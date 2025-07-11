DC Studios Has Plans For A JUSTICE LEAGUE Movie; David Corenswet Confirms He's Contracted For SUPERMAN Sequel

DC Studios Has Plans For A JUSTICE LEAGUE Movie; David Corenswet Confirms He's Contracted For SUPERMAN Sequel

According to a new report, DC Studios is looking to give its most iconic characters a fresh lick of paint before eventually bringing them together in a new Justice League movie. You can find out more here!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman swoops into theaters this weekend, and with rave reviews, all signs point to the DCU getting off to a strong start. Regardless, we don't have long to wait for Peacemaker season 2, and 2026 will see the release of Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface.

2027 is less certain, but with James Gunn already writing his next movie, chances are we'll see that a couple of years from now (rumours persist that it will be a World's Finest feature, pairing up Batman and Superman). 

The Wall Street Journal has published an article revealing that, moving forward, Gunn and Peter Safran's plan is to release two live-action and one animated DC film a year. 

The goal is to reestablish all of DC's best-known characters, eventually assembling them for a Justice League movie. Gunn has already hinted at the project, with Superman laying the groundwork for the team to assemble with the introduction of the Maxwell Lord funded "Justice Gang." 

In related news (which is unlikely to surprise anybody), Superman star David Corenswet has confirmed he's contracted for a sequel. Talking to Vanity Fair, the actor briefly mentioned, "I'm already under contract for a sequel." This is the norm these days, but whether it means Gunn has plans for a direct Superman follow-up remains to be seen.

Either way, Superman looks set to soar to new heights at the box office this weekend, getting the DCU off to a strong start and making it all the more likely the studio's ambitious plans will come to fruition. 

You can hear more from Corenswet and his co-star Nicholas Hoult in the player below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Spoilers: Does The Ending Set Up A Sequel Or A WORLD'S FINEST-Style Team-Up?
Related:

SUPERMAN Spoilers: Does The Ending Set Up A Sequel Or A WORLD'S FINEST-Style Team-Up?
WBD Boss David Zaslav Pulled Plug On Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black SUPERMAN Movie For Being Too Woke
Recommended For You:

WBD Boss David Zaslav Pulled Plug On Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black SUPERMAN Movie For Being "Too Woke"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 7/11/2025, 12:06 PM
Corensswet absolutely crushed it as Big Blue so I’m definitely hoping he comes back for more.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/11/2025, 12:56 PM
@fanboy03191 - A lot of things didn't work in that movie, but it sure wasn't Corenswet
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 12:08 PM
David Corenswet coming back as Superman isa good call, he was good, but please give him a better script and different director in the sequel.

And let him actually when a fight without any help.

No monkeys either.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/11/2025, 12:26 PM
@Nomis929 - 🤔💭...😳

When you win, you take out the "he", and put in the eye. 🤨 😃
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 12:41 PM
@KennKathleen -

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/11/2025, 1:12 PM
@Nomis929 - User Comment Image
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 7/11/2025, 1:37 PM
@Nomis929 - Basically Winter Soldier Superman 2

Better action, better suit etc
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 7/11/2025, 12:09 PM
File that under “No shit.”
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/11/2025, 12:12 PM
I hope we see more of Hoult as Lex asap
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/11/2025, 12:58 PM
@Pictilli - And also more than 3min of Lex/Supe interaction...

They should have cut that useless "universal tearing" subplot, it served nothing to the story.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/11/2025, 1:11 PM
@Usernametaken - nah I liked all of that, just wish we had a longer movie in general with more Lex/Superman/Clark scenes
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/11/2025, 12:15 PM
I wasnt expecting it but Cornswet was good. Would’ve been so much better if Gunn wasn’t such a shit writer.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/11/2025, 12:15 PM

Yay to the movies.

Boo to the cartoons.
knomad
knomad - 7/11/2025, 12:20 PM
I'll be seeing Superman tomorrow. Hopefully it's not as bad woke as I've heard.

