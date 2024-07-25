Kevin Feige Says A New Actor Will Replace Hugh Jackman As WOLVERINE... Eventually - SPOILERS

Kevin Feige Says A New Actor Will Replace Hugh Jackman As WOLVERINE... Eventually - SPOILERS

Hugh Jackman returns as Logan in Deadpool and Wolverine this weekend, but will this movie mark his final time suiting-up as the iconic mutant hero?

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 25, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has been playing Wolverine for over two decades at this stage, appearing in 10 movies as the fan-favorite mutant. James Mangold's Logan was supposed to mark the actor's final time in the claws and mutton-chops, but he was convinced to reprise the role - and make his MCU debut - for Deadpool and Wolverine.

So, now that Jackman is officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will he be staying on as Wolverine, or will a new actor take over for Marvel Studios' planned X-Men reboot?

Kevin Feige wasn't about to give any definitive answers during an interview with Discussing Film, but he did confirm that someone else will replace Jackman as the character eventually - even though there are "no immediate plans" in place.

"Yes. You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well. I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us. So, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way. I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake."

It sounds like Jackman will be sticking around for at least another movie (Avengers: Secret Wars most likely), but when the time comes for him to step away for good, Feige already has a few options open to him.

Spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine follow.

If you've seen D&W, you'll know that we do meet several Wolverine Variants when Wade Wilson goes reality-hopping, and one of them is played by none other than Man of Steel star Henry Cavill. The chances of him actually taking over as the character in the MCU are probably pretty slim, but what about X-23? Dafne Keen reprises her Logan role in the movie, and joins her "father" for the final scene.

Would you like to see Jackman stay on as Wolverine for a while longer, or should Deadpool and Wolverine serve as his swansong? Let us know in the comments section.

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 153 reviews counted.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

