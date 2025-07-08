SUPERMAN: Resurfaced Set Photos Are Actually From The Movie's Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS

Though we didn't realize this at the time, it turns out some seemingly unrevealing photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman were actually from the movie's post-credits scene...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 08, 2025 03:07 PM EST
As you may or may not recall (the photos weren't particularly memorable), some of the first shots from the set of James Gunn's Superman to do the rounds online back when the movie was filming featured the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) standing alongside Mr, Terrific (Edi Gathegi) as they... stared at a wall.

This didn't exactly seem like a must-see scene at the time, and it's likely to be viewed as being even less exciting once we provide some context!

As you might have heard by now, these photos are indeed from the movie's post-credits scene, which begins with Supes and Terrific standing in front of a building that the latter has used his T-Spheres to repair following the widespread damage done to Metropolis during the final battle. Kal-El points out that the crack makes the wall look a little uneven, and Terrific walks away in a huff while Supes apologizes and chides himself for being so inconsiderate.

So yeah, that's the first DCU movie's post-credits stinger, and it follows an even more bizarrely-placed mid-credits scene that is literally just Superman with Krypto in his arms watching the Earth from the Moon.

It seems clear that Gunn didn't want to use these scenes to set up any future DCU projects, and that's perfectly fine - but it's still hard to escape the feeling that this might well go down as one of the most underwhelming post-credit scenes of all time.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN First Reviews Promise An Overstuffed Reboot That Finally Does Right By The Man Of Steel
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/8/2025, 3:55 PM
86% on RT. I see that dropping below 80 when all said and done
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 3:59 PM
@AllsNotGood - keep fighting the good fight ✊️
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 4:05 PM
@AllsNotGood -
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/8/2025, 4:23 PM
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/8/2025, 3:57 PM
Marks review sounds like exactly how I'm expecting to feel about the movie.

I think it'll be a movie I like, but don't love. The more of Gunns work I see (Guardians 1 was my first real introduction), the more I start to feel like maybe I'm just not a fan of his style overall.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/8/2025, 4:22 PM
@TrentCrimm - People need to cool their jets when they see a fresh score from a critic, it doesn’t mean they loved it or that it was a masterpiece.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/8/2025, 4:00 PM
Billion incoming
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 4:03 PM
Jeremy Jahns said they shouldn't have showed the Superman yelling scenes in TV spots and clips because they completely make sense in context. But he overall didn't like the film because he said James Gunn's humor overtakes the film. Which is the opposite of what Harloff said. But I fully expect the humor to be pretty constant.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/8/2025, 4:20 PM
I expect a movie that will entertain me, but that won't be memorable.

I expect less from F4.

