SUPERMAN Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of James Gunn's DCU Reboot?

SUPERMAN Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of James Gunn's DCU Reboot?

Superman took flight in theaters on Friday, and now that the movie has been playing for a few days, we want to know what CBM's readers made of James Gunn's reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 13, 2025 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn's Superman is now in theaters, and we want to know how ComicBookmovie.com's readers felt about the first ever DCU movie and the iconic Man of Steel's long-awaited return to the big screen following Henry Cavill's take on the character from the DCEU, aka the "SnyderVerse."

Any new movie featuring such a well-known, beloved character was always going to be heavily scrutinized, and we had heard mixed reports about the quality of the film in the buildup to its release. Superman seems to have been mostly well-reviewed by the fanbase, however, and the majority of critics were also won over by Gunn's All-Star Superman-inspired adventure (the movie is currently sitting at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 349 reviews).

Superman also looks set for box office success, with a solid $123 million domestic debut. Estimates were all over the place for this one, but we can see positive reviews and word-of-mouth ensuring that theaters stay filled for the next couple of weeks at least.

Were you impressed by this take on Superman? Be sure to vote in the poll below, and elaborate in the comments section. Create a Poll

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

In Calling The New SUPERMAN Too Woke, Dean Cain Seems To Have Forgotten His Own Show
Related:

In Calling The New SUPERMAN Too Woke, Dean Cain Seems To Have Forgotten His Own Show
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Message With Fans (And Teases Sequel) As Movie Breaks DC's Losing Streak
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Message With Fans (And Teases Sequel) As Movie Breaks DC's Losing Streak

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/13/2025, 5:17 PM
i voted for supershit
User Comment Image
lvcl
lvcl - 7/13/2025, 6:32 PM
@harryba11zack -
Man of Steel was aimed at an adult audience, while James Gunn's new Superman was more geared toward children.

The first steps of Fantastic Four are released in 10 days. Let's wait and see what happens at the box office.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/13/2025, 6:41 PM
@lvcl -
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/13/2025, 6:46 PM
@lvcl - i hate snyders garbage but if they changed 4 or 5 things man of steel could've been great
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/13/2025, 5:17 PM
User Comment Image
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/13/2025, 5:45 PM
@AllsGood - Like I said before....hate DCU characters.....



....but love this version of Superman!
User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/13/2025, 5:18 PM
suppers**t... nice touch
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/13/2025, 5:18 PM
2 out of 5. Disappointing.

I wasn't expect much but Great Caesar Ghost... I was expecting something better than that.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/13/2025, 5:20 PM
WHITE bread aint got shit on this movie
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/13/2025, 5:22 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Can you repeat that in English please?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/13/2025, 5:21 PM
But I will say the performances from the actors were good with what they had to work with.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/13/2025, 5:21 PM

80% top 2 boxes. No surprise for me.

I really enjoyed the movie though I had a few nitpicks.(Don't we all?)

My wife is a person who never read a comic book, so she doesn't have any questions or gripes with minor characters she never heard of. She loved the movie and had a great time.

It was a win/win for us.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/13/2025, 5:39 PM
@DocSpock - win at the movies then win at home 😘🤦🏻‍♂️
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/13/2025, 5:42 PM
@DocSpock @ lazlodaytona -
User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/13/2025, 6:33 PM
@DocSpock - I think that's what this movie ultimately comes down to: Did you have fun? Most people seemed to have fun in the theater we were at. We had fun. I still just can't believe he didn't do the shirt rip.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 7/13/2025, 6:42 PM
@DocSpock - I think most people on this site forget that the general audience is probably going to like most of the things we get too focused on, as comic book fans. Or just not care about those things. As long as they enjoy the movie I think that’s really what matters. Glad you and your wife liked it. My wife and I did too.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/13/2025, 5:24 PM
I think we can all agree it was good. I don’t think anyone outright hated it. Most seem to love it. It played out exactly how I imagined it to be. I don’t think it’s great, I don’t think it’s the best Superman film, I think thunderbolts was better and the guardians trilogy overall is better imo but this is a solid 7/10 for me.

Mr Terrific, Lois Lane and her relationship with Clark, Lex, Krypto, the Kent’s were the highlights for me. David was good in the role. With a better script and tighter focus on Clark he could become the best superman but time will tell. Kinda disappointed we only got one Clark Kent scene in the daily planet. Was looking forward to seeing more of “Clark Kent the journalist” oh well…. 🤷🏿‍♂️

LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 7/13/2025, 6:44 PM
@Canyoublush - Gunn was a freakin genius to include Krypto! Stole every scene he was in. I initially thought it was going to be super cheesy to include him but ended up being one of my favorite parts of the film.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 7/13/2025, 5:24 PM
I enjoyed the movie pretty much. I of course have my nitpicks as well but solid start for the new DC universe.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/13/2025, 5:24 PM
I haven't seen the movie, but i still voted 😌😌😌
RolandD
RolandD - 7/13/2025, 5:56 PM
@28ClungesLater - That tracks.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/13/2025, 6:02 PM
@RolandD - congrats 😌
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/13/2025, 5:25 PM
Didn’t get a chance to see it yet. Great start. Looking forward to that DC v Marvel movie in a decades time.
knomad
knomad - 7/13/2025, 5:32 PM
It was not terrible. I think if this had come out at the time of the Chris Reeve Supes, it would have been a complete blockbuster. But after these years of superhero films, this just comes across as the latest of many. I think the "metahumans have been on earth for 300 years" thing really contributes to that as well. The already-existing "Justice Gang" does as well. And I think too much airtime was given to the "Gang". Not only does that make Superman seem less.. special; it will do the same for the DCU's actual Justice League movie.

