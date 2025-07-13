SUPERMAN Takes Flight With Impressive $217 Million Worldwide Debut

Weekend box office updates are in, and James Gunn's Superman came in just under expectations domestically, but exceeded global estimates with a strong $217 million debut...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 13, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The weekend's box office numbers are in, and Superman came in just slightly below expectations domestically with a $122 million debut - but surpassed initial $210 global estimates by some margin.

The movie's domestic tally was still high enough to give it 2025's third-largest bow after A Minecraft Movie ($162 million) and Lilo & Stitch ($146 million), as well as the biggest opening weekend ever for a Superman movie.

With another $95 million from overseas markets, James Gunn's DCU reboot is off to a strong start with a $217 million worldwide debut.

Superman had a reported production budget of $225 million (prior to additional marketing costs), so it still has a ways to go if it's to be considered a success for DC Studios. Positive reviews (82% on Rotten Tomatoes) and word-of-mouth will likely ensure the movie keeps packing them in for at least a couple of weeks, but stiff competition is just over ten days away when Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives.

As Variety notes, "big opening weekends are rarely a problem for comic book movies, especially ones anchored by a hero as universally recognizable as Superman. But the ability to keep drawing crowds over the busy summer season will be a truer test of the property’s cinematic strength."

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Amaru
Amaru - 7/13/2025, 12:48 PM
Solid movie. Would have liked less Krypto but really not too bad.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/13/2025, 12:50 PM
@Amaru - I loved Krypto!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/13/2025, 12:50 PM
@Amaru - Krypto was used about as perfectly as you could use him IMO.
Amaru
Amaru - 7/13/2025, 12:51 PM
@MarkCassidy - Don't get me wrong, I liked him too, I just could have done with a little less. It's really a small complaint.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/13/2025, 12:58 PM
@Amaru - yeah that's how I feel, there were a handful of small moments where I had the "huh" or "odd Choice" thought but overall it was a fun movie that did supes justice. Good jumping off point for the new DCU
Amaru
Amaru - 7/13/2025, 12:59 PM
@NonPlayerC - Definitely. Excited for the future.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/13/2025, 1:03 PM
@Amaru - that was the only thing that made me smirk. Didn't laugh once
Laridian
Laridian - 7/13/2025, 1:18 PM
@Amaru - Krypto was awesome. Can't wait to see him in SUPERGIRL
Himura
Himura - 7/13/2025, 1:33 PM
@Amaru - TBF Krypto works pretty well for a character that was probably added to fulfill an exec's need to sell more merch.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/13/2025, 1:49 PM
@McMurdo - the scene with lex at the end was awful though. Completely undercut the moment. Also, shouldn't that have killed lex?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/13/2025, 2:02 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - I disagree.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/13/2025, 2:04 PM
@McMurdo - that's ok
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/13/2025, 12:50 PM
So this is without its Sunday revenue yes? Is Sunday not typically counted as part of opening weekend revenue numbers?
kg8817
kg8817 - 7/13/2025, 12:51 PM
@McMurdo - They’re estimating Sundays numbers in this.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/13/2025, 12:57 PM
@McMurdo - I was going to say that too. It's only Sunday. Last I checked, that was still part of the weekend 🤷🏻
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/13/2025, 1:03 PM
@kg8817 - got ya. That makes sense.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/13/2025, 12:52 PM
This is terrible performance. Jesus...
kg8817
kg8817 - 7/13/2025, 12:53 PM
@WalletsClosed - okay Snyderbro.
Amaru
Amaru - 7/13/2025, 12:54 PM
@WalletsClosed - Shut up kid.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/13/2025, 12:57 PM
@WalletsClosed - how do you figure?
Latverian
Latverian - 7/13/2025, 12:59 PM
@WalletsClosed -

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/13/2025, 1:05 PM
@WalletsClosed - dude the Snyder Cut reddit literally suspended you this weekend that's how insufferable people find you. Your own people won't even tolerate you. Please do better.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/13/2025, 1:14 PM
@WalletsClosed - more than Man of Steel.

