SUPERMAN BTS Featurette And Photos Spotlight David Corenswet's First Day On Set As The Man Of Steel

Superman is now in theaters, and seems to have gone over pretty well with the majority of fans. The movie does have its share of detractors, of course, but one thing most people do seem to be able to agree on is that David Corenswet did a terrific job as our new big-screen Man of Steel.

Corenswet dropped the slightly darker (some might say dour) edge that's generally associated with Henry Cavill's previous take on the character, delivering a more hopeful, earnest (some might say corny) incarnation of Kal-El that was much more akin to Christopher Reeve's version.

Now, Hollywood Authentic has shared some black-and-white BTS photos and a featurette highlighting Corenswet's very first day on set after suiting-up as the iconic DC Comics hero.

“My first audition was a self tape that I made in my house with my wife," says the actor in the video below. "I saw this sort of old Hollywood humour in it - like a Fred Astaire or a Donald O’Connor or a Jimmy Stewart humour. I was excited to do that and thought I’d do a good job with it, but I wasn’t sure James had intended it in that way. So, for all I knew that wasn’t what he was looking for.”

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."