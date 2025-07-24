How Does THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Tie Into The Multiverse Saga And AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY? SPOILERS Follow

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a largely standalone story, set on Earth-828. Separate from the Sacred Timeline, the movie introduces Marvel's First Family without having to explain why they weren't around to help battle Thanos, for example.

While we have Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the way next summer, that's expected to be a street-level story, meaning this reboot leads directly into the events of December 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and The Thing will be front and centre in that movie, and we're now taking a deep dive into all the ways The Fantastic Four: First Steps ties into the wider MCU and, more specifically, the Multiverse Saga and how it sets the stage for Avengers: Doomsday.

You can find out more by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below, but be warned that spoilers follow.



4. The Bridge

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hints at Reed's interest in parallel realities on at least a couple of occasions, and introduces one of his greatest inventions, "The Bridge."

While it's used as a teleportation system in this movie, there are some vague insinuations that it could be used to travel between worlds, setting the stage for The Bridge to be a crucial part of Avengers: Doomsday.

In the comics, Reed created it as a means of observing different worlds to learn how they had achieved peace. It ultimately led to the introduction of the Interdimensional Council of Reeds, and returned in the build to Secret Wars as a means of keeping an eye on Incursions.

Whether we see any of that remains to be seen, but bet on this explaining how the team's spaceship travels to Earth-616.

