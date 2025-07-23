RUMOR: Jimmy Olsen SUPERMAN Spin-Off Series Will Introduce A Major DC Villain - SPOILERS

It seems the recent rumor that DC Studios is working on a Jimmy Olsen solo series is on the level, and we're hearing that the show might introduce a major DC Comics villain...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that there are a number of DCU projects both in various stages of development and still in the idea phase that were not named during the initial "Gods and Monsters" slate announcement, and a recent report claimed to reveal which characters two of them will focus on.

According to a piece by The Wall Street Journal, Superman spin-off shows focusing on Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) are "being considered." More recently, we'd hear that the Olsen series will actually take the form of a crime anthology show, with the Daily Planet reporter investigating various supervillains.

In his newsletter, Jeff Sneider mentions that one of these villains will be none other than Gorilla Grodd.

Though this would mark Grodd's live-action DCU debut, the character did briefly appear in the Creature Commandos animated series. Nexus Point News has since weighed-in, and it sounds like the plan is for the simian baddie to show up in the first episode.

Though he has also tangled with Superman on a number of occasions, Grodd is generally considered a Flash villain, which might indicate that this show - if it ever sees the light of day - will serve as an introduction to several other DC Comics metahuman characters.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/23/2025, 1:52 PM
Awesome!! Loving this era of DC
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/23/2025, 2:09 PM
@Pictilli - it's been one film.
User Comment Image
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 7/23/2025, 2:33 PM
@harryba11zack - Ignore him. He's just one of this freaks, who wants to be part, Gunns harem.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/23/2025, 1:53 PM
Wahoo!
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/23/2025, 1:54 PM
phucking Ginger

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 7/23/2025, 1:54 PM
A waste of time and DC content related resources!
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/23/2025, 2:05 PM
@Forthas - no it's brilliant. Great way to introduce characters in a way that's really never been done before
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/23/2025, 2:09 PM
@Forthas - i actually agree with you here.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/23/2025, 2:18 PM
@McMurdo -

" i actually agree with you here."

I must now question my sense of reality...
KamenRider
KamenRider - 7/23/2025, 2:20 PM
@Forthas - I have to disagree. With Olsen being a reporter, he could chase X-Files like stories and can easily bump into minor characters that would never get a chance to be on the big screen. If you miss the show, no big deal, but if characters proved popular, they could be spun-off into their own films.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/23/2025, 2:27 PM
@KamenRider - When has something like that ever worked? Think the spinoff Pennyworth show or the Gotham TV show that never happened. It is one thing to do popular villains (Penguin, Loki) or lesser super heroes (Hawkeye, Peacemaker) but Olsen is neither and the ONLY thing that makes him interesting in the comics is his relationship with Superman...and that would be a whole other series if that were explored.
KamenRider
KamenRider - 7/23/2025, 2:33 PM
@Forthas - quite being to damn negative. I enjoy the actor and you have no idea how it will proceed. And if they f up Jimmy Olsen, who gives a f? Zero downsides. The potential to expand the brand and introduce weirdos from the DC universe is great.
KamenRider
KamenRider - 7/23/2025, 2:34 PM
@Forthas - *quit
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/23/2025, 1:55 PM
This is Aunt May spin off level bad decision making.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/23/2025, 2:03 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Aint May has a Friend whose mother did some research in the amazonian jungle...a movie about that would be amazing
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/23/2025, 2:09 PM
@HashTagSwagg - couldn't agree more.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/23/2025, 2:22 PM
@Malatrova15 - What was she researching?
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/23/2025, 2:01 PM
This is a great idea! He's fantastic as JO
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/23/2025, 2:03 PM
Actors > Characters = 🐃💩.

Characters > Actors = 💰 🤑 💸 💲


MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/23/2025, 2:05 PM
Jimmy Gunn: The Ladies' killer.
ferf
ferf - 7/23/2025, 2:06 PM
I feel like this iteration of DC could get away with having corenswet on a series as Clark, in a fairly big role even, and since it is from Jimmy’s perspective Clark disappears for off screen heroics as Superman. It can complete the story and also be cost effective. Please do this
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/23/2025, 2:09 PM
A Jimmy Olsen show is dumb. We get it, people liked him in the film. But he's not a character that warrants a series. Sure, a "Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen" if done really well could be good but do we really need this? Lot of leeway for this to end up a trainwreck.
KamenRider
KamenRider - 7/23/2025, 2:22 PM
@McMurdo - it would be a vehicle to introduce more interesting characters and concepts. A minor league to explore minor characters who if they resonate with the fans, could later show up on film with little explanation needed.
KamenRider
KamenRider - 7/23/2025, 2:27 PM
@McMurdo - it’s a frigging genius idea. TV should be for DC characters that ain’t too precious to the fans. As Gunn proved with Peacemaker (and GOTG) he can go from taking characters most fans couldn’t give two $&#*# about, to telling interesting stories about them that you didn’t know you wanted to see on screen.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/23/2025, 2:31 PM
@McMurdo - the comics did a Jimmy series
Huskers
Huskers - 7/23/2025, 2:13 PM
I’d watch a Jimmy Olsen spinoff series! Loved how he portrayed the character. Kind of reminded me of Michael J. Fox in back to the future!
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/23/2025, 2:25 PM
Seems like a good perspective character who can introduce characters across DC comics. I'm not super familiar but didn't he have his own comic run that did the same thing?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/23/2025, 2:27 PM
Man I dont get this character, he’s a woman magnet right off top before we learn anything about him then the henchwoman of the villain risks everything for him. Like if I was the writer that just seems lazy to me
karlel
karlel - 7/23/2025, 2:27 PM
It's hard to get behind this character or this show. Jimmy was my least favorite character in Superman. Maybe the show will be great. Obviously I'm going to watch it, but this feels like more of this nonsense of taking a B or C list character and jamming them down our throats. Just because they're unknown or lesser known doesn't immediately make them interesting. Especially when they wrap Jimmy up in this mystery of why such a strange looking guy has the impact on super hot females around him. It seemed like a weak premise for a character to me. Gunn has a soft spot for the characters a lot of the public just don't care about. Also the likelihood the show will just be everyone waiting on the Superman cameo seems pretty high to me. Hoping I'm wrong though!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2025, 2:29 PM
Not the place I would have expected him or have had him pop up in live action at first which honestly makes it more intriguing tbh if true…

The one we saw in Creature Commandos was one from an alternate future that formed an alliance with Princess Illana to conquer the world but now that she has been taken care of , I doubt we get so will be interesting to see how he factors into this show.

User Comment Image

Anyway , this show seems like it will be taking cues from various Jimmy Olsen comics throughout history including the idea of perhaps introducing major DC supervillains which the original “Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen” comic run did aswell since that’s where we first got Darkseid etc.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 7/23/2025, 2:34 PM
“Nexus Point News has since weighed-in, and it sounds like the plan is for the simian baddie to show up in the first episode.”

Nexus Point News sounds like it’s from the DCU and not some online news thing.

