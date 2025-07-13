SUPERMAN: First Official BTS Look At Milly Alcock Suited-Up As SUPERGIRL Released

Superman is now in theaters, and in addition to introducing the world to the DCU's new big-screen Man of Steel, Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her debut in a fun scene towards the end of the movie.

When Supes returns to the Fortress of Solitude after saving the day, his cousin Kara drops (well, crashes) by to pick up Krypto. The Girl of Steel has been partying on a planet with a red sun (the only way a Kryptonian can get drunk), and is more than a little merry.

After playing around with her super-pooch for a bit, Kara departs with a "thanks for watching him, bitch."

Now, Alcock's hairstylist Lindsay McAllister Pritchard has shared our first behind-the-scenes look at the House of the Dragon alum suited-up as Supergirl. An official still from the movie has yet to be released, but there's a good chance Kara will get her own character poster when the movie has been playing for a little longer.

Check out the shots at the link below.

During a recent interview, Alcock revealed that she suited-up as the Girl of Steel for her screen-test along with "another girl" (most likely Meg Donnelly), while recalling the "absolute fear" she felt upon learning that she'd be taking flight as our new big-screen Supergirl.

“I was kind of in disbelief. I was initially like, ‘What have I done?’” Alcock admits. “I then invited all my friends over to the house and we drank champagne.”

“During a screen test, you’re in a room with all the other women [vying for the same part] and you’re all dressed as the character. [The studio] will get you lined up in the makeup truck and put the same makeup on you all and then test you on a stage. For Supergirl, it was myself and another girl. It was really scary; I thought I was going to vomit! But it’s just fear! That’s what happens! This job has been a journey of overcoming my own fear.”

Supergirl : Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”