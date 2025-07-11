UPDATE: SUPERMAN Soars To An Estimated $21 Million In Previews Ahead Of What Looks To Be An Epic Weekend

UPDATE: SUPERMAN Soars To An Estimated $21 Million In Previews Ahead Of What Looks To Be An Epic Weekend

Superman is off to a terrific start at the domestic box office, as early projections point to a massive $21 million start, the best Thursday preview figure in 2025 so far. You can find more details here!

By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Source: Deadline

UPDATE: Superman exceeded expectations, earning an awesome $22.5 million, beating The Batman ($21.6 million) and setting the stage for a $130+ million opening weekend. 

We're still a few hours away from confirmed figures coming in, but all signs are pointing to Superman being a super hit in North American theaters this weekend. 

According to early estimates from Deadline, the DC Studios reboot is eyeing a $21+ million start from preview screenings. That includes the $2.8 million earned by the movie during Tuesday's Amazon Prime members screenings. 

Superman is breaking records; not only has it landed the best start for a James Gunn movie (the previous record was held by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's $17.5 million in 2023), but it's the best previews figure of 2025 so far, topping Lilo & Stitch ($14.5 million) and Captain America: Brave New World ($12 million).

The sky is the limit for Superman, and despite conservative opening weekend estimates of $115 million - $130 million, the trade says, "[it] looks to be leaving all those projections in the dust."

For those eager to compare Superman to the DCEU, it has already surpassed the $9 million made by Man of Steel in 2013. That was, however, a different era for previews as they began at 10pm at the time, compared to Superman's 2pm start. The Batman did $21.6 million in previews in 2022, but Superman could/should beat it. 

According to The Wall Street Journal, Warner Bros. executives want Superman to make at least $500 million worldwide. If it hits that figure, they'll consider the movie a hit. However, "just as importantly, Warner needs audiences to love what they see and to be eager for more, because the movie is the launchpad for a new DC cinematic universe."

Superman also touches down in China this weekend, and we have a new poster you can check out below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Review: An Indescribable Joy...David Corenswet Is The Perfect Man Of Steel
SUPERMAN Review: "An Indescribable Joy...David Corenswet Is The Perfect Man Of Steel"
SUPERMAN Spin-Off Shows Focusing On Mr. Terrific And Jimmy Olsen Are Reportedly Being Considered
SUPERMAN Spin-Off Shows Focusing On Mr. Terrific And Jimmy Olsen Are Reportedly Being Considered

micvalpro
micvalpro - 7/11/2025, 8:47 AM
Good. I didnt love it, but theres some good super shit in there.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 7/11/2025, 8:51 AM
@micvalpro - I really liked it too. What parts were the stand outs for you?
micvalpro
micvalpro - 7/11/2025, 8:59 AM
@Thebronxknight - The Clark/Lois interview scene was really well written. It personally felt like it was from a different movie and I would like to have seen more of that, tone wise. With thats said this is def the most Supermanish Superman we've seen in a Superman movie. He actually feels like a person. The movie should have been at least 20 min longer to flesh out the other characters a bit more. Would love to have seen more about Terrific.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/11/2025, 9:22 AM
@micvalpro - I feel the same way. The film has major issues and Gunn made some truly awful decisions with his story, but it was enjoyable and the cast was excellent. Just don’t let Gunn write the script next time
heisei24
heisei24 - 7/11/2025, 10:23 AM
@micvalpro - heh. supershit
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2025, 8:48 AM
This is a josh article so just 1 comment from me

Eat crow and cope haters 😭😭😭😭
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/11/2025, 8:53 AM
@vectorsigma - had josh hated the movie you'd be posting walls of text lmao
Arthorious
Arthorious - 7/11/2025, 9:02 AM
@vectorsigma - you got a doppleganger out there besmirching your name
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2025, 9:27 AM
@Arthorious - im over my quota of 1 comment on a josh article but just replying to say it is mr snowflake wilding in disguise
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/11/2025, 8:49 AM
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/11/2025, 8:50 AM
That’s good to know be seeing it next week if I can could be making maybe Jurassic is it’s competition
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/11/2025, 8:54 AM
Hoult’s performance I appreciate the more I think about it. This Lex isn’t scary or intimidating in my opinion, but he’s just absolutely revolting and I think that works so well. Just a certifiably awful person. He’s so petulant envious and he sells that so well.

