THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Rotten Tomatoes Score Finally Breaks Unfortunate Streak For The First Family

Four Fantastic Four movies were produced before Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the MCU reboot has finally broken what was a pretty unfortunate streak for the team's franchise...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2025 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

With 130 reviews now counted, The Fantastic Four: First Steps sits at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Marvel Studios movie has been Certified Fresh by the review aggregator, marking another win for the MCU at a time when the superhero genre needs one. 

Thunderbolts* was a critical hit, but struggled at the box office (it tapped out at $382 million). Captain America: Brave New World, however, received largely negative reviews and barely passed $400 million worldwide.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has quickly become one of Marvel Studios' best-reviewed movies, marking a phenomenal start for the MCU's First Family that breaks an unfortunate streak for the Fantastic Four franchise.

Every single Fantastic Four movie until now has been rated "Rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes; First Steps is the only one produced by Marvel Studios, and the first to not only be deemed Fresh, but Certified Fresh. 

In 2005, Tim Story's Fantastic Four movie, starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, and Chris Evans, was awarded 27%, while the 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, sits at 37%. 2015's Fantastic Four, directed by Josh Trank and starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, and Michael B. Jordan, is one of the worst-reviewed superhero movies ever, with 9%.

Reviews for Roger Corman's The Fantastic Four are also counted on the site, and it sits at a similarly "Rotten" 33%. 

The Critics Consensus for this latest movie reads, "Benefitting from rock-solid cast chemistry and clad in appealingly retro 1960s design, this crack at The Fantastic Four does Marvel's First Family justice."

Meanwhile, in our review, we wrote, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best."

Are you excited to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters this weekend?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2025, 7:48 AM
The Fantastic Four: First Steps

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 7:50 AM
Unbiased opinion.

Superman is better for repeat viewings.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/23/2025, 7:51 AM
@vectorsigma - *biased opinion
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 7:56 AM
@Sinner - it was great but not great enough to push myself to watch it again on day 1

I guess it was typical marvel with less action scenes than usual
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2025, 8:01 AM
@vectorsigma - Superman was good but one viewing for me. I will wait for Prime $5.99
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 8:02 AM
If you guys want to see where im coming from. Watch ne zha 2 in aug.

That balances character, story and a WHOLE LOT OF BOMBAST and spectacle that even superman cant compare.

F4 shows how limited Shakman is on that department. I want my cbms to balance these.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 8:03 AM
@AllsGood - dont worry, i will still watch f4 a 2nd time in the weekend. The customary family day watch

Feel better now? 😭
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/23/2025, 8:22 AM
@vectorsigma - Superman good for repeat viewings? lol Why would someone do that to themselves
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 8:25 AM
@Urubrodi - juat look at after weekend sales last week. I havent seen this week's numbers yet. Because peoole enjoy it and like to experience it again and again
Matador
Matador - 7/23/2025, 8:02 AM
The Fantastic Four: First Steps could sit at 86% on RT; the reviewers won't matter if the General Audience won't show up since that's where most of the monies matters.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2025, 8:04 AM
@Matador - i agree. Having seen it, i dont think repeat viewings will be like superman.

But thats just me. I could be wrong
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2025, 8:05 AM
@Matador - well said
Matador
Matador - 7/23/2025, 8:20 AM
@vectorsigma - Question how did we miss this Bambi: The Reckoning (2025)?

?si=wYQ1T-P-E-0UnaGf

User Comment Image

Fantastic Four is in trouble with Bambi's reckoning.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2025, 8:04 AM
Can’t trust reviews except how much action, comedy , what cameos are in movies what work and don’t like about it’s all you trust on reviews if movie is good see that’s your opinion to make decide look at transformers one, thunderbolts , divided reviews for first Megan movie which have fans half like it other have like it it was success until sequel was made
mountainman
mountainman - 7/23/2025, 8:12 AM
It’s wild that FFRotSS has a higher rating than the first one.
CapA
CapA - 7/23/2025, 8:15 AM
Just came back from it, loved it. Loved Superman also (2 times for now). It's a great summer for comic-book movies ! :D
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/23/2025, 8:18 AM
It's nice that we finally got a decent F4 movie. What a garbage streak this was.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/23/2025, 8:26 AM
86 isn’t a great start considering in many cases the score dips after a worldwide release. Pedro fatigue is real. Dude is overexposed

