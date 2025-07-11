SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Was Paid Considerably More Than Co-Stars David Corenswet And Rachel Brosnahan

It's been revealed that Superman star Nicholas Hoult—who missed out on the role of Clark Kent—received a considerably larger payday than fellow leads David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2025 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Puck

After losing out on the role of Batman to Robert Pattinson, X-Men franchise star Nicholas Hoult auditioned for the role of Superman's title character...and was beaten to the part by David Corenswet. 

Don't feel too sorry for the actor, though, because as well as being cast as Lex Luthor, he was paid considerably more than the Man of Steel. 

According to Puck, Hoult received $2 million for his role in Superman. In contrast, Corenswet and Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan were each paid $750,000. While Corenswet is the movie's lead, this isn't unusual, especially when Hoult is a much bigger star. 

All three actors are said to be eligible for bonuses depending on how successful Superman is at the box office, and we'd imagine Corenswet and Brosnahan will both negotiate much bigger deals for potential sequels and future appearances. 

"This is very awkward. Yes, I auditioned for Superman," Hoult recently revealed. "I walked out of doing one of my audition scenes, and I was like, 'Yeah, not bad. OK,' And I walked around the corner, and there was lots of shadows on the studio lot and then one ray of sunshine. David had taken a seat in this ray of sunshine and was sitting there, charging up from the sun like Superman does, getting his power."

"I walked over to say hello, and he stood up, and I was like, 'Goddamn, he’s about an inch taller than me. Look at his hair. Look at his jawline.' And then he started speaking, and I shook his hand, and I was like, 'His hands are a bit bigger than me.' And then he spoke, and I was like, 'Oh, his voice is a little bit deeper too."

He added, "And in that moment, whilst we were shaking hands, I was like, 'I’d be happy if this guy was Superman. I was like, 'You’re perfect for it.'"

Without getting into spoilers for Superman, we surely haven't seen the last of Lex in the DCU. Gunn has strongly hinted at another appearance from the Man of Steel in the next two years, with Supergirl perhaps the most likely destination. 

Have you seen Superman on the big screen yet?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Spoilers: Does The Ending Set Up A Sequel Or A WORLD'S FINEST-Style Team-Up?
SUPERMAN Spoilers: Does The Ending Set Up A Sequel Or A WORLD'S FINEST-Style Team-Up?
WBD Boss David Zaslav Pulled Plug On Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black SUPERMAN Movie For Being Too Woke
WBD Boss David Zaslav Pulled Plug On Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black SUPERMAN Movie For Being "Too Woke"

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 4:18 PM
How did Lex walk thourgh all that mayhem in the fortress and didn't get hit by an object even once ????
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/11/2025, 4:32 PM
@Nomis929 - because he’s straight gangsta 😆😆😆🤣
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/11/2025, 4:40 PM
@Nomis929 - Lex knows CGI can't hurt people in the real world.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 4:41 PM
@Canyoublush -

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/11/2025, 4:48 PM
@Nomis929 - nitpicking a comic book movie doing comic book shit. How original
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/11/2025, 4:59 PM
@Nomis929 - there was a lot of those moments. - SPOILERS - Even watching the trailers of when he's holding up a building that's falling horizontal, there is no way the building would hold its structural integrity the way he's holding it up lol after they leave the daily planet in terrific ship and just fall off the side it cuts directly in and they are acting like nothin happened with jimmy posting his story. Lex has an army of monkeys acting like bots... why not just have bots he's a tech company. How did supes get the bejeezus beaten out of him by just the Bavarian guy at the beginning but then while not being able to breath overpowers both that guy and the girl at the same time. Comics! lol These are only the ones off the top of my head lol that said I enjoyed the movie and think its a good start off to the new DCU
AnEye
AnEye - 7/11/2025, 5:07 PM
@bobevanz - The only reason why Nomis is acting this way and calling it bad is because he LOVED Man of Steel AND BVS a lot.

He went as far as to have several arguments with people about MOS & BvS. So if anything, him being this way is because deep down inside he's a bit petty about it.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/11/2025, 5:07 PM
@Nomis929 -

User Comment Image

I’m sure there might be a few more things in this movie that requires us to suspend disbelief.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/11/2025, 5:25 PM
@AnEye - nothing petty about fighting fire with fire!

