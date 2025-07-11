SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Was Paid Considerably More Than Co-Stars David Corenswet And Rachel Brosnahan

After losing out on the role of Batman to Robert Pattinson, X-Men franchise star Nicholas Hoult auditioned for the role of Superman's title character...and was beaten to the part by David Corenswet.

Don't feel too sorry for the actor, though, because as well as being cast as Lex Luthor, he was paid considerably more than the Man of Steel.

According to Puck, Hoult received $2 million for his role in Superman. In contrast, Corenswet and Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan were each paid $750,000. While Corenswet is the movie's lead, this isn't unusual, especially when Hoult is a much bigger star.

All three actors are said to be eligible for bonuses depending on how successful Superman is at the box office, and we'd imagine Corenswet and Brosnahan will both negotiate much bigger deals for potential sequels and future appearances.

"This is very awkward. Yes, I auditioned for Superman," Hoult recently revealed. "I walked out of doing one of my audition scenes, and I was like, 'Yeah, not bad. OK,' And I walked around the corner, and there was lots of shadows on the studio lot and then one ray of sunshine. David had taken a seat in this ray of sunshine and was sitting there, charging up from the sun like Superman does, getting his power."

"I walked over to say hello, and he stood up, and I was like, 'Goddamn, he’s about an inch taller than me. Look at his hair. Look at his jawline.' And then he started speaking, and I shook his hand, and I was like, 'His hands are a bit bigger than me.' And then he spoke, and I was like, 'Oh, his voice is a little bit deeper too."

He added, "And in that moment, whilst we were shaking hands, I was like, 'I’d be happy if this guy was Superman. I was like, 'You’re perfect for it.'"

Without getting into spoilers for Superman, we surely haven't seen the last of Lex in the DCU. Gunn has strongly hinted at another appearance from the Man of Steel in the next two years, with Supergirl perhaps the most likely destination.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