Assuming it doesn't completely suck, I think Gunn needs to pace himself with going Justice League. Once reason Avengers worked so well is that there was time for the characters to develop before the big team event. The "big 4" all had their own movies, but even Hawkeye and Widow had had some exposure. The last JL attempt really jumped the gun.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2025, 12:22 PM
@knomad - it's all been bait and editorialization. Even Nerdrotic and the Geeks n Gamer crowd are going on Piers Morgan stating it's in no way woke.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/11/2025, 12:28 PM
@knomad - yawn
DTor91
DTor91 - 7/11/2025, 12:48 PM
@knomad - Anyone who criticizes anything for being “woke” needs to do some deep soul searching.

But regardless, the usual right wing fools took a quote and blew it out of proportion for their own idiotic agenda.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/11/2025, 1:00 PM
@knomad - Wokeness isn't the problem with that movie. I can't remember anything being woke.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/11/2025, 1:51 PM
@DTor91 - why the soul searching? And what does that even mean? And does the DNC pay you part time to promote their full agenda on comic book forums?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/11/2025, 2:07 PM
@Lucasberg - Does trump pay you to all to go on every forum and call everything woke? We're just sick of that shit. You people are exhausting
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/11/2025, 2:31 PM
@ThorArms - I don't use that term. i just had to comment by how by the numbers that comment was about "soul searching"
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/11/2025, 2:40 PM
@ThorArms - I will add though: the claim by people that they don't want "woke" stuff in their comics seems to me to be people repeatedly asking the writers to STOP injecting their own agendas into comics and movie stuff. The irony of you saying "you people are exhausting" is that you're carrying water for the people creating the problem!

It's like someone taking a dump in public, and when someone points it out, you point at the person pointing it out and say, "hey man, you're exhausting" - to which I will respond, "how about the person just refrain from dropping a deuce in the park foutain?!!"
VictorSmegma
VictorSmegma - 7/11/2025, 2:43 PM
@Usernametaken - It's not woke. It just isn't a good movie.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/11/2025, 12:21 PM
Superman grossed $22.5 million in previews. More than The Batman and Barbie. Also the highest of Gunn’a career.
Superheroking
Superheroking - 7/11/2025, 12:22 PM
JL will never happen with Gunn lmao 😂
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/11/2025, 12:22 PM
@Superheroking - Gunn just had his biggest Thursday ever with Superman. Sit down, kid.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/11/2025, 12:30 PM
@Superheroking - is your favourite meal your own words?
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 7/11/2025, 1:42 PM
@Superheroking - It can happen but with d list characters in the mix. Don't think we're getting Aquaman, Barry Allan Flash and Martian Manhunter
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 7/11/2025, 12:23 PM
Anyone available to do a wellness check on @walletsclosed? He sounds like a breakdown is near over on Reddit in the r/SnyderCut
Latverian
Latverian - 7/11/2025, 12:26 PM
OT.:
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/11/2025, 12:28 PM
@Latverian - Superman Success at the Box Office is Great News for Marvel Studios Fantastic Four: First Steps as long as the Reviews are Good.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/11/2025, 12:46 PM
@Latverian - Man....I maybe wrong...but this movie feels like it will be special. My expectations for this movie are high as hell.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/11/2025, 12:58 PM
@Latverian -

Here you are again trying to fight for The Fantastic Flop 😂

Nobody gives a shit about this movie.
But we all know that already, Marvel will just keep giving you broken promises.

Nolanite out
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/11/2025, 1:14 PM
@Latverian - This looks abysmal but at least it looks slightly better than Superman, which isn't saying much
Latverian
Latverian - 7/11/2025, 1:42 PM
@Nolanite -
Posting a movie's trailer equates to fighting for it? You seem easily agitated, if something so simple seems like a fight to you.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/11/2025, 1:43 PM
@WalletsClosed -

The only thing abysmal in this thread is how you mange to make yourself seem even more fanatically cult-obsessed and one-dimensional than AllsGood.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/11/2025, 1:46 PM
@BlackStar25 -

It feels different and new, which is precisely what the franchise needs right now for this start of its new Phase.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/11/2025, 12:27 PM
If the Justice league is introduced without any background story, how is that any different than Superman 2025?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/11/2025, 12:28 PM
Well hopefully we get a sequel to this before a JL movie...take your time, don't rush it.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 12:34 PM
Is Superman going to change the symbol of house El if his prents are evil?
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder