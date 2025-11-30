RUMOR: MAN OF TOMORROW Casting A "Major" Male Character (And There's One Very Likely Possibility)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is currently on the hunt for Man of Tomorrow's Brainiac. Several reliable sources have also indicated that the filmmaker is planning to introduce Wonder Woman in his Superman sequel.

With a reboot of her franchise in the works, it makes sense for Diana Prince to make her presence felt in one of the DCU's most high-profile projects (it certainly worked for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016). We don't know what kind of movie Wonder Woman will be, but chances are it'll take inspiration from Tom King's current run based on how his work is shaping the DCU.

Either way, will the Amazon Warrior be joined by one of her closest allies, Steve Trevor?

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, "There is also a major new male character they are casting for Man of Tomorrow." He doesn't know who it is, and while Gunn may have plans to introduce yet another superhero, we're leaning towards Steve.

For what it's worth, we've heard some unverified rumblings about the character showing up in Man of Tomorrow, even after Chris Pine's lead role as the hero in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, where things got...weird. The DCEU didn't explore his relationship with Diana in the present day, so a new take—with ties to Rick Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S.—makes a ton of sense.

We'll see, but all signs currently point to Man of Tomorrow being a much bigger movie than Superman. Hopefully, it avoids becoming overstuffed, but Gunn has never struggled with handling large ensemble casts well.

Gunn has previously said that Superman "is more comic booky in some ways" than Man of Tomorrow, explaining that this sequel "has to do with the dual characters of Lex and Superman at the centre."

"I think I'm just more interested in getting into the heart of Lex and seeing how he fits into all of this," he added. "I think getting to know more of Lex as a human being. We saw a lot about the evil part of Lex. He's pretty evil. He, as a character, is really interesting. There's something, despite everything, that is incredibly heroic about Lex."

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker. As noted, recent reports point to Gunn possibly looking to cast the DCU's Wonder Woman, while Dracula star Claes Bang has been named as a possible contender for Brainiac.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.