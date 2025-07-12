SUPERMAN's CinemaScore Revealed As Movie Eyes $115M Opening Weekend Following A $55 Million Friday

Early box office numbers are in for Superman, and according to Deadline, the DC Studios reboot is eyeing a $115 million - $120 million opening weekend, following a $55 million Friday.

This is a strong start, especially when tracking has become notoriously unreliable in the post-COVID era. Those early estimates are little more than educated guesses these days, and while this isn't $150 million, it's also considerably more than those low $90 million predictions.

There's every chance Superman will exceed expectations; The Batman earned $56.6 million during its first Friday (which, like the figure above, included previews) and grossed $134 million. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, meanwhile, did $48.1 million and followed it with a $118.4 million haul.

Globally, Superman has already made $40.3 million through Wednesday and Thursday in North America and 57 overseas markets. $22.5 million comes from previews in the U.S., with $17.8 million coming in from countries across Europe and Asia. We'll have updated figures for you later today.

Superman has also been awarded a CinemaScore. As a reminder, that's a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Superman has been given an A-, putting it on par with The Batman and 2013's Man of Steel. It's beaten Superman Returns (B+), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (B), and on the DC front, is only below Wonder Woman and Shazam!, both of which scored an A.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Superman is "Certified Fresh" with 82% from critics, and has a 94% Audience Score on the Popcornmeter. This sorry of positive word of mouth will be key for the reboot this weekend.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.