SUPERMAN Beats MAN OF STEEL To Land The Biggest Opening Weekend For A Solo Superman Movie Ever

SUPERMAN Beats MAN OF STEEL To Land The Biggest Opening Weekend For A Solo Superman Movie Ever

There's more good news for Superman, because with an estimated $123 million opening weekend in North America, the DCU movie has easily beaten Man of Steel to set an impressive new record for the hero.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 13, 2025 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Deadline

Deadline is reporting that Superman made an estimated $37 million on Saturday (a solid -34% dip), a strong indication that it will open to a super $123 million in North America. 

This is the biggest debut for a solo Superman movie ever, beating Man of Steel's $116.6 million in 2013. It's behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but the 2016 blockbuster had the benefit of featuring the Caped Crusader, played by Ben Affleck. 

It's also the second-highest opening of James Gunn's career, topped only by 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($146.5 million). 

It's a shame that tracking has become so unreliable, as it created lofty expectations of a $150 million - $200 million start. Then again, we were also led to believe that $90 million was a strong possibility, so Superman has massively overperformed in that respect. 

The trade explains why the backlash to Gunn's "immigrant" comments is unlikely to have made any difference. "The red county zones for this type of movie aren't underperforming, rather they’re churning out the average amount of cash for a PG-13 family adventure movie."

"At $120M+, this is the ceiling for a standalone Superman movie when he’s not fighting Batman in the desolate remains of Gotham," the report adds.

There's still a strong chance that Superman flies even higher, especially as Man of Steel held up well during its opening weekend. The reviews for the DC Studios reboot have been extremely positive, while word-of-mouth is also excellent based on its CinemaScore and Popcornmeter ratings.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Stay tuned for more on Superman's box office in the coming days. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

SUPERMAN Flies High With A $210+ Million Worldwide Debut; Exceeds Expectations In North America
Related:

SUPERMAN Flies High With A $210+ Million Worldwide Debut; Exceeds Expectations In North America
SUPERMAN: A First Look At [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] Has Leaked Online
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: A First Look At [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] Has Leaked Online

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/13/2025, 4:29 AM
Man of Steel didn’t have the greatest word of mouth upon release either but this looks generally like a more fun and joyful film alongside the word of mouth. Not strictly surprising for it to top MoS; could have gone either way.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/13/2025, 4:30 AM
User Comment Image

If you read the fine print the article states...
"Back in the whip and buggy days of 2013, Warners didn’t combine Thursday into Friday, and they didn’t include the $12M the Zack Snyder movie made on Thursday into the 3-day opening weekend."

https://deadline.com/2025/07/box-office-superman-1236454805/
(The paragraph that begins "Superman‘s legs aren’t that different from Man of Steel‘s)

...and if we look at box office mojo
https://www.boxofficemojo.com/release/rl4034037249/

Man of Steel pulled in 128 million its opening weekend including Thursday
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/13/2025, 4:32 AM
It's so refreshing to see a DC movie other than Batman do good at both the box office and with critics/audiences. I really hope this is the beginning of consistent good DC live action projects. I can't wait for Green Lanterns next year, as well as Supergirl.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/13/2025, 4:35 AM
Oh Boy! It looks like the meta critic user score for Superman has slipped behind Man of Steel

Superman
https://www.metacritic.com/movie/superman-2025/

Man of Steel
https://www.metacritic.com/movie/man-of-steel/
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/13/2025, 4:35 AM
Congrats. You beat a critically divisive movie from 12 years ago.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/13/2025, 4:42 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - It didn't!
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 7/13/2025, 4:40 AM
This will escalate quickly into another stupid fanboy fighting.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/13/2025, 4:48 AM
@jackbauer884 - but this time it's mostly Snyderbots vs Gunners.....a DC civil war. The rest of us are just psyched for F4FS
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 7/13/2025, 4:59 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Yes for now is Snyderturds vs Gunnturds. But then it will Marvel vs DC, when F4 opens.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 7/13/2025, 4:55 AM
I live in the wrong world of this multiverse. I live in the reality where good Superman actors keep getting trash Superman movies and all the wrong lessons keep getting learned by WB.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/13/2025, 4:57 AM
Now adjust Man of Steel numbers for inflation... And in fact, Man of Steel made 128 million with Thursday previews.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder