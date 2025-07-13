In Calling The New SUPERMAN Too Woke, Dean Cain Seems To Have Forgotten His Own Show

Prior to Superman's release, Dean Cain made waves by calling the new film too "woke" due to the perceived storyline of the Man of Steel being viewed as an immigrant.

Specifically, Cain stated, "How woke is Hollywood going to make this character?...I think bringing Superman into it… I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie. I was excited for the film. I am excited to see what it is… I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.”

However, DC fans are pointing out that Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman specifically dealt with this same issue.

In Season 4, Episode 14 of the show, titled "Meet John Doe," Superman faces an unexpected challenge, from a time-traveling villain named Tempus who wants to destroy the Man of Steel, either physically or symbolically, in order to prevent a future utopian society from occurring. To do this, he challenges Superman not physically, but politically, via a run for President and through military officers enforcing immigration law.

In an agitating confrontation, the officer demands to see Superman’s “green card,” citing immigration and naturalization concerns. The situation escalates as the officer warns Superman that, as an alien, he could be “grounded” until his legal status is resolved.

Superman too woke now: says only Asian Superman. https://t.co/FBF34TcBsO — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) July 13, 2025 Dean Cain being the hypocrite that he is pic.twitter.com/v71aymUNq5 — Virile (@str8fromva1) July 11, 2025

This two-part episode takes a creative and thought-provoking approach to the idea of alien identity, using Superman’s literal status as a non-Earth being to explore real-world issues like immigration policy, legal documentation, and how society reacts to outsiders.

But it doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel.

Whether you see him as an alien, a refugee, or an immigrant, this foundational aspect, Superman's "otherness" has long been a foundational aspect of the character.

From Action Comics #987 (2017), where Superman protects a group of undocumented immigrants from a white supremacist, to 1946's radio serial Clan of the Fiery Cross from the Adventures of Superman radio show (which inspired the Superman Smashes the Klan graphic novel), the Last Son of Krypton has always been willing to help others, regardless of borders, religious beliefs or skin color.

For bonus context, here's a clip from Smallville, where Tom Welling's Superman is willing to go against his own mother to protect an illegal immigrant, pointing out the fact that he could be considered the same.

Dean Cain is the worst superman, he doesn’t even know the character….



Meanwhile Smallville just say it straight pic.twitter.com/yo4sEjZIqO https://t.co/vI48twbAu3 — RES9 🎮🧟 (@irish_Shawol) July 11, 2025

One of the reasons Superman remains such a powerful and relatable character is his ongoing battle against fear, prejudice, and misunderstanding.

Time and again, he faces people who distrust him simply because he’s different, because he’s not from Earth. This struggle isn’t just about supervillains or saving the day; it reflects real-world experiences of those who feel like they don’t belong.

Superman’s story often works as a metaphor for anyone who has felt like an outsider. Through him, audiences can explore themes of acceptance, identity, and the hope that compassion can rise above fear of the unknown and unfamiliar.

Also, based on the latest box office numbers, I don't think having the theme of being an immigrant is hurting the film all that much.