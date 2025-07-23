RUMOR: Jimmy Olsen SUPERMAN Spin-Off Series Will Introduce A Major DC Villain - SPOILERS

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that there are a number of DCU projects both in various stages of development and still in the idea phase that were not named during the initial "Gods and Monsters" slate announcement, and a recent report claimed to reveal which characters two of them will focus on.

According to a piece by The Wall Street Journal, Superman spin-off shows focusing on Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) are "being considered." More recently, we'd hear that the Olsen series will actually take the form of a crime anthology show, with the Daily Planet reporter investigating various supervillains.

In his newsletter, Jeff Sneider mentions that one of these villains will be none other than Gorilla Grodd.

Though this would mark Grodd's live-action DCU debut, the character did briefly appear in the Creature Commandos animated series. Nexus Point News has since weighed-in, and it sounds like the plan is for the simian baddie to show up in the first episode.

Though he has also tangled with Superman on a number of occasions, Grodd is generally considered a Flash villain, which might indicate that this show - if it ever sees the light of day - will serve as an introduction to several other DC Comics metahuman characters.

Can confirm. This was the article I was planning on writing but yes the first installment of the Jimmy Olsen crime anthology will be on Grodd https://t.co/HolMaB1bAg — Apocalyptic Horseman (@ApocHorseman) July 23, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."