He thinks he knows what’s best for humanity and yet he himself belittles the human beings around him so often.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/11/2025, 9:04 AM
@MisterBones - This is the most evil Luthor that we have seen on the silver screen for sure.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/11/2025, 9:17 AM
@RolandD - for sure. He's a literal PIECE OF SHIT with no redeeming qualities. I can definitely see this Lex escalating and doing wild things like this absolutely heinous shit:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/11/2025, 9:19 AM
@MisterBones - I never considered scary essential for Lex, I mean certain versions/stages sure but as a starting point I tend to think he could even be respected, maybe even loved by some until his true colors show. Others have compared the character to potentialy being like Elon Musk, who was widely admired and respected for a long time and now a partisan divide on how he is mostly viewed, I don't realy subscribe to that as picking out any one RL person I tend to feel is questionable. However having enough smarts and connections to gain true power that I'd tend to want as a starting point in an adaption set in the modern era would TEND not to happen if percieved as scary in the traditional sense of the word but the audience should percieve him to at least be a certifiably awful person.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/11/2025, 9:21 AM
@RolandD - I still think Gene Hackman Lex's. He conspired to murder millions of Americans on the West Coast solely to effect his real estate dream, and literally pushed the button on nuclear warheads to make it happen. He also gave no [frick]s about Miss Teschmacher's mother, who lives in Hackensack.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/11/2025, 9:33 AM
@Apophis71 - I am with you. I don't think he should be necessarily "scary" but more so unsettling in that his choices and behavior are just so disgusting.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/11/2025, 9:46 AM
@GeneralZod - I loved the first two Donner films, still do, liked the third but being honest I was NEVER fully sold on that adaption of Lex, but yeh wiping out millions just to make a huge profit was truly evil but somehow the way Gene delivered the lines about it didn't land as evil to me at all as a kid which was kinda weird and increasingly seemed more goofy than sinister as time went on with the other couple films I saw with that version of the character.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/11/2025, 9:06 AM
Josh Wilding, defying expectations on CBM!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/11/2025, 9:06 AM
User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 7/11/2025, 9:07 AM
WalletsClosed when reading this article...
User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/11/2025, 9:09 AM
@Irregular - You should see him on Reddit - in r/SnyderCut.

I dare you to go have a look. Dude's completely batsh*t crazy lol.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/11/2025, 9:11 AM
@Irregular - This is what insanity looks like:

User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/11/2025, 9:12 AM
@Irregular -

User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 7/11/2025, 9:13 AM
@kylo0607 - Lol I was on there but got blocked because of rule number 2....

No Disrespect Towards Zack Snyder or His Work"
Irregular
Irregular - 7/11/2025, 9:14 AM
@kylo0607 - User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/11/2025, 9:15 AM
@Irregular - Oh, mods there are batsh*t crazy too as they don't allow any negative talk regarding the Snyder films. They've deleted all of my comments too.

So I just lurk in there and enjoy the massive meltdown over the last few days lol.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/11/2025, 9:16 AM
@kylo0607 - I was downvoting for awhile but now it doesnt count it lol. But yeah I lurk to see what a visual representation of what "pathetic" is in 2025.

It's sadly, Zack Snyder fans.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/11/2025, 9:33 AM
@Irregular - grown ass man babies
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/11/2025, 9:35 AM
@WalletsClosed why'd you use the same name on reddit lmao
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/11/2025, 11:03 AM
@bobevanz - thanks to this post I learned wallets closed blocked me!! LMAO
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 9:09 AM
User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 7/11/2025, 9:25 AM
@Nomis929 -

Curious, as one of the oldies here, what CBM (outside of Perdition) role would you like to see Hanks in?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 9:29 AM
@Latverian - First of all, Kudos man for mentioning 'Perdition'...such a great movie and great translation of the graphic novel.

Uh, actaully...I could see him now, in his older years, as "PA" kent.

in his prime, mid-90s, he would've been a good Shazam/Capt. MArvel.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/11/2025, 9:37 AM
@Nomis929 -

Lol, that Shazam feels like a typecast from hig role in BIG, but I'm all for it, good pick.

Now, I think he'd be a neat Nathaniel Richards, playing well off of Pascal's Reed as a distant dad.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 9:41 AM
@Latverian - Oh,now that's an intersting call as Nathaniel Richards. Yeah, yeah...I'm digggin' it.

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/11/2025, 10:12 AM
@Latverian - He is an actor who COULD play so many roles it is hard to put my finger on just one but the first character, not so much hero or villain that came to mind was if they reboot at Marvel in the future he'd make a great Howard Stark. As he is almost 70, even though he doesn't look it the list he could play in the future in terms of main hero/villain is getting shorter, in the past I could have seen the suggestions of Shazam or Reed Richards himself thus being Pedro's Dad could work.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/11/2025, 10:37 AM
@Apophis71 -


The guy's got mad range, and it helps that he's also wholesome and likeable as hell IRL too. Prior to the 2nd GotG, he was my pick for Gardener, among Marvel's Elders, but Gunn integrated that character as part of Ego, which I'm fine with.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/11/2025, 9:13 AM
I'm going with $125 as my overall prediction. It would be great if it did more, but I think that's a more realistic and reachable figure.
Fanmar16
Fanmar16 - 7/11/2025, 9:18 AM
All the initial reviews were good, the film is childish, stupid and overloaded, a comedy that doesn't take the character seriously, not to mention the horrible CGI.
