SUPERMAN Flies High With A $210+ Million Worldwide Debut; Exceeds Expectations In North America

We have updated box office numbers for Superman, as the Man of Tomorrow's new movie has soared higher than expected with an estimated $210+ million start at the worldwide box office. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 12, 2025 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Deadline

Superman is soaring at the box office, earning an additional $21.5 million from 78 international box office markets on Friday. It had made a total of $96.5 million globally by yesterday, putting it on track for a $210+ million worldwide opening weekend. 

That's slightly higher than expected, and the number could still rise thanks to strong word of mouth and the positive reviews. Asia isn't proving to be a particularly strong market for the Man of Steel, and it's only expected to make a total of $11 million in the Middle Kingdom when all is said and done.

Back in North America, Superman grossed a higher-than-expected $56.5 million on Friday, meaning it could be looking at a $121 million opening weekend. 

Early tracking ranged from a $90 million to $150 million debut, and the DC Studios reboot has ended up pretty much in the middle. That's not a bad place to be.

As Deadline explains, "For a first superhero movie in a franchise with excellent scores at a time when the fanboy audience can toss these comic book movies away like tissues, you can get down on your knees and thank the almighty for that opening."

"Very good start here for a movie where there was cynicism early on about the trailer. Superman is able to leap tall buildings in a single bound in a way that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thunderbolts* ($74.3M) and Captain America: Brave New World ($88.8M) haven’t," the trade adds.

It's reiterated that Superman cost $225 million before marketing, but it was recently reported that Warner Bros. Discovery would be happy with the positive reviews and a $500 million haul. We'll see how high it can fly in the weeks ahead. 

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Have you watched Superman yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/12/2025, 4:53 PM
This is such great news for both the character of Superman and the DC brand. I just saw it today and can't put into words just how much it exceeded my expectations.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/12/2025, 5:00 PM
@TheJok3r - i honestly don't see how that film could've exceeded the expectations of any long time superman fan unless those expectations were on the absolute floor
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/12/2025, 5:01 PM
@TheJok3r - Everything I was worried about turned out to be a strength, something that's very hard to pull off. This was the type of movie that would've turned out really bad had it been someone other than Gunn directing it.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/12/2025, 5:03 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - Could it be that you went in the movie with the intention of hating it, regardless of it being good or not?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2025, 5:07 PM
@TheJok3r - nice to hear you liked it.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/12/2025, 5:08 PM
@TheJok3r - I am really happy for DC right now.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/12/2025, 5:10 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - some of us read comics bud
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/12/2025, 5:21 PM
@TheJok3r - i really wanted it to be amazing
RipleysCurls
RipleysCurls - 7/12/2025, 5:25 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - we believe u
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/12/2025, 5:42 PM
@McMurdo - yes, we do
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/12/2025, 5:43 PM
@RipleysCurls - i would've traded a lot to have felt enthused and impassioned as opposed to the complete apathy I felt exiting the theatre
Forthas
Forthas - 7/12/2025, 4:54 PM
Those box office numbers seem kind of soft to me. If there is a significant drop off next weekend...this is an unmitigated FAILURE!
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/12/2025, 4:56 PM
@Forthas - Asia bro. But i doubt the drop is going to be heavy. More schools are going to start breaking up for summer so I think it will have legs. I hope it succeeds.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/12/2025, 5:04 PM
@Forthas - unfortunately you’re pretty biased so no matter what the box office take was going to be, I imagine you would call it a failure.
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 7/12/2025, 5:12 PM
@Forthas - you moving your goal posts again, sir? Henry loves me far more than he ever loved you..
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/12/2025, 5:15 PM
@Forthas - Struggling to move that goal post huh? Your posts are all so pathetic 😂
AnEye
AnEye - 7/12/2025, 5:18 PM
@Forthas - You should just rename yourself to Copeas at this point. Since all you're doing is seething in anger like Lex does for his hate for Superman in the movie.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/12/2025, 4:57 PM
$10 trillion in its opening weekend wouldn’t make it a great movie.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 7/12/2025, 6:05 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - uh you know math right?
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 7/12/2025, 5:00 PM
I was wondering how much Trump would end up hurting, Superman's international box-office. But smart move by Gunn, for purposely disassociating the movie, from MAGA.
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 7/12/2025, 5:39 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - yes and Siegel and Shuster would be proud. Our Israeli critics gave film glowing reviews....no Putin or Borovia fans here as we support Ukraine and their comedian president...we also like Joe Rogan and Ivermectin cocktails.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/12/2025, 5:50 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - ugh cringe….
RipleysCurls
RipleysCurls - 7/12/2025, 5:51 PM
@HermansHIV - definitely more Putin and Russia Ukraine than anything. Reviewers seem to be picking up on that. Juranpar is Arab in comics but not Muslim...none of the women in the film wore hijabs as they don't in the canon. Are you full troll or half?
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 7/12/2025, 5:57 PM
@RipleysCurls - i am quite serious about the work I do both here and abroad
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/12/2025, 5:00 PM
This just needs to be Batman Begins or Iron Man. Make your production budget back and some profit.

The fact James Gunn has been able to make Superman the biggest opening for Man of Steel after what Zack and WB did to the character shows how great of a filmmaker he is.

This movie gonna have strong legs.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 7/12/2025, 5:01 PM
I'm yet to watch the movie, but i don't really get it. How is 210M WW first weekend any good? I certainly don't think it's bad but i remember how back in the day 500M WW opening weekend were pretty much the rule in CBM world. I guess pandemic destroyed cinemas all around the world, right? I don't really get it.
Madman
Madman - 7/12/2025, 5:09 PM
@Webheaded225 - 210m was great opening prior to 2015-ish when CBMs were at the top of their game and theater attendance was at an all time high. We’re still not back to pre-pandemic 2019 attendance cause now everyone just wants to wait for HBOMax and D+.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 7/12/2025, 5:13 PM
@Madman - Oh, i get it. So crazy how just a few years ago something that didn't hit 1B would be considered a flop lmao. Now even hits like Minecraft can't hit the 1B mark. So anything above 400M would be considered a hit for WB/DC?
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/12/2025, 5:17 PM
@Webheaded225 - People don’t go to the movies much anymore and the last Superman movies tainted the brand so yeah, the positive word of mouth and better than expected box office is really good news
Madman
Madman - 7/12/2025, 5:38 PM
@Webheaded225 - I think studios are just now waking up to the fact that the bubble has burst. In 2008, Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk each had a budget of ~$125-$150m and Iron Man was considered a major success with ~$550m while Hulk was a flop around $~240m. Over the course of the next decade, we get to Infinity War and Endgame which through a variety of factors were able to drum up a combined budget that was rumored to be at or near a billion dollars. Actor’s salaries, shoot duration, post-production, marketing, etc all play into the cost, but the studios have struggled to understand that just sinking $350m into your movie doesn’t mean its going to be good or sell $1b+ in tix.

It’s been a rough few years for box office, but we are starting to see budgets shrink and expectations tamper. I think with DC and Superman in particular, the image needs rehabbed and for better or worse WB has already committed to 5 DC projects before this opened. I think they’re now playing the long game and care more about modest profit and perception + longevity than just maxing out sales on a single title. Which, you know, Marvel has proven is a valid strategy. Captain America made less than $400m on a $150m budget but went on to become arguably the most critically beloved trilogy in the MCU (its really Cap or GOTG) with returns growing each time cause people grew to like the characters.
Madman
Madman - 7/12/2025, 5:40 PM
@Madman - I guess I didn’t officially answer your number question, but I don’t have insights into that. I have had the pleasure of working on this movie (and that’s all I can say) but I don’t know the monetary breakdown. I think good word of mouth and $650m gross is more important to DC rn than $900m and 22% on RT.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/12/2025, 5:01 PM
Superman is one of those properties where butts are gonna be in seats regardless, the box office here isn't really indicative of the quality of the movie, how the movie holds up in the coming weeks with word of mouth will be interesting.

Regardless this is good news, love it or hate it, Superman starting th DCU off strong is a good thing for future projects, anything to help breath some life back into the superhero genre is a win.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/12/2025, 5:07 PM
@TrentCrimm - I don’t think box office take is ever an indicator of quality of a movie but quality of a movie is also really subjective.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/12/2025, 5:33 PM
@epc1122 - ugh but isn’t the quality of some films undeniable?
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/12/2025, 5:33 PM
@epc1122 -

Fair point, I suppose its a better view of general interest in a movie or character, and how good or bad the marketing was leading up to its release.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/12/2025, 5:57 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - some are universally praised but I consider movies to be art so no one is really right or wrong. The terrifier movies i think were well received by critics and the audience but they aren’t movies that interest me.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/12/2025, 6:08 PM
@TrentCrimm - Superman has a built in fan base though so it’s going to have a decent start to the box office. The box office legs depends on the general audience but streaming really has hurt movies.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/12/2025, 5:01 PM
It just needed to cross 100 million opening domestic. Just anything better than the majority of "blockbusters" this year would have been a nice feather in the cap.
Slushythrone455
Slushythrone455 - 7/12/2025, 5:02 PM
I didn’t like it at all but I don’t want the DCU to be snuffed out in the crib. Keep making money and hopefully what comes next improves upon this installment.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/12/2025, 5:09 PM
@Slushythrone455 - you didn’t like it at all?? Just curious What didn’t you like about it, what were you expecting, and are you a Superman fan? Just wondering 👍
