SUPERMAN Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of James Gunn's DCU Reboot?

James Gunn's Superman is now in theaters, and we want to know how ComicBookmovie.com's readers felt about the first ever DCU movie and the iconic Man of Steel's long-awaited return to the big screen following Henry Cavill's take on the character from the DCEU, aka the "SnyderVerse."

Any new movie featuring such a well-known, beloved character was always going to be heavily scrutinized, and we had heard mixed reports about the quality of the film in the buildup to its release. Superman seems to have been mostly well-reviewed by the fanbase, however, and the majority of critics were also won over by Gunn's All-Star Superman-inspired adventure (the movie is currently sitting at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 349 reviews).

Superman also looks set for box office success, with a solid $123 million domestic debut. Estimates were all over the place for this one, but we can see positive reviews and word-of-mouth ensuring that theaters stay filled for the next couple of weeks at least.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."