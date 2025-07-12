SUPERMAN's CinemaScore Revealed As Movie Eyes $115M Opening Weekend Following A $55 Million Friday

SUPERMAN's CinemaScore Revealed As Movie Eyes $115M Opening Weekend Following A $55 Million Friday

With Superman now playing in theaters, it's been awarded a CinemaScore by moviegoers! How does it compare to Man of Steel, though? We also have some very early estimates for its opening weekend...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 12, 2025 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Early box office numbers are in for Superman, and according to Deadline, the DC Studios reboot is eyeing a $115 million - $120 million opening weekend, following a $55 million Friday. 

This is a strong start, especially when tracking has become notoriously unreliable in the post-COVID era. Those early estimates are little more than educated guesses these days, and while this isn't $150 million, it's also considerably more than those low $90 million predictions. 

There's every chance Superman will exceed expectations; The Batman earned $56.6 million during its first Friday (which, like the figure above, included previews) and grossed $134 million. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, meanwhile, did $48.1 million and followed it with a $118.4 million haul. 

Globally, Superman has already made $40.3 million through Wednesday and Thursday in North America and 57 overseas markets. $22.5 million comes from previews in the U.S., with $17.8 million coming in from countries across Europe and Asia. We'll have updated figures for you later today.

Superman has also been awarded a CinemaScore. As a reminder, that's a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Superman has been given an A-, putting it on par with The Batman and 2013's Man of Steel. It's beaten Superman Returns (B+), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (B), and on the DC front, is only below Wonder Woman and Shazam!, both of which scored an A. 

On Rotten Tomatoes, Superman is "Certified Fresh" with 82% from critics, and has a 94% Audience Score on the Popcornmeter. This sorry of positive word of mouth will be key for the reboot this weekend.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Have you watched Superman yet?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/12/2025, 6:22 AM
“Super-man…. He’s not a man, he’s an it and he’s become the focal point of the world’s conversation.”
ManofSteel23
ManofSteel23 - 7/12/2025, 6:27 AM
I saw it last night and while I was one of those people a bit sour losing Henry as Superman I will always go and see a Superman film and after leaving I really loved this movie, the ONLY gripe I have is that it really at least not to my understanding I felt it didn’t really have a plot running through the whole film, maybe it does and I need a 2nd viewing to really get it as all I could focus on was just the action scenes haha this Superman is the complete opposite of Henry’s but I still like both films in their own right
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/12/2025, 6:51 AM
Zack Snyder Man of Steel (2013) Opened with $116,619,362 Domestic Opening.

User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/12/2025, 6:54 AM
As one of the biggest skepticists of this film when the 1st trailer dropped (mainly for the visuals), I saw it yesterday and thought it was great.

Full of heart, some great action, Gunn's signature style for weird tentacle creatures and Corenswet truly embodies the character. His chemistry with Brosnahan was insane. Some great humour too and a very light tone (which was needed after the overly serious take of Snyder prior to this).

Hoult was an amazing, unhinged Luthor and I loved every second of his performance.

As for the visuals, it still has those weird fish eye lens shots that simply don't work, but fortunately the majority of them were already shown in the trailers.

That aside, great and sincere Superman film and I am happy DC is back. Gunn did it again.

8/10

Going for a 2nd viewing today.

User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/12/2025, 7:00 AM
@kylo0607 - to me, he kind of looks like Charlie sheen in that gif.
V
V - 7/12/2025, 6:56 AM
tHis mOviE is A FLoP
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/12/2025, 7:01 AM
@V - the final numbers aren’t in and we don’t know if this movie has box office legs. Only time will tell but at this point it doesn’t seem like a flop.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/12/2025, 7:09 AM
@epc1122 - Someone missed the sarcasm.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/12/2025, 7:17 AM
@kylo0607 - I have no frame of reference if that poster is a fan of this movie or not, how would one tell if that sentence is sarcasm or their genuine feeling. After all the good reviews and positive reception, while not a flop, 115 million is on the disappointing side, at least for me. I can see people who are biased towards the Snyder films (I for one enjoy the films but I’m a fan of Superman not just the Snyderverse) saying the movie is a flop with 115 million and i think man of steel opened higher.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/12/2025, 7:21 AM
@epc1122 -

It's the switch between lower and upper case, mate.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/12/2025, 7:27 AM
@Latverian - that’s supposed to mean sarcasm? Admittedly, I’m far from perfect, but lot of people on here don’t use the correct grammar and writing 🤷‍♂️. Either way, I’d rather they’re sarcastic with this position than just being against the movie. If they were indeed being sarcastic I can certainly concede that I was wrong, not a big deal. 👍😊
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/12/2025, 7:28 AM
@epc1122 - Did you seriously miss the upper and lower case in their comment?!
Latverian
Latverian - 7/12/2025, 7:34 AM
@epc1122 -

Trust me, most of us here are in favour of this movie, MARVEL and DC fans alike. It's one of those few instances where both companies need a win, and it's made even better by the fact that one is led by its best boy and the other by its first family.

Are there fans that were disappointed by it? Sure. Not everyone likes the same things. But it's a whole other thing to actively root against it, which I've only seen certain idiots of certain values (or lack thereof) hellbent on.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/12/2025, 7:35 AM
@kylo0607 - I saw it but I didn’t know that determines sarcasm. Just figured they were typing fast.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/12/2025, 6:59 AM
I have always said this DC Superman character has NEVER been a 1 billion Plus Box Office Superhero. I know Superman fans won't be happy but it's the character.

BUT Great Box Office Numbers for DCU Superman.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2025, 7:10 AM
I just got out from my 4th viewing and realized something regarding jorel and lara's mesaage

When Lex was introducing Planet Watch, he was explaining thenpowers of The Engineer. That he put nanites on her and she can form anything that she desires (exact wording i cant remember)

And before the engineer was extracting the message, she mentioned something about hating metahumans that is why she had her body changed.

Could it be that this mental state affected the message? So basically the file extracted by the engineer was real (thus all the linguists and experts confirmed it as per Lex), BUT was affected and changed in content because of her mental state.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/12/2025, 7:20 AM
@vectorsigma - thats one hell of a theory!
We came out of the theater discussing why this message was so.. Dark.

Your theory could be the answer for that.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2025, 7:25 AM
@OptimusCrime - it being true didnt sit well with me. I understand that it became the source of character development of Supermannin the movie, but i dont like it and im guessing Gunn has left it like that for conversation - which is really great imo
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/12/2025, 7:27 AM
@vectorsigma - I can’t comment will see it next week movie states this then it’s true but I can’t comment
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/12/2025, 7:28 AM
That better alt better from 21 million
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/12/2025, 7:32 AM
User Comment Image

