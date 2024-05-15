THE SHROUDS: First Trailer For David Cronenberg's Macabre Thriller Is "Not Meant For The Living"

Legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future released in 2022, eight years after Maps to The Stars. Thankfully, we're not going to have to wait nearly as long for the body horror maestro's next film, which is set to premiere during this year's Cannes Film Festival next week.

Titled The Shrouds, the movie stars Vincent Cassel (Irreversible, Eastern Promises), Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds), Guy Pearce (Memento) and Sandrine Holt (Fear the Walking Dead).

The first teaser trailer is now online.

The footage doesn't give us very much to go on, basically just serving as an introduction to Vincent Cassel's Karsh, "an innovative businessman and grieving widower, builds a novel device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. This burial tool installed at his own state-of-the-art – though controversial cemetery allows him and his clients to watch their specific departed loved one decompose in real time."

“Most burial rituals are about avoiding the reality of death and the reality of what happens to a body. I would say that in our movie this is a reversal of the normal function of a shroud. Here, it is to reveal rather than to conceal,” Cronenberg tells Variety. “I was writing this film while experiencing the grief of the loss of my wife, who died seven years ago. It was an exploration for me because it was not just a technical exercise, it was an emotional exercise.”

He adds, “In a way, the shrouds that my main character has invented are cinematic devices. They are creating their own cinema, a post-death cinema, a cinema of decay. Before writing the script, I was aware that there was a cinematic aspect to the shrouds, creating their own strange grave cinema, cemetery cinema. It’s so interesting because I’m often watching movies in order to see dead people. I want to see them again, I want to hear them. And so cinema is in a way a kind of shrouded post-death machine, you know. In a way, cinema is a cemetery.”

Crimes of the Future proved to be highly divisive, and based on what we know of this movie's premise, we can't imagine The Shrouds being any different.

The Shrouds will compete for the Palme de Oro at Cannes Film Festival.

The Shrouds will see the return of several Cronenberg collaborators, including cinematographer Douglas Koch, editor Christopher Donaldson, and composer Howard Shore.

The 77th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place from 14 to 25 May. Greta Gerwig will serve as jury president for the main competition, while actress Camille Cottin will host the opening and closing ceremonies.