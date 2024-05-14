AGATHA: Marvel Studios Announces 2-Episode Premiere Date And Official Title

AGATHA: Marvel Studios Announces 2-Episode Premiere Date And Official Title AGATHA: Marvel Studios Announces 2-Episode Premiere Date And Official Title

After announcing a bunch of faux titles, Marvel Studios has now revealed the official title and a premiere date for its upcoming WandaVision spin-off...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 14, 2024 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

It's been Agatha All Along... all along!

Tonight during Disney's 2024 Upfront presentation, Marvel Studios finally unveiled the premiere date and official title for its upcoming WandaVision spin-off, which is set to hit Disney+ on September 18 with a 2-episode debut.

As speculated, the various different title reveals were just to throw people off (we still don't know for sure if they're the episode names), as the show will indeed be called Agatha All Along.

No trailer, unfortunately, but Marvel did release a teaser promo featuring the earlier titles and a very familiar song.

Marvel did recently share the first footage from the show via a behind-the-scenes featurette, but it didn't reveal very much.

The video spotlighted Kathryn Hahn as the returning sorceress, who was sporting some new duds which look like they might be inspired by her later comic book appearances. We also saw supporting cast members Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke, who is believed to be playing Wiccan.

The footage appeared to confirm a previously leaked plot detail that Agatha and her allies will embark on a journey down the Witches Road, which is a mystical plane of existence that only sorcerers are able to tread.

Agatha All Long will focus on powerful witch Agatha Harkness, who almost managed to defeat the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the season finale of WandaVision before being bested and trapped in Westview in her "nosy neighbour Agnes" persona. Though Olsen is not expected to appear, there's speculation that Wanda might have something to do with Harkness' release and/or reformation following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, will serve as writer and executive producer and will also helm multiple episodes along with Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday; The Chi) and Rachel Goldberg (Cloak & Dagger; Mayans M.C.)

"In the first episode, we see Agatha finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in," reads a recently released synopsis. "She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two."

What do you make of the official title? Drop us a comment down below.

Marvel Studios Reveals Yet Another AGATHA Title...And This Is By Far The Weirdest One Yet!
Related:

Marvel Studios Reveals Yet Another AGATHA Title...And This Is By Far The Weirdest One Yet!
AGATHA: New Character Details Reveal Possible Spoilers And Plans For Returning Ralph Bohner
Recommended For You:

AGATHA: New Character Details Reveal Possible Spoilers And Plans For Returning Ralph Bohner
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 5/14/2024, 5:55 PM
Such a great jingle!!!
Kadara
Kadara - 5/14/2024, 5:55 PM
Finally the suspense is over and we now the title of the show no one will be watching.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/14/2024, 6:26 PM
@Kadara - it's not going to kill me to watch it. It's a light hearted show in September (after the summer show craze) set in the MCU. I'd have to actively be avoiding it not to check it out
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 5/14/2024, 6:40 PM
@Kadara - Y'all sure are obsessed with a show you're ostensibly not interested in.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/14/2024, 5:56 PM
Daredevil in March 2025. Ironheart also sometime that year. Guessing the fall.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/14/2024, 5:57 PM
Majors bros WE ARE SO BACK!!!
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/14/2024, 5:58 PM
Doom approves of this show, let the witches be hunted and the hobbits be pleased.
grif
grif - 5/14/2024, 5:58 PM
two episodes i think i will be missing
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/14/2024, 6:13 PM
@grif - Two episode premiere,I won't be watching the others that come after either.
LSHF
LSHF - 5/14/2024, 6:02 PM
"...the various different title reveals were just to throw people off."

How do you know they weren't just trying different titles to see what sticks? Who is the source?
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 5/14/2024, 6:15 PM
@LSHF - Josh just makes shit up.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 5/14/2024, 6:03 PM
We're also only getting 9 episoeds of this season of Daredevil.
https://tvline.com/lists/daredevil-born-again-release-date-cast-news-spoilers/
theprophet
theprophet - 5/14/2024, 6:04 PM
Where is the daredevil one?? Premieres March 2025
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2024, 6:06 PM
That’s a fun marketing strategy since it ties into Agatha’s quirky, comedic & mischievous personality but I’m glad we have an official title finally…

It would have been cool if they premiered it close to Halloween but oh well , September is fine aswell.

Anyway even though I did enjoy Hahn’s Agatha in WV , this is one of my least anticipated MCU projects as of now (though I’m interested to see them expand the magic corner of the universe).

?si=jkChPMPeufbNO24-
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/14/2024, 6:08 PM
Daredevil in March
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/14/2024, 6:08 PM
Well, at least they seem to acknowledge the constantly shifting titles with that promo, so that's something.

I still think it's a mistake to create an entire miniseries on what was basically a meme character (and a dead for years meme at that), but they seem to at least have a bit of self-awareness, so we'll see.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/14/2024, 6:09 PM
@DrReedRichards - Yeah I figure it's a meme that some department heads at Marvel Co. find funny and they never let it go - I hope it's a fun deep show though.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/14/2024, 6:11 PM
@GaruVonDoom -

Don't wanna rain on everyone's parade, but man, I'm really cautious for this show. Like, I obviously want it to work, but I'm not the most optimistic about it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2024, 6:12 PM
@DrReedRichards - I get yeah but if Wanda is off the table for now , I guess Agatha is the only one you can use to hopefully expand that magical side so I’m interested in that aspect atleast.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/14/2024, 6:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

With the F4 coming up, I really wanna see if they also lean into her role as Franklin's nanny.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2024, 6:16 PM
@DrReedRichards - I wonder if they’ll go that route aswell…

I don’t think so but you never know.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/14/2024, 6:19 PM
@DrReedRichards - I understand, I was like this with Loki and it blew me away, so I'm a bit optimistic since Feige is now in control. Maybe this optimism will backfire on me but we'll see brother!
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 5/14/2024, 6:12 PM
Hard pass
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/14/2024, 6:20 PM
Three and a half years too late. All of that positive momentum coming out of WandaVision fizzled out a year ago.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 5/14/2024, 6:20 PM
Let her cook... think this will pleasantly surprise ppl.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2024, 6:23 PM
@WakandanQueen -

Yeah

I wrote off Loki just because I thought we didn’t need a show about him since his arc was well done already and he was gone but it’s ended up being one of my favorite post EG projects so you never know.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/14/2024, 6:29 PM
Just cos nobody asked for this, doesn't mean it won't be good. Hahn was a major highlight of WandaVision and it also has Aubrey Plaza.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 5/14/2024, 6:32 PM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image
Odonnell23
Odonnell23 - 5/14/2024, 6:29 PM
I couldn't care less at this point
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 5/14/2024, 6:30 PM
Something to watch while sat on the toilet I guess
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/14/2024, 7:03 PM
@WhateverItTakes - How long does it take you, bro? Go see your doctor.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 5/14/2024, 6:35 PM
Which one is going to do worse, this or Iron Heart? Do these two have a shot at unseating Ms Marvel as the lowest viewed?
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 5/14/2024, 6:42 PM
so the constant name changes was a marketing strategy all along...ohhhhhhhhh

these clever mf'ers man.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/14/2024, 7:07 PM
I wonder if this is where we find The Scarlet Witch resting in a sort of hibernation within her Chaos magic and Agatha and the other witches have to reawaken her because Chthon is coming? Just a theory of where this series can go.
hainesy
hainesy - 5/14/2024, 7:12 PM
Solid trolling Marvel.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/14/2024, 7:14 PM
At least we get more Aubrey Plaza with this.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder