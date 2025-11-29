MAN OF STEEL Director Zack Snyder Shares Loving Selfie Of Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent And Amy Adams’ Lois Lane

A big criticism regarding Zack Snyder's Superman was the little time audiences go to see him develop his relationship with Lois Lane. The two characters got to know each other in Man of Steel through a series of misadventures as Zod and his people tried their best to conquer Earth. After that, though, the couple didn't really get much to work with in Batman v Superman, Justice League or even Zack Snyder's Justice League, despite its extended runtime.

The DCEU is over, but Zack Snyder has kept the memory of the franchise alive on social media. The director has shared many captivating pictures from his time at DC. Now, he has taken to social media once again, providing fans with a surprisingly loving moment Clark and Lois. The director posted a selfie of Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel alongside Amy Adams' beloved reporter. He captioned the post with: "Photo by Clark Kent."

Judging by Cavill's clothes and the setting (seemingly the Kent house), this picture likely comes from the set of Justice League, specifically after Clark gets resurrected and slowly regains his memory at home with Lois.

This is perhaps one of the most unique pictures we've gotten from Snyder yet. There are no costumes involved, but the image is still captivating given the context behind it. The seflie provides a more relaxing moment between Clark and Lois as just a couple, something that, as mentioned, unfortunately wasn't explored much throughout the franchise. The majority of the time, their dynamic was sidelined due to the larger overarching storyline happening.

For example, in Batman v Superman, the couple's biggest moment together was a bathtub scene that ended up being heavily ridiculed. By the time Superman gave his heartfelt goodbye to Lois during the film's climactic battle against Doomsday, his "You are my world," rang somewhat hollow, given that we barely had time to really get to invest in their dynamic as partners.

Luckily, Clark and Lois' relationship took center stage in the latest iteration of the Last Son of Krypton, 2025's Superman. James Gunn's new take on the Big Blue Boy Scout put special focus on how much Lois and Clark mean to one another. Thanks to the chemistry between Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet, their bond felt believable and captivating. Had Adams and Cavill been given more material of just them as a couple, they would have likely become many fans' favorite Clark-and-Lois pairing.