You would’ve been crying to bring back Brandon Routh in 2013.

Stop.
Justier5boyo
Justier5boyo - 7/13/2025, 1:34 PM
@Latverian - yes fool, that's a terrible performance. Less than Ant-Man 3 and the fact that it came in under 100 million on opening weekend overseas. It won't make it to 500 worldwide
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/13/2025, 1:49 PM
@WalletsClosed - Do you even pay attention to box office numbers?
Latverian
Latverian - 7/13/2025, 1:59 PM
@Justier5boyo -

User Comment Image

I'm keeping that last part for later use.
MrRossBot
MrRossBot - 7/13/2025, 2:06 PM
@WalletsClosed - The Art of Letting Go by Nick Trenton. Give it a read. Please.
kg8817
kg8817 - 7/13/2025, 12:53 PM
The overseas numbers make sense. Superman really feels like the quintessential American super hero for a lot of international viewers, and America is….not super favorable to a lot of countries right now. I can’t pretend I’m shocked.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/13/2025, 12:54 PM
@kg8817 - This Superman hates America and doesn't even say the American Way
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/13/2025, 1:01 PM
@WalletsClosed - every superman film has the flag in it I didn't notice if this one did
kg8817
kg8817 - 7/13/2025, 1:21 PM
@WalletsClosed - oh, you make a lot of sense now.

Just so I have all the facts here, you were banned from the Snydercut subreddit for being obnoxious.So you’re a full time, unemployed Snyderbot troll AND you’re a MAGAt as well. All makes sense now.

Hey how are the Epstein files going?
DTor91
DTor91 - 7/13/2025, 1:39 PM
@WalletsClosed - Dumbass, now you contradict yourself. Cavill never said it once either. Never says anything remotely close to what one would expect from Superman.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/13/2025, 1:47 PM
@kg8817 - Even tho MoS numbers suggest otherwise with almost the exact opposite being true (final total was 43.4% DBO) it has always seemed an IP more likely to sell better domestic at least to the same degree I would think the same of BP films strangely and lets face it it has oft been the China market that tends to be the bigger reasons for skews changing from anticipated which is generaly less open to US films now esp any cosidered TOO American with weird decisions like taking issue with the flag in a Spider-man film.

I would add however the international numbers can tend to be a lot slower to come in so films can start with a domestic skew OW and end with an international one.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/13/2025, 1:54 PM
@DTor91 -I can't recall any live action Superman in the last 25yrs saying 'The American Way', in fact the only time I recall it in live action was the Donner films in the 70's and 80's. I will admit I haven't watched most animated Superman (or most animated comic content of any IP) but can never recall the American Way stated in any of those I have. It was always either just truth and justice or with the third being freedom or better tomorrow every other adaption I've seen outside of C.Reeve (RIP).
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/13/2025, 12:53 PM
i can wait another 10 years, hopefully they get it right in the next reboot
User Comment Image
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 7/13/2025, 12:54 PM
After seeing the movie the more I think on it the more think it's........ User Comment Image
Amaru
Amaru - 7/13/2025, 12:55 PM
@2BOOKOO4U - Being a Snyder fan it's got to be weird seeing a more accurate depiction of Superman, I can understand why you would feel that way.
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 7/13/2025, 1:09 PM
@Amaru - I'm Not just a Snyder fan and I'm not a part of his cult. You ASSume that because of my avatar. That's dumb. I dig the comics strips, comics, Radio shows ,TV shows and movies. all of these mediums have their hits and misses with Supes. This MISSED hard for me. Just my opinion. Grow a thicker shin. Get over it. User Comment Image
Amaru
Amaru - 7/13/2025, 1:20 PM
@2BOOKOO4U - The irony of you telling me to grow thicker skin.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/13/2025, 1:32 PM
@2BOOKOO4U -

Does that mean you think it’s good or bad?
1 2 3

