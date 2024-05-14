AGATHA: Marvel Studios Announces 2-Episode Premiere Date And Official Title

It's been Agatha All Along... all along!

Tonight during Disney's 2024 Upfront presentation, Marvel Studios finally unveiled the premiere date and official title for its upcoming WandaVision spin-off, which is set to hit Disney+ on September 18 with a 2-episode debut.

As speculated, the various different title reveals were just to throw people off (we still don't know for sure if they're the episode names), as the show will indeed be called Agatha All Along.

No trailer, unfortunately, but Marvel did release a teaser promo featuring the earlier titles and a very familiar song.

Marvel did recently share the first footage from the show via a behind-the-scenes featurette, but it didn't reveal very much.

The video spotlighted Kathryn Hahn as the returning sorceress, who was sporting some new duds which look like they might be inspired by her later comic book appearances. We also saw supporting cast members Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke, who is believed to be playing Wiccan.

The footage appeared to confirm a previously leaked plot detail that Agatha and her allies will embark on a journey down the Witches Road, which is a mystical plane of existence that only sorcerers are able to tread.

Agatha All Long will focus on powerful witch Agatha Harkness, who almost managed to defeat the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the season finale of WandaVision before being bested and trapped in Westview in her "nosy neighbour Agnes" persona. Though Olsen is not expected to appear, there's speculation that Wanda might have something to do with Harkness' release and/or reformation following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, will serve as writer and executive producer and will also helm multiple episodes along with Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday; The Chi) and Rachel Goldberg (Cloak & Dagger; Mayans M.C.)

"In the first episode, we see Agatha finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in," reads a recently released synopsis. "She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two."

