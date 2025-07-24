THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Delivers Two Of The MCU's Most Harrowing Scenes During Its Finale - SPOILERS

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a fun film, but when things get serious in the movie's final act, it delivers two of the MCU's most harrowing scenes. Who lives? Who dies? Be warned that spoilers follow!

By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2025 12:07 PM EST
We've already broken down The Fantastic Four: First Steps' ending, but there are a couple of moments during the final act that rank among the MCU's most harrowing scenes.

In the final battle, each member of the superhero family attempts to slow down Galactus' march to the Baxter Building. However, when the Devourer of Worlds gets his hands on Mister Fantastic, he begins stretching Reed to his breaking point. 

The genius screams in pain as he comes close to being torn apart, and it's only The Thing and the Human Torch's intervention that saves him from a pretty diabolical fate (if you're eager to see what that looks like, you can find out here).

What's interesting about this sequence is that it confirms the MCU's Mister Fantastic has limitations to his powers and can't stretch in quite the same near-endless way as his comic book counterpart. Whether that's a good or bad thing is debatable, but the Russo Brothers might decide to take Reed's powers to the next level in Avengers: Doomsday.

The second moment we're highlighting here is far more emotional, and comes when Sue Storm pushes her powers to the max to force Galactus into the teleporter that will send him millions of light-years away from Earth. 

The strain of doing so—all in a bid to save her son, Franklin—kills the Invisible Woman. While the Devourer of Worlds is ultimately defeated, tragedy strikes when Reed tries to resuscitate his wife to no avail (it brings back memories of Mister Fantastic hopelessly trying to save The Thing's life during Mark Waid's Fantastic Four run). 

The baby Franklin struggles to reach his mom, and when he does so, he uses his mysterious powers to bring her back to life. It's a moving moment, and in our screening, there were plenty of sniffles from the audience!

There are no major character deaths in The Fantastic Four: First Steps when all is said and done, though Galactus and the Silver Surfer are as good as dead after being left stranded at the edge of the universe without a ship. The latter chooses to make that heroic sacrifice in place of Johnny Storm. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

In our review of the movie, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters. 

Gambito
Gambito - 7/24/2025, 12:21 PM
Didn’t Sue also die in the Chris Evans movie?
GM1988
GM1988 - 7/24/2025, 12:31 PM
@Gambito - Doctor Doom throws a spear that impales her while Doom is using the Surfers Powers but in that movie it was the Silver Surfer who brought her back.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/24/2025, 12:24 PM
3 Hours away Party 5 🙂
heisei24
heisei24 - 7/24/2025, 12:25 PM
Just got back from my viewing, would rank it a solid 8.5. Wish some characters got more stuff to do, and also, lol CGI baby. But otherwise I love it
Tidaltree
Tidaltree - 7/24/2025, 12:28 PM
RIP Hulk Hogan
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/24/2025, 12:30 PM
OT breaking news: Hulk Hogan, RIP. https://www.tmz.com/2025/07/24/hulk-hogan-dead/

Jim Shooter, Jamal Malcolm Warner, Ozzy, now Hogan ... July 2025 has not been a good month for our heroes.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/24/2025, 12:40 PM
@GeneralZod - Hulk Hogan should have left Politics Out of his Career. Lost me has a fan.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/24/2025, 12:41 PM
hell hath no fury like a mother scorned...all I got from the ending is that you do NOT mess with Sue Storm.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/24/2025, 12:43 PM
Glad to see Sue wasn’t slept on. People often forget she’s an absolute powerhouse.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2025, 1:16 PM
@Sinner - "powerhouse"

Unfortunately the execution lacks this quality. Sure she beat galactus but i never imagine that it will be just by a badly executed push
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/24/2025, 1:04 PM
Not only do they nerf Reed but they make him kinda a moron too. Trying to teleport Earth is hilarious. Trying to teleport Earth without the moon is even more hilarious. Especially considering Reed is supposed to be a genius who should be acutely aware of how a solar system, gravitational forces and orbital dynamics work. Then their plan to use Franklin as a trap to lure him to physically come grab Franklin in NY when he can use Silver Surfer or the tractor beam technology that we know he utilizes. The plots dumb.

It makes no sense for Galactus to allow them to even escape back to earth in the first place. Galactus just leaves their faster than light drive safe and sound allowing them to speed off home so the third act can happen.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2025, 1:12 PM
@McMurdo - i gave a pass for the moon. It is possible, with his almost paranoid mind that he found a suitable place with the same confugrations

And using franklin as a physical lure is one of the many reason of what i meant that the action lacks any creativity. They had it with the science part but it still lacked better and more creative ideas.

I dont know in the comics but why the need for galactus to be in that size? If he knows how powerful franklin is, he can just nudge the earth and get franklin while flying into space.

Overall, a more creative team, like for example Whedon, Raimi, Gunn, The Daniels couldve thought of a more cool way.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2025, 1:04 PM
Galactus stretching Reed is the only thing creative in the 3rd act in terms of action.

Sue lazily pushing galactus to the portal is indicative of marvel's creative shortcomings. Bad execution, zero creativity.

