025 as the highest-grossing film studio, a position usually reserved for Disney with their live-action remakes, MCU and Star Wars films.

Looking forward, Superman is now poised for a $250-$300 million domestic run, per several box office analysts.

According to reports, with the weight of worrying whether Superman would be financially successful off their shoulders, Gunn and Safran are now looking to release two live-action films and one animated film per year for the DCU. That's in addition to the television programs, such as Lanterns and Peacemaker, that get released on HBO Max.

Supergirl is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026, while Clayface will debut on domestic cinema screens on Sept. 11, 2026.  

On the animation side, the first flick, Dynamic Duo, isn't slated to arrive until 2028, so unless Gunn is planning to take inspiration from Beyoncé and drop a project with no warning or promotion, the earliest DC Studios could start its 2:1 ratio of live-action and animated theatrical releases is 2027.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/13/2025, 4:52 PM
come on now. it's time to take a step back and be honest here.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/13/2025, 5:01 PM
@JacobsLadder - in Les Grossman words ..David should take a step back AND....
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/13/2025, 4:53 PM

'I remember my first meeting with James three years ago. He spoke about growing up in Missouri and how the characters of the DC Universe weren’t just stories to him, they were like his family'


Now his casting choices makes sense 😌

Come at me cry-babies 🤣
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/13/2025, 4:58 PM
@28ClungesLater - I guess I shouldn't Have been expecting SuperClunge
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/13/2025, 5:02 PM
@28ClungesLater - u got my thumb, phuck gunn.
however that icon image of yours just reminded me how disappointed i was with that film and it's terrible ending scene with the chavy power rangers.... bro you gotta go
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/13/2025, 4:57 PM
WBD CEO David Zaslav Releases Statement on SUPERMAN's Success and The Future of the DCU

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/13/2025, 4:57 PM
Cool , nice statement!!

Also , I guess Clayface is officially in the DCU and won’t be an Elseworlds movie as I thought.

Anyway , [frick] Zaslav!!.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/13/2025, 4:58 PM
David Zaslav Is the Hero we need...salutations from Tel Aviv :)
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/13/2025, 5:14 PM
@Malatrova15 - Walter Hamada will return
bcom
bcom - 7/13/2025, 5:05 PM
It's going to be interesting to see how they market Clayface. Given he's probably a relatively unknown Batman villain to most of the general public, it's interesting that he gets to have his own standalone movie and that it's only the third movie in the new DCU.

I don't want to draw comparisons, but audiences may get the same vibe as the recent slew of bad Spider-Man standalone villain movies if it isn't handled properly. Having said that, I think Gunn and Safran are smarter than that. Sony were mainly doing those movies to retain the onscreen rights to Spider-Man so they didn't need to be great movies. Gunn's approach is more story driven so who knows, Clayface may be what leads us into the new DCU Batman.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/13/2025, 5:11 PM
@bcom - sounds good! Interesting comparison you make to Sonys SPUMC. Clayface will at least have some real world pertinence I’m sure. Like you said, it will undoubtedly be “story driven”.

Those Sony movies were written by writers held at gunpoint in a basement somewhere told to make everything as generic and cheap as possible. Now Sony will use chatGPT to achieve that same goal
Huskers
Huskers - 7/13/2025, 5:07 PM
Well there goes the restoration of the Snyderverse! 🤣
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/13/2025, 5:08 PM
We're all thrilled for the success of Superman, as well as the future of DC in live action. After a decade of failure thanks to Snyder, Gunn has done the impossible and put the brand back on track.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/13/2025, 5:09 PM

Gunn has done well with Superman.

Now he has to show that he can run all of DC with his next 2-3 movies.

Supergirl needs to be an unexpected home run. Who knows how Clayface will figure in all of this.

Then the next Superman movie MUST be great. Studio track records have been awful with the sequels. Sperman 3 & 4 were horrible. Superman Returns was so limp that it got no sequel. Man of Steel was pretty good, but BvS was an awful follow-up.

Superman's next movie needs to be a billion dollar smash.
JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 7/13/2025, 5:10 PM
"Superman is just *the first step*. All part of a bold *ten-year plan*. The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead."

B-b-b-but man-child keyboard warriors told me Gunn's Superman FLOPPED and the DCU was canceled!!!!!! REEEEEEEE"

Common sense, actual intelligence, good people, and great movie-making prevail once again X-)
dmac3232
dmac3232 - 7/13/2025, 5:10 PM
I, I, I, I, I …

Pat yourself on the back a little harder David
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/13/2025, 5:12 PM
Trust in and pay your damn creatives. Simple as that.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/13/2025, 5:12 PM
I mean Gunn clearly has a passion for comics and has a knack for making obscure characters likable.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/13/2025, 5:13 PM
It's unfortunate that he alienated Christopher Nolan with his demands to put Tenet on HBO Max day and date with its theater release, because honestly, compared to Bob Iger's second stint with Disney, he's actually done well.
CoHost
CoHost - 7/13/2025, 5:14 PM
It's like that I'm a Marvel and I'm a DC short.

"My movie was number one, made over $50m and it STILL underperformed!"
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/13/2025, 5:15 PM
Can they wait to see how the box office ends up?

If this movie grosses 500 million worldwide

It’s a loss

225 budget
175 marketing
Theaters get half

It needs to gross 800 million to break even

