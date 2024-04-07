DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Has Only Finished Shooting Its First 9 Episodes, Not The Second Half

Earlier this week, the news broke that Daredevil: Born Again had wrapped filming. Shooting started last year, only to be paused when Marvel Studios decided to fire the creative team and overhaul a series which seemingly wasn't working.

Some footage and ideas will make it into the new version, though we're unlikely to ever know what the previous version of this Daredevil follow-up looked like. However, based on what we've heard, Foggy Nelson, Karen Page, and Bullseye were absent, as was the Man Without Fear's costume for much of the revival.

In recent months, we've been treated to plenty of set photos and footage, showcasing everyone from White Tiger to The Punisher.

More of those are likely somewhere on the horizon, though, as Daredevil: Born Again stunt coordinator Philip J. Silvera has confirmed they've wrapped on episodes 1 - 9, not the entire 18-episode series.

This appears to confirm reports that the show is being split into two separate seasons and lines up with what we've been hearing. Right now, the expectation is that Daredevil: Born Again "season 1" will tie up Daredevil's loose ends before "season 2" tells its own story, potentially leading directly into Spider-Man 4 (which has yet to be decided).

Philip J. Silvera, the stunt coordinator for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN,’ confirms that the series has only completed filming for the first half.



Meaning that the original 18-episode order will be released in two 9-episode batches. pic.twitter.com/Lk10RN1Xce — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) April 6, 2024

More photos from the final day of shooting have also found their way online:

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan have all been cast in undisclosed roles, though we believe the latter is playing Muse.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.