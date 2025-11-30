ZOOTOPIA 2 Erupts At Global Box Office For AVENGERS-Like Worldwide Opening Weekend Gross

Zootopia 2 was widely expected to be a major box office success for Walt Disney Animation, and it didn’t just meet expectations, the film soared past them, buoyed by huge international ticket sales.

As previously reported, the film was estimated to reach a $400-$500 global box office total in its opening weekend and thanks to the latest numbers, it's now been confirmed that the 64th feature-length animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios has eclipsed even the most optimistic estimates.

According to the latest box office numbers, Zootopia 2 has earned $156 million in North America and an impressive $400.4 million from international markets.

China alone has contributed a staggering $271.6 million to that global total.

A strong debut in the East was anticipated, thanks to the first film’s popularity, the draw of the Zootopia-themed area at Shanghai Disney Resort, and Disney’s smart use of the movie’s animal motifs to tie into the Chinese zodiac.

For example, Zootopia 2 introduces Gary the Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan, a perfect fit for 2025, which happens to be the Year of the Snake on the Chinese zodiac calendar.

Zootopia 2 now finds itself ranked 4th on the list of biggest global opening weekends, trailing only Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2,” detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."