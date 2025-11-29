MAN OF STEEL Director Zack Snyder Shares Loving Selfie Of Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent And Amy Adams’ Lois Lane

Man of Steel and Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder has shared a unique picture from his DCEU of Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent taking a selfie with Amy Adams’ Lois Lane.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 29, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Justice League

A big criticism regarding Zack Snyder's Superman was the little time audiences go to see him develop his relationship with Lois Lane. The two characters got to know each other in Man of Steel through a series of misadventures as Zod and his people tried their best to conquer Earth. After that, though, the couple didn't really get much to work with in Batman v Superman, Justice League or even Zack Snyder's Justice League, despite its extended runtime.

The DCEU is over, but Zack Snyder has kept the memory of the franchise alive on social media. The director has shared many captivating pictures from his time at DC. Now, he has taken to social media once again, providing fans with a surprisingly loving moment Clark and Lois. The director posted a selfie of Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel alongside Amy Adams' beloved reporter. He captioned the post with: "Photo by Clark Kent."

Judging by Cavill's clothes and the setting (seemingly the Kent house), this picture likely comes from the set of Justice League, specifically after Clark gets resurrected and slowly regains his memory at home with Lois. 

This is perhaps one of the most unique pictures we've gotten from Snyder yet. There are no costumes involved, but the image is still captivating given the context behind it. The seflie provides a more relaxing moment between Clark and Lois as just a couple, something that, as mentioned, unfortunately wasn't explored much throughout the franchise. The majority of the time, their dynamic was sidelined due to the larger overarching storyline happening.

For example, in Batman v Superman, the couple's biggest moment together was a bathtub scene that ended up being heavily ridiculed. By the time Superman gave his heartfelt goodbye to Lois during the film's climactic battle against Doomsday, his "You are my world," rang somewhat hollow, given that we barely had time to really get to invest in their dynamic as partners. 

Luckily, Clark and Lois' relationship took center stage in the latest iteration of the Last Son of Krypton, 2025's Superman. James Gunn's new take on the Big Blue Boy Scout put special focus on how much Lois and Clark mean to one another. Thanks to the chemistry between Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet, their bond felt believable and captivating. Had Adams and Cavill been given more material of just them as a couple, they would have likely become many fans' favorite Clark-and-Lois pairing. 

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League are all streaming on HBO Max. 

What do you think about this new look at Clark and Lois? What was your favorite moment between them in the DCEU? Let me know what you think in the comments. 

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/29/2025, 11:04 AM
Wait a minute, Snyder’s Clark is allowed to look happy?? 🙃
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/29/2025, 11:05 AM
Brosnahan > Adam's as Lois Lane
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 11/29/2025, 11:07 AM
I watched MoS and BvS yesterday after 9 years...

The action is done so well, as is the cinematography.

Its just that its all thrown together like absolute shit.

Henry and Amy had no chemistry together and ofcourse, the main complaint...
Henrys Superman is such a downed character
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 11/29/2025, 11:08 AM
@MonkeyBot - Henry was a great Supes but just tragically written by the Snyd-Man. 🤨
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/29/2025, 11:18 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - Mos wasn't written by Synder. It was written by Christopher Nolan & David Goyer. BvS was written by Goyer & Chris Terrio. Get it right.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/29/2025, 11:18 AM
@MonkeyBot - did you watch the directors cut of Batman v Superman? I enjoyed that version more but of course I still find issues with the movie but again, I think it’s a better version of the movie.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/29/2025, 11:19 AM
@MonkeyBot - I have to disagree. MOS is my favourite DC & Superman film. It’s my favourite take on Superman. BvS is also one of my favourite comicbook films.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 11/29/2025, 11:32 AM
@epc1122 - i dont know, i watched it on HBO streaming, so i think its the theater version
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/29/2025, 11:42 AM
@MonkeyBot - gotcha 👍
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/29/2025, 11:42 AM
@MonkeyBot - The theater version of BVS isn't Zack's movie.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 11/29/2025, 11:49 AM
@WalletsClosed - arent you talking about Justice League
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/29/2025, 11:53 AM
@MonkeyBot - No, i'm talking about BVS theatrical version
Forthas
Forthas - 11/29/2025, 11:27 AM
While I don't usually buy into this actor is too old for this super hero role nonsense...the ONE exception is that if Henry Cavill did come back, Amy Adams (51) would be too old for the role, which she has been from the beginning. She should be replaced with her actress doppelganger, Christiane Seidel (37), who is closer in age to Henry Cavill (42)


User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/29/2025, 11:29 AM
@Forthas - why is Amy Adams your exception?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/29/2025, 11:33 AM
@Forthas - Christiane Seidel would be/should be incredibly flattered by your comment. LOL
Mongrol
Mongrol - 11/29/2025, 11:35 AM
@Forthas -

By the time Cavill can come back he'll be playing a pensioner.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/29/2025, 11:36 AM
@epc1122 - Because 1) she has ALWAYS looked older than Cavill, 2) she does not seem like an actress that has the physicality that super hero films require. Adamas has never been a action lead. It would help to not have her doting around on screen and just being saved all of the time. Seidel could be a part of action scenes more. And 3) she would be 60 in the next 9 years. Having a younger actress would preserve her ability to portray a relatively young Lois lane for longer.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/29/2025, 11:39 AM
@Lisa89 - Apparently she get the comparisons all of the time...

‘Fosse/Verdon’s’ Christiane Seidel on Being Amy Adams’s Look-Alike & Why She Almost Quit Acting
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/fosse-verdon-christiane-seidel-being-180004019.html
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/29/2025, 11:49 AM
@Forthas - I think she’s aged pretty well and doesn’t look that much older than Cavill but that’s just me. She also hasn’t been in action movies so I’m not sure if she could do the action scenes. I think if her part required doing action, she could do it but Snyder never put in a place that required any kind of action. Actually, and I’m not trying to be a contrarian just for the sake, but the most recent pictures I’ve seen of Cavill, something seems off. I’m not sure if it’s the long hair but he does seem to be aging a lot since being married and having a child. Not sure if he’s too thin now but the face seems off. With that said, he hasn’t been working out for Superman.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/29/2025, 11:56 AM
@Forthas - I didn’t say they don’t have similarities. I’m saying that if I woke up tomorrow looking exactly like Amy Adams, I’d consider it an upgrade. If I woke up tomorrow looking exactly like Christiane Seidel, I’d consider it a downgrade. Two people can look alike with one being far more attractive than the other.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/29/2025, 11:47 AM
Its a shame Snyders & Co didn't GAF about clark kent
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/29/2025, 11:50 AM
Aannndddd that's a good image to leave the Snyderverse on.