That said, it's not as "woke" as I feared; the Gunns didn't need to pop off about that at all. There was a bit more profanity than I expected in a Superman movie. And they have re-envisioned Supergirl as a typical modern party girl with authority issues.

What actually made the movie for me (and probably most dog lovers) was Krypto. He acted.. just like a dog.. powers or not.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/13/2025, 5:45 PM
@knomad - "woke"


User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/13/2025, 5:33 PM
Damn good start! I'm not gonna act like the movie is perfect, but it's obvious Gunn has passion for the character, and is not afraid to lean into the comics, which is refreshing, being a huge fan of Justice League United.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/13/2025, 5:35 PM
The thing I honestly perhaps loved the most about it is that it was completely a James Gunn take on Superman whether people like his sensibilities or not , you can’t say this didn’t have his fingerprints all over it so it’s just brimming with his style which I appreciate since it gives the film a strong character and identity imo.

Overall , I liked the characters to varying degrees aswell as the performances…

David Corenswet was a thoroughly human , endearing , charismatic and charming Clark Kent while Brosnahan brought a nice grounded quality and fun spunk to Lois and Hoult was great as the intelligent ,sneering and obsessive Lex (special shoutout to both Fillion and Gathegi aswell as their versions of Guy & Mr Terrific)

The movie had some nice heart aswell though I felt the humor was hit or miss though that tends to be the case with me & Gunn , the action also ranged from fine to very fun..

Overall i would give it a 3.5 out of 5 , it’s a solid film!!.

User Comment Image
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 7/13/2025, 6:49 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Well said. I am a fan of Gunn’s specific fingerprint on his films and I agree, this one definitely had it. Superman/ Clark was definitely a great balance of everything we would expect from Superman and also was very cool and charming with depth. I kind of didn’t get the cool and charming factors from a lot of the past films. This one had it in spades.
Wallywest001
Wallywest001 - 7/13/2025, 5:36 PM
Very disappointed in the movie. The story was not good and there was no character development. And Lex’s evil plan to destroy Superman and get half of a country to himself but keep in mind he has access to insane tech and pocket dimensions. Having Jor-el tell Supes that they want him to take over the world and sire as many children as possible??? VFX looked cheap. Lois was never in distress. Nothing about him sang “truth, justice and the American way.” If he didn’t have krypto he wouldn’t even be alive. Also, hate how they water Ultraman.

Side note: I did enjoy Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen and Lex Luther’s characters. I thought Nathan Fillion was great as GG but dang I always wanted him to be live action Hal. Hawkgirl and Mr. Terrific but he never talked about him being the third smartest man on the planet, which he mentions in like every comic he’s in. I did like cameo of the white Martian.

The movie had potential but 30 minutes into it and my wife and I literally thought it was a parody movie as did the man next to us. I guess I got way too excited for this movie.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/13/2025, 6:24 PM
@Wallywest001 - if you don't think Superman himself had character development then it went so far over your head.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/13/2025, 5:37 PM
Guardians of the Galaxy was better. It was a decent movie. Rushed, and messy. It’s awesome to have a Superman but let’s keep it a buck, ish was mid af.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 7/13/2025, 5:39 PM
It was a solid Silver Age Superman story. It's like a 7 or 8, depending on how harsh you are. I lean harsh, so I vote 7. But I respect a 7.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/13/2025, 5:40 PM
You mean people haven't already given their opinions yet?!

No! 😄
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/13/2025, 5:42 PM
So... I watched Man of Steel again last night to compare it to this film... Sigh. Although I still believe MoS is a superior film... I have to say Corenswet's version of Superman is better. Much better. Henry Cavil was a great choice for Superman, but I dunno wtf Snyder was thinking about with the characterization. His personality was so bland. The color palette was awful. The suit was odd looking. It was kinda depressing actually.

I wanted Henry to have another shot at the character, but what's done is done. Corenswet owns this role now. Hopefully the next film is better, and Superman grows up. I believe it was Red Letter Media who said this is kinda a coming of age version of Superman. I agree. But I was hoping for something a little more seasoned.

Either way Superman is back!
RolandD
RolandD - 7/13/2025, 5:51 PM
@DarthOmega - I also wanted Cavill to have another shot and was disappointed that he did not. That said, I also think Corenswet has made a better Superman with this movie. His performance and characterization were one of the best aspects of the movie to me.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/13/2025, 6:25 PM
@DarthOmega - I also watched Man of Steel last night lol! It was strange how dour that film feels after seeing this one.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/13/2025, 6:28 PM
@RolandD - Agree. Cavill had potential, but it didn't work out. Corenswet's Supes was more in line with the character for me personally. My son and his wife felt the same way.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/13/2025, 6:43 PM
@RolandD - It took me a little while to warm up to him though. But at the end when he was confident in his place as Superman, It made me say yeah, he's our guy.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/13/2025, 6:45 PM
@McMurdo - It was just gray and depressing much of the time. And he kinda leaned into the whole "Messiah" thing a bit too heavily. Too ultra serious.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/13/2025, 5:45 PM
The movie was one random event after another.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder