In Calling The New SUPERMAN Too Woke, Dean Cain Seems To Have Forgotten His Own Show

Actor Dean Cain played Superman for four seasons in the 90's ABC superhero TV series, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

By MarkJulian - Jul 13, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Prior to Superman's release, Dean Cain made waves by calling the new film too "woke" due to the perceived storyline of the Man of Steel being viewed as an immigrant.

Specifically, Cain stated, "How woke is Hollywood going to make this character?...I think bringing Superman into it… I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie. I was excited for the film. I am excited to see what it is… I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.”

However, DC fans are pointing out that Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman specifically dealt with this same issue.

In Season 4, Episode 14 of the show, titled "Meet John Doe," Superman faces an unexpected challenge, from a time-traveling villain named Tempus who wants to destroy the Man of Steel, either physically or symbolically, in order to prevent a future utopian society from occurring. To do this, he challenges Superman not physically, but politically, via a run for President and through military officers enforcing immigration law.

In an agitating confrontation, the officer demands to see Superman’s “green card,” citing immigration and naturalization concerns. The situation escalates as the officer warns Superman that, as an alien, he could be “grounded” until his legal status is resolved.

This two-part episode takes a creative and thought-provoking approach to the idea of alien identity, using Superman’s literal status as a non-Earth being to explore real-world issues like immigration policy, legal documentation, and how society reacts to outsiders.

But it doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel.

Whether you see him as an alien, a refugee, or an immigrant, this foundational aspect, Superman's "otherness" has long been a foundational aspect of the character.

From Action Comics #987 (2017), where Superman protects a group of undocumented immigrants from a white supremacist, to 1946's radio serial Clan of the Fiery Cross from the Adventures of Superman radio show (which inspired the Superman Smashes the Klan graphic novel), the Last Son of Krypton has always been willing to help others, regardless of borders, religious beliefs or skin color.

For bonus context, here's a clip from Smallville, where Tom Welling's Superman is willing to go against his own mother to protect an illegal immigrant, pointing out the fact that he could be considered the same.

One of the reasons Superman remains such a powerful and relatable character is his ongoing battle against fear, prejudice, and misunderstanding.

Time and again, he faces people who distrust him simply because he’s different, because he’s not from Earth. This struggle isn’t just about supervillains or saving the day; it reflects real-world experiences of those who feel like they don’t belong.

Superman’s story often works as a metaphor for anyone who has felt like an outsider. Through him, audiences can explore themes of acceptance, identity, and the hope that compassion can rise above fear of the unknown and unfamiliar.

Also, based on the latest box office numbers, I don't think having the theme of being an immigrant is hurting the film all that much.

Related:

Recommended For You:

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/13/2025, 2:36 PM
Can someone define 'woke' ? The film was just downright bad unfortunately
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/13/2025, 2:39 PM
@SteviesRightFoo -

emerge or cause to emerge from a state of sleep; stop sleeping.
"she woke up feeling better"
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/13/2025, 2:41 PM
User Comment Image
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/13/2025, 2:45 PM
@Lisa89 - Usurp the law and promote anarchy.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 7/13/2025, 2:45 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - Any product created that has a fan base that includes people who aren't staunch republicans and/or a product that features a person or multiple people of color, a woman, or member of the LGBTQ in a leading role in the product's creation.

Bonus woke points if it has a straight white male lead, but they're categorized as "beta" due to not being a maxed out beef cake with facial stubble and fake glistening dirt and/or sweat applied to their skin in most marketing images and trailers used.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 7/13/2025, 2:47 PM
@captainwalker -
"Usurp the law and promote anarchy." lol
RolandD
RolandD - 7/13/2025, 2:48 PM
@captainwalker - So maybe America should still be a British colony.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/13/2025, 2:49 PM
@Superheromoviefan - I'm not MAGA or a Democrat. Did you expect me to defend this ?
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/13/2025, 2:50 PM
@RolandD - It still is.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 7/13/2025, 2:53 PM
@captainwalker -
good that you dont, but when you say woke means "Usurp the law and promote anarchy" implies the left is a problem or at least more problematic
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/13/2025, 2:55 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - woke is just the feigning of virtue. It's virtue for sake of social currency or ACTUAL currency. It's "progressivism" for the capitalist. It has nothing to do with something having real diversity unless that diversity is being championed for the sake of posturing, typically for political, social, or financial gain.

It used to be about the state of heightened awareness in regards to social issues but it was cannibalized by pretenders within its original base and now it has been fully repurposed within the societal nomenclature of today and often times quite innacurately, unfortunately. For instance, having different races in your film doesn't make it woke. Richard Prior wasn't a woke comic because he was black. Alien wasn't a woke science fiction film because it's lead character was a women.

Many utilize it in all the wrong ways in this regard and it ultimately weakens the power of the word the further they take it that route.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/13/2025, 3:04 PM
@captainwalker - You tell em Walker, you're a better Captain than that Captain falcon anyday.
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/13/2025, 3:06 PM
@Superheromoviefan - @captainwalker @RolandD Oi! dial it back u lot, we are meant to love each other, not phuck each other.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/13/2025, 3:18 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - woke cooking type japan use in frying pan , woke up this morning go work
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 7/13/2025, 3:25 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - not trying to start a fight or anything, just curious, what didn't you like about it?
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/13/2025, 3:32 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - woke means anti white and pro LGBTQP
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/13/2025, 2:38 PM
The best part was when he went on Piers Morgan with Nerdrotic and Chris Gore and after Dean calls the film he hasn't seen woke, both Nerdrotic and Chris Gore literally tell him there isn't a single woke bone in the entire runtime of the film. Had to be embarrassing.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/13/2025, 3:11 PM
@McMurdo - just saw the movie. Loved it. As much as I love Cavill I think we have the best Superman right here. Helps that he was written correctly. But overall I'm hype about this new universe and it's off to a great start. Give us a Mr. Terrific solo film. Edi damn near stole the show.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/13/2025, 3:19 PM
@TheFinestSmack - YES dude. I knew you would. But YES on Mr Terrific but I want a HBO Max series mote than a film...more time to explore his character. But I'd absolutely take a film all the same.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/13/2025, 3:23 PM
@McMurdo - I will take more Terrific no matter what form that takes haha. I think I will forever point to this character in this movie as the perfect example of using the great original characters that already exist and bringing them to the forefront. It would have been a good movie without him, because the story and film was great. But he elevated everything.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/13/2025, 3:29 PM
@TheFinestSmack - fully agreed on all points man. Seeing it a 3rd time Tuesday with my brother. It got even better on my 2nd go round.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/13/2025, 2:41 PM
I've met the dude and he's a chill guy (and still a more decent person than Kevin Sorbo) but he's absolutely a tourist who's never read a comic in his life
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/13/2025, 3:11 PM
@KaptainKhaos - neither did his show's producer. Behind the scenes clip she confessed she'd never read a Superman comic in her life.
I believe it was Deborah Devine. This, the show sucked.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/13/2025, 3:22 PM
@KaptainKhaos - he is nice decent funny guy never knew about non comic reading most people in Hollywood are like that take part don’t read books what character is about and like not that it matters it’s director tells you what to do how to do it regardless reading on character in books help or not it doesn’t to much .,

Saw dean cain in other TV movies and tv shows he kinda acts and talk like Superman still depending on situation saw him play farmer maybe horse rancher he was talking to little girl he act exactly he was still playing Superman still and talking to her don’t care enjoy stuff he’s in
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/13/2025, 3:23 PM
@KaptainKhaos - Kevin Sorbo is jerk?
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 7/13/2025, 2:45 PM
the guy is lost in right wing stupidity
RolandD
RolandD - 7/13/2025, 2:45 PM
@MarkJulian - Don’t be a stranger’round here. We could use more stories from you.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/13/2025, 2:46 PM
There wasn't one aspect of the film from what I can tell that was even remotely woke. There was an article and some asshat at the premier baiting everyone. Gunn's brother took the bait. That's about it. Also sites like this that won't drop it because it drives clicks.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/13/2025, 3:12 PM
@DarthOmega - just saw it and there was zero "wokeness" in this movie. I see some people making connections between Lex and Elon but that connection wasn't obvious to me, nor would it have been a problem if it were.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/13/2025, 2:46 PM
Dean Cain should just be removed from the Superman mythology or say that his version is just the RedSon adaption.
vtopa
vtopa - 7/13/2025, 2:46 PM
Dean Cain has proven himself to be a total dufus on so many occasions. Who cares what he thinks. Worst Superman of the group (with a voice that never convinced me he was really the man of steel). He and Kevin Sorbo should head over to Scott Baio's house for a pity party.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/13/2025, 2:47 PM
Woke is just something idiots throw around to justify not liking something. If he didn't star on the show, Cain would be calling Lois & Clark woke AF as well.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/13/2025, 2:54 PM
In the words oof Roland Descain, Dean Cain has forgotten the face of his father.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/13/2025, 3:08 PM
@Patient2670 - By my watch and warrant.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 7/13/2025, 2:55 PM
Dean Cain said something based on some headlines caused because Variety was creating lies about what Gunn said. I hate wokeness as much as everyone else. But Superman was not really woke.

Sure, it mischaracterized the average woman in a few spots to make them act differently during a crisis than women actually act. But they BS has been going on since the 1960s.

Cain should've looked before he leaped though his opinion is hardly worth the fuss.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/13/2025, 3:05 PM
I loved Lois and Clark back in the day and still enjoy watching certain episodes and Deans Superman suit is still one of my favorite suits since the version that Christopher Reeve wore but damn dude relax and maybe see the movie before bitching about it because…
User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/13/2025, 3:05 PM
Cain was a great Superman and Lois and Clark was a great show. He still has the best live action suit to date and the only one to get the shade of blue right.

Cain is just reacting to what he hears from his bubble of political commentators, not the actual movie itself. I'm sure he'd like the movie if he saw it.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/13/2025, 3:06 PM
Dean Cain is a dork
Vigor
Vigor - 7/13/2025, 3:06 PM
I don't know what happened recently. But it seems people are finally starting to fight back against the bullshit anti woke people. For the longest time.. on this site. It felt like it was just me. Granted my comments always got a lot of likes, signifying my feelings weren't an outlier. But people never spoke up. I'm glad people finally are. Maybe ill stick around

Or maybe I've banned emotion people that I've successfully avoided the numb skulls
