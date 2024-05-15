DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode Count Confirmed As Charlie Cox Teases MCU Future As Man Without Fear

Yesterday evening, we learned that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March. That's later than expected, but the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes slowed things down, as did Marvel Studios' decision to creatively overhaul a series which wasn't working in its previous form.

TV Line spoke to Charlie Cox, confirming that a total of nine episodes were shot for the series. When Daredevil: Born Again was announced, it was as an 18-episode TV show, so something has clearly changed.

However, this appears to confirm claims from a few online scoopers who have said the series is being split in two, with the other 9 episodes now likely to serve as Daredevil: Born Again "season 2."

In a separate interview (which you can watch below), Cox also revealed that production has wrapped on the series. Given the expense associated with taking the show back to the drawing board, it's possible the rest of the episodes have been put on hold.

For starters, there's no longer time to shoot and release those before Spider-Man 4 - which supposedly features Daredevil and The Kingpin - arrives in theaters.

Talking about his future as Matt Murdock, Cox said, "My knees are not what they were ten years ago, nor is my back. It's a really physically demanding show, which I love. We wouldn't have it any other way. It's kind of what makes it what it is."

"There will definitely come a time where I am not able to do it anymore, but for right now, [we'll] just keep doing the best job we can and loving it. I feel incredibly grateful to still be making the show, and hopefully we've got another 10 years in us."

Vincent D'Onofrio chimed in to add, "We don't get to work together a lot," with Cox admitting they don't get "many" shared moments in Daredevil: Born Again after previously having only "a handful of scenes" together in previous seasons of Daredevil.

So far, Cox has played the Man Without Fear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo, while D'Onofrio previously showed up as Wilson Fisk in the latter and Hawkeye.