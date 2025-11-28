James Gunn Shares Amazing Art Of David Corenswet’s Superman Teaming Up With Supergirl, Mr. Terrific And Krytpo

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a stunning piece of fan art showing Superman teaming up with his cousin Supergirl, Mr. Terrific and Krypto the Super Dog

Nov 28, 2025
There's a lot of anticipation surrounding future projects from DC Studios. Following the release of Superman, the nascent studio is gearing up for the release of the likes of Supergirl, HBO's Lanterns and Man of Tomorrow. Kara Zor El's feature film and the 2027 Superman follow-up are particularly exciting offerings. A memorable part of the Last Son of Krypton's standalone adventure was Clark's dynamic with Kara. Despite only being a few seconds long, their meeting is often considered one of the best parts of the movie.

It's unclear when exactly we'll see them together again, though it's been heavily rumored that David Corenswet will be featured in Supergirl in some capacity. However, while we wait, we have an amazing piece of fan art to hold us over, which has the added benefit of carrying James Gunn's seal of approval. Artist Howie Noel, known online as @dicktracyroguesgallery, posted an incredible piece done in his signature retro style, showing the Man of Steel flying into action alongside Supergirl and Mr. Terrific, who's riding on Krypto's back. 

The piece was then shared by Gunn on his Instagram stories: 

Gunn is fond of the artist's work. In December 2024, Noel shared a piece of art he created, based on Clark and Krypto's moment in the snow—featured prominently in the first Superman trailer—which became a sensation online. James Gunn praised it in the comments and shared it. The image was also liked by Warner Bros.' official social media accounts. Noel has since shared many different pieces inspired by DC Studios' work. 

As mentioned, though it's unclear when Superman and Supergirl will reunite, the Man of Steel has been heavily rumored to be featured in his cousin's latest standalone feature. In June 2025, scooper MyTimeToShineHello claimed Clark is expected to be featured in a flashback scene, where he greets Kara and puppy Krypto upon their arrival on Earth. Per the scooper: "Superman opens her ship, smiles & says 'Hi there!'"

Then, in October, scooper Daniel Richtman claimed Supergirl was going back behind cameras for two weeks of reshoots. According to him, this new round of filming mainly served to add scenes with David Corenswet's Man of Steel. Admittedly, we've seen Clark and Kara share the screen after Superman, in Peacemaker Season 2. DC Studios famously retconned the Justice League's cameo from the end of Season 1, and switched out the heroes for the Justice Gang, which included Superman and Supergirl. 

Still, we need to see the two talking again. Their interaction in Superman was amusing, so it would be great to see more of it in the near future. 

Supergirl will fly into theaters June 26, 2026. Man of Tomorrow arrives on July 09, 2027. 

What do you think about this piece of fan-art? Are you excited to see more of Supergirl and Superman together on screen? Let me know in the comments!

SUPERMAN Concept Art Reveals Unexpectedly Gruesome Alternate Design For Lex Luthor’s Mr. Handsome