People have nitpicked the DCEU for over 10 years and prayed for its downfall (which they got). Now the same Gunn fans that prayed for a reboot want those people they argued with to take the high ground when they didn't 😬
AnEye
AnEye - 7/11/2025, 5:29 PM
@bobevanz Exhibit A above!

They need to fight "fire with fire"

@JurassicClunge - It's a movie bro not a [frick]ing resistance. And then the rest of the world wonders why the USA is idiotic when bigger pressing issues like FIGHTING FIRE WITH FIRE because some group of people didn't get there way.....over....A MOVIE............
Irregular
Irregular - 7/11/2025, 5:34 PM
@JurassicClunge - That was probably the cringiest shit I have ever read. Worse than the new generation Star Wars fans recital about why the new trilogy is the most amazing thing since slice bread.

I'm going to be real here though, about 90% of you are only here because you care more about winning arguments than actually supporting the thing you love. Really shows the moral high ground and emotional stability that this site has lacked for a long time.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/11/2025, 4:22 PM
The cast was not a problem in the slightest
Astroman
Astroman - 7/11/2025, 4:24 PM
That tracks
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/11/2025, 4:25 PM
He is a bigger name, let's be fair...I'm surprised Brosnaham didn't get a bigger slice though, but theyll get some nice back ends from the box office.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/11/2025, 5:01 PM
@UnderBelly - Jeremy renner is bigger Star than hailey steinfield marvel offers him half paycheck from first series
grif
grif - 7/11/2025, 4:35 PM
gal godot got 10 mil for a shitty ww sequel and sm gets this
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/11/2025, 4:36 PM
Lex is meant to be richer then superman....... damn, thats some real method acting right there



User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/11/2025, 4:49 PM
He's the bigger name out of the three. Nothing to see here
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/11/2025, 4:52 PM
Well duh.
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/11/2025, 4:52 PM
He's been around the block it makes sense
RolandD
RolandD - 7/11/2025, 4:55 PM
Brando had a huge payday for Superman, the Movie and had a very small role. He was paid 3.7 million in 1977 dollars, no less. Our boy Chris “only” made 250,000.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/11/2025, 4:55 PM
But wait, $2 mil? $750, 000? Those seem dreadfully low. Whatever happened to the days of RDJ pulling in $80 mil for two movies?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/11/2025, 4:59 PM
Since I can remember the standard was that the biggest males stars pulled in around $20-25M and the biggest female stars got like $10-15M.

What happened Hollywood? Or is Hoult not that big of a star. I guess that's it, isn't it? Okay. Shutting up now.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/11/2025, 4:56 PM
Actors work on a scale rate. There's a base, and then the bigger the name, the better to negotiate a higher rate. Hoult is a far more recognizable actor (up until now, at least) than the other two. Depending on the contracts they signed and for how many movies or appearances, that is likely to change after this week. If this movie does well (and so far it looks like it will) they'll both be able to negotiate bigger deals for anything else they inevitably get offered after this roockets their visibility into the stratosphere.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/11/2025, 5:02 PM
That sucks and unfair
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2025, 5:08 PM
I mean it makes sense since he’s the bigger star of the three…

Hell , given the cast he may actually be the biggest one in terms of film profile in there tbh (second perhaps being Fillion due to his tv work).

However I’m sure if/when we get a sequel , both Brosnahan’s and Corenswet’s pay rate will increase dramatically!!.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2025, 5:15 PM
My favorite argument is "Corenswet Supes teared up in this film!".....and then you know none of those folks ever watched the original Superman film with Chris Reeve. When he thinks Lois is dead he literally cries and shrieks before taking off into the sky.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/11/2025, 5:16 PM
He didn’t deserve it. I mean, wasn’t his fault though.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/11/2025, 5:34 PM
Hoult is the most recognized of the actors, so it makes sense. The market decides. Corenswet was a little-known actor until Superman, so he should not care about the money for this movie, because he's going to be making a lot more going forward. Gunn took a bit of a gamble not having any well-known supporting actors in this one.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/11/2025, 5:46 PM
Good for him, he's been in the game for years, and is always good in roles IMO.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/11/2025, 5:49 PM
It's a shame we'll never see a strong, confident, adult Luthor on screen. I guess all we'll ever get is these wimpy little manchildren that they keep pushing.
He's a good villain in the comics, but modern Hollywood is all about emasculation and demoralization instead of giving us the characters we want.

