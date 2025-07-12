SUPERMAN Flies High With A $210+ Million Worldwide Debut; Exceeds Expectations In North America

Superman is soaring at the box office, earning an additional $21.5 million from 78 international box office markets on Friday. It had made a total of $96.5 million globally by yesterday, putting it on track for a $210+ million worldwide opening weekend.

That's slightly higher than expected, and the number could still rise thanks to strong word of mouth and the positive reviews. Asia isn't proving to be a particularly strong market for the Man of Steel, and it's only expected to make a total of $11 million in the Middle Kingdom when all is said and done.

Back in North America, Superman grossed a higher-than-expected $56.5 million on Friday, meaning it could be looking at a $121 million opening weekend.

Early tracking ranged from a $90 million to $150 million debut, and the DC Studios reboot has ended up pretty much in the middle. That's not a bad place to be.

As Deadline explains, "For a first superhero movie in a franchise with excellent scores at a time when the fanboy audience can toss these comic book movies away like tissues, you can get down on your knees and thank the almighty for that opening."

"Very good start here for a movie where there was cynicism early on about the trailer. Superman is able to leap tall buildings in a single bound in a way that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thunderbolts* ($74.3M) and Captain America: Brave New World ($88.8M) haven’t," the trade adds.

It's reiterated that Superman cost $225 million before marketing, but it was recently reported that Warner Bros. Discovery would be happy with the positive reviews and a $500 million haul. We'll see how high it can fly in the weeks ahead.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Have you watched Superman yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

