Shawn Levy Reveals He Agreed To Direct DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE After Passing On 2013's THE WOLVERINE

Shawn Levy Reveals He Agreed To Direct DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE After Passing On 2013's THE WOLVERINE Shawn Levy Reveals He Agreed To Direct DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE After Passing On 2013's THE WOLVERINE

Filmmaker Shawn Levy has revealed how he was enlisted to direct Deadpool & Wolverine, explaining that he had major regrets after turning down the chance to helm 2013's The Wolverine. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - May 11, 2024 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Empire Online

Shawn Levy has an impressive list of credits to his name, including Night at the Museum, Free Guy, and Stranger Things. Deadpool & Wolverine will be his biggest movie to date, but it isn't the first time a Marvel project has hit the filmmaker's radar. 

Levy worked with Hugh Jackman on Real Steel and Ryan Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, meaning he was already good friends with both actors.

However, before Reynolds pitched him on helming what was then Deadpool 3, Levy had already passed on the chance to take charge of 2013's The Wolverine!

"On the set of The Adam Project, Ryan asked me if I would consider doing Deadpool 3," he tells Empire Online. "And I remember him saying, 'I know you’re gonna say no, but I’m really going to try and talk you into it.' And my response was, 'I’m not gonna [frick]ing say no, are you kidding? It’s a hard and immediate yes, sir!'"

"When we were making Real Steel, Hugh was looking to do The Wolverine, and he asked me if I wanted to do it," Levy adds. "And like a moron, I said, 'No.' Because I was thinking at that time, 'Well, it’s your fifth time playing the character, I’m doing original films et cetera.' And I regretted it deeply for years."

"And so, when the opportunity came around again, thank God I was older and wiser enough to jump at the opportunity."

James Mangold ended up directing The Wolverine and later returned for Logan, a movie which ended Jackman's tenure as the character...until Deadpool & Wolverine, of course. 

As for what made this movie more appealing than the clawed mutant's second solo outing, Levy says, "These are wildly different characters. You have the Merc With The Mouth, and you have a guy who doesn’t even like words very much. That is not a recipe for a love story, that’s a recipe for conflict. And there’s something delicious about that conflict."

After a rough couple of years for Marvel Studios, all eyes are on Deadpool & Wolverine to succeed and provide the MCU with its biggest hit since 2012's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Levy does seem to be the right man for the job and there's already been chatter about his potentially being enlisted for Avengers 5 or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

THOR Star Chris Hemsworth Reveals Whether He Shot DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo After CinemaCon Reveal
Related:

THOR Star Chris Hemsworth Reveals Whether He Shot DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo After CinemaCon Reveal
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman On Potential MCU Return - I'm Very Nervous Talking To You
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman On Potential MCU Return - "I'm Very Nervous Talking To You"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/11/2024, 5:43 AM
Oh, wasn't aware of that, guess that's why they gave Hugh The Wolverine hairstyle.



Best scene in Shogun btw.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/11/2024, 5:53 AM
@Doomsday8888 - It’s normally the case with Hollywood. Directors and actors normally pass on roles and projects due to scheduling conflicts etc but years later the opportunity rises again and they take it. Reminds me of Jake Gylennhall almost replacing Tobey as Spider-Man for Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. Only to play a villain in a Spider-Man film 15 years later in NWH effectively closing the loop so to speak.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/11/2024, 6:40 AM
@Doomsday8888 - that was more fun to watch than I gave it credit for at the time
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/11/2024, 6:53 AM
@Doomsday8888 - had more action than Logan think people like Logan for violence take r rating away you get the wolverine with less violence the wolverine for me shows more what wolverine does best with action
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/11/2024, 6:58 AM
@Vigor
Time to rewatch X2 as well then! :P

@dragon316
Nah, Logan truly is one of the most Wolverinesque movies ever, even without the costume or the "action" as you put it (although it has enough action i would say).

Few movies have as much layers as Logan, i would deadass put it even above TDK at times, 2 unique cbmovies, there's not even a third as of right now.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/11/2024, 7:05 AM
@dragon316 - I see what you mean. People liking Logan for violence but it’s so much more then that. For me the movie is emotionally gripping, compelling and utterly visceral. It’s nuanced and multilayered. The wolverine starts off strong but the climax is absolutely ridiculous. It all falls apart in the third/final act. 🤦🏿‍♂️ The irony is both films are made by the same director.
LSHF
LSHF - 5/11/2024, 5:50 AM
Movie of the year for pure entertainment.
RokoVII
RokoVII - 5/11/2024, 5:58 AM
“2012's Spider-Man: No Way Home..” 🤔
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 5/11/2024, 6:55 AM
Glad he got another chance to do a wolverine Story, Trailer looks great, cant wait for July.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/11/2024, 7:58 AM
hopefully the box office proves he made the right choice 😂 they scared of them numbers 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/11/2024, 8:47 AM
Interesting…

It’s crazy then how this movie transformed into a two hander between Deadpool & Wolverine aswell thus giving him another shot at doing a story for the latter , feels like kismet.

Anyway , I have enjoyed the work I have seen of Levy’s thus far to varying degrees so looking forward to seeing this aswell…

Also , he is right that the dynamic between Wade & Logan is “delicious” as evident from the trailers so excited to check that out!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder