DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stills Offer Spoilery TVA Clues, New Look At Logan, Cassandra Nova, And More

New stills from Deadpool & Wolverine have been released today, putting the spotlight on the Time Variance Authority, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and the villainous Cassandra Nova. Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - May 09, 2024 03:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is shaping up to be one of the biggest Marvel movies ever and a new batch of stills (which appear to have originated from Empire) have today hit social media. 

In them, we see more of Wade Wilson's birthday party, a battle in the snow, the Merc with the Mouth exploring - and possibly fighting in - the TVA, a new shot of the anti-hero and Logan, and Cassandra Nova in all her intimidating glory. 

There's also a great behind-the-scenes photo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman suited up alongside director Shawn Levy. 

The biggest reveal, however, comes our way in that shot of Deadpool and Mr. Paradox. Behind him, we see the Sacred Timeline branching uncontrollably, just like it did at the end of Loki season 1. However, at the end of season 2, it had taken on the shape of the tree-like Yggdrasil, suggesting Deadpool & Wolverine takes place before that. 

Perhaps Paradox enacts his own plan to save the Sacred Timeline? Talking to the publication, actor Matthew Macfadyen hinted that there's more to his TVA agent than meets the eye when he said, "He's sexy, heroic [Laughs]. He's running the TVA and he appears on the surface to be quite helpful. He's got a plan for Deadpool."

Check out these new stills from Deadpool & Wolverine in the X posts below (via @CineGeekNews).

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

New DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot & Possible First Live-Action Look At Logan's Mask Revealed
New DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot & Possible First Live-Action Look At Logan's Mask Revealed
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Still Sees Logan Explore The TVA As Shawn Levy Explains Reasoning For Movie's Cameos
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Still Sees Logan Explore The TVA As Shawn Levy Explains Reasoning For Movie's Cameos
Malatrova15 - 5/9/2024, 3:25 AM
Owen Wilson looking good MY MAN !!1

