DC Studios Has Plans For A JUSTICE LEAGUE Movie; David Corenswet Confirms He's Contracted For SUPERMAN Sequel

Superman swoops into theaters this weekend, and with rave reviews, all signs point to the DCU getting off to a strong start. Regardless, we don't have long to wait for Peacemaker season 2, and 2026 will see the release of Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface.

2027 is less certain, but with James Gunn already writing his next movie, chances are we'll see that a couple of years from now (rumours persist that it will be a World's Finest feature, pairing up Batman and Superman).

The Wall Street Journal has published an article revealing that, moving forward, Gunn and Peter Safran's plan is to release two live-action and one animated DC film a year.

The goal is to reestablish all of DC's best-known characters, eventually assembling them for a Justice League movie. Gunn has already hinted at the project, with Superman laying the groundwork for the team to assemble with the introduction of the Maxwell Lord funded "Justice Gang."

In related news (which is unlikely to surprise anybody), Superman star David Corenswet has confirmed he's contracted for a sequel. Talking to Vanity Fair, the actor briefly mentioned, "I'm already under contract for a sequel." This is the norm these days, but whether it means Gunn has plans for a direct Superman follow-up remains to be seen.

Either way, Superman looks set to soar to new heights at the box office this weekend, getting the DCU off to a strong start and making it all the more likely the studio's ambitious plans will come to fruition.

You can hear more from Corenswet and his co-star Nicholas Hoult in the player below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.