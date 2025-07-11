SUPERMAN Spoilers: Does The Ending Set Up A Sequel Or A WORLD'S FINEST-Style Team-Up?

James Gunn's Superman is now in theaters, and if you're curious whether the movie lays the groundwork for a direct sequel or the team-up movie fans have been speculating about, right this way...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 11, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Superman officially takes flight in theaters in most regions across the globe today, and fans will get to experience not only the Man of Steel's long-awaited return to the big screen, but the movie that will launch a new DC Comics-based shared universe.

So, does James Gunn's film leave the door open for a sequel and/or lay the groundwork for what's to come in the DCU? Actually, no... not really!

Spoilers follow.

Somewhat surprisingly, Superman is a fairly self-contained story that drops us in on a few days in the life of the Last Son of Krypton. Lex Luthor attempts to bring the hero down in various ways, and is ultimately able to turn the public against him by releasing the details of a rather damning message from his biological parents Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van (more here).

Superman manages to get the people behind him again (with some help from the Justice Gang), and exposes Luthor for the criminal he is. The villain is sent down, Supes and Lois Lane decide to continue their relationship, and the movie ends with the Man of Steel in the Fortress of Solitude listening to messages from his real parents, Ma and Pa Kent.

As for the post-credit scenes, the first is literally just a few seconds of Superman and Krypto sitting on the Moon, and the second features Superman and Mr. Terrific looking at a crack in the side of a building (more here). 

Gunn has said that he does have a follow-up in mind, but it wouldn't be a direct sequel. This has led to speculation that we could see a World's Finest-style team-up with Batman, or "Superman vs. The Authority." Whatever the filmmaker is planning, we're non the wiser by the end of this movie.

There are a few vague hints about where the story could go next - we know that members of the Justice Gang will appear in Peacemaker season 2, which is expected to revolve around Pocket Universe tech - but Gunn seems to have made a conscious effort to restrict any blatant sequel-bait and allow this movie to stand on its own merits. Honestly, we have to respect it.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 1:39 PM
All this crapfest of a movie did was set up Supergirl as being some some drunk party girl that's a bad dog owner in her movie.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/11/2025, 1:43 PM
@Nomis929 - someone hasn’t seen Supergirl in the animated series and it shows.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 1:48 PM
@RockReigns - Have her build up to being a party girl, don't start her off like that.

Seriously, THAT's our intorduction to Supergirl in these movies, being drunk.?!?!?!?!
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/11/2025, 1:58 PM
@Nomis929 - it was a joke scene, yes. But sets up supergirl as being disturbed or suffering her own demons. If you have read the comic that her movie is based off…it’s pretty sad. She saw krypton explode, the last city with everyone she knows get hit by meteors, and everyone, including her parents die of radiation poisoning and only her and Krypto survive.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 2:21 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - It suppposed to be base on Tom King's 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', right?

It's been a while since I read it, but I don't remember her facing her personal issues by drinking in that series.

I think James Gunn was inspired by Dee from "it's salways Sunny in Phili" as her inspiration.

User Comment Image

plus...if you can get drunk from a planet with a RED Sun..woudln't you sober up if you get back to one with a Yellow Sun?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/11/2025, 2:28 PM
@Nomis929 - she can be ifnshe wants i AND all of CBM allow it
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/11/2025, 2:28 PM
@Nomis929 - no. But what I am saying is that I get why she is depressed. Drinking alcohol is a way to numb someone of depression. Gunn stated in an interview that her drinking is going to play a part in her movie.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/11/2025, 2:29 PM
@Nomis929 - unless, she was drinking on the ship on the way back. Obviously she cannot fly if she was exposed to red sun. We will find out in her movie.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 2:33 PM
@Malatrova15 - LOL!!!

Avoid the hangover...stay drunk!
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/11/2025, 2:41 PM
@Nomis929 - depends on what she's drinking
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/11/2025, 2:45 PM
@Pictilli - Allcock Milk
Robby
Robby - 7/11/2025, 1:57 PM
Third
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/11/2025, 2:10 PM
Fun movie. Disengage brain and enjoy the ride. Hopefully they’ll get better costumes as the movies progress.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/11/2025, 2:14 PM
I LOVED Superman.

Going to have to see it again to crystallise my thoughts but I really enjoyed how it did everything MOS wasn't and MOS is everything this isn't.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/11/2025, 2:23 PM
I ruined the movie with spoilers literally everything was spoiled for me

It's my own fault
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 7/11/2025, 2:39 PM
I just got back from watching it. I mean it was fun and I really liked the “Justice Gang” scenes especially Mr Terrific and GL, but the movie was just ok. There was a lot of visual noise and only 2-3 real moments that we could soak up. Honestly the whole movie is just too busy and stuffed.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/11/2025, 2:47 PM
Yeah, all I saw was a poorly behaved dog and a disrespectful Supergirl. Don't care what they’re setting up. I just hope the next film(s) doesn’t have anymore messy sped-up CGI fight scenes. There’s really no reason Superman & Lois looked more cinematic than this.

