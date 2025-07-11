SUPERMAN Spoilers: Does The Ending Set Up A Sequel Or A WORLD'S FINEST-Style Team-Up?

Superman officially takes flight in theaters in most regions across the globe today, and fans will get to experience not only the Man of Steel's long-awaited return to the big screen, but the movie that will launch a new DC Comics-based shared universe.

So, does James Gunn's film leave the door open for a sequel and/or lay the groundwork for what's to come in the DCU? Actually, no... not really!

Spoilers follow.

Somewhat surprisingly, Superman is a fairly self-contained story that drops us in on a few days in the life of the Last Son of Krypton. Lex Luthor attempts to bring the hero down in various ways, and is ultimately able to turn the public against him by releasing the details of a rather damning message from his biological parents Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van (more here).

Superman manages to get the people behind him again (with some help from the Justice Gang), and exposes Luthor for the criminal he is. The villain is sent down, Supes and Lois Lane decide to continue their relationship, and the movie ends with the Man of Steel in the Fortress of Solitude listening to messages from his real parents, Ma and Pa Kent.

As for the post-credit scenes, the first is literally just a few seconds of Superman and Krypto sitting on the Moon, and the second features Superman and Mr. Terrific looking at a crack in the side of a building (more here).

Gunn has said that he does have a follow-up in mind, but it wouldn't be a direct sequel. This has led to speculation that we could see a World's Finest-style team-up with Batman, or "Superman vs. The Authority." Whatever the filmmaker is planning, we're non the wiser by the end of this movie.

There are a few vague hints about where the story could go next - we know that members of the Justice Gang will appear in Peacemaker season 2, which is expected to revolve around Pocket Universe tech - but Gunn seems to have made a conscious effort to restrict any blatant sequel-bait and allow this movie to stand on its own merits. Honestly, we have to respect it.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."