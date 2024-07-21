Marvel's Kevin Feige On Whether The Final DEAPOOL & WOLVERINE Trailer Revealed Too Much

Marvel's Kevin Feige On Whether The Final DEAPOOL & WOLVERINE Trailer Revealed Too Much

In a new interview with Marvel's Kevin Feige, the studio president responds to the notion that the final Deadpool & Wolverine trailer spoiled too much of the movie.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 21, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Blavity TV

Did the recently released, final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine give away too much of the movie? That's the questions posed to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in a new interview with Blavity TV.

Feige admitted that he wouldn't be opposed to only having one trailer for each new MCU film released but that it's not really his call to make.

"I would be open to it," said Feige on the notion of only having one trailer.

He continued, "I don't know that our marketing department, who knows better and who knows that we have to appeal- not just to the people like ourselves, who watch every trailer and analyze every shot but also the people who are busy doing other things with their lives. We also have to get in touch with them to let them know that the movie exists."

"So that's always the push and pull, between the filmmakers and the marketing team, whose job is to get as many eyeballs as possible onto a project. I don't disagree and I know people who purposely stay away from all marketing. If you're already interested in the movie, stay away."

Feige then went on to caution that even though the final Deadpool & Wolverine trailer had a big reveal, there are still plenty of surprises that were held back from the film's marketing.

"And there are lots of things [in this movie] that people don't know about yet. There is certainly a lot held back and I think about Avengers: Endgame, where the entire marketing was only based on the first 20 minutes of the movie," teased Feige.

In Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy directs Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynold's Deadpool in an MCU film that has been described as an epic, time-traveling, road-trip buddy film that will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

Joining Jackman and Reynolds are Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova (Professor X's evil twin), Matthew Macfadyen as the Time Variance Authority's Mr. Paradox,  Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom,  Leslie Uggams as Blind Al,  Karan Soni as Dopinder,  Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.

 Deadpool & Wolverine opens in North American theaters on July 26.

Deadpool & Wolverine Synopsis: Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – [frick]. Synopses are so [frick]ing stupid.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spot Reveals A Spoilery MCU Cameo, More Ladypool, And Plenty Of Violence
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spot Reveals A Spoilery MCU Cameo, More Ladypool, And Plenty Of Violence
Kevin Feige Has Finally Revealed The REAL Reason Why The X-MEN Wore Black Leather In Fox's Movies
Recommended For You:

Kevin Feige Has Finally Revealed The REAL Reason Why The X-MEN Wore Black Leather In Fox's Movies
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2024, 12:45 PM
“𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬, 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐲 𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬. “

Lol, Feige called us (including himself) nerds with no lives in the nicest way possible.

I can understand people’s frustrations with it especially if you have been trying to avoid as much as possible but you still get spoiled via a commercial on tv or a screenshot on social media..

However I feel if you actively click on it (which I did too) then you don’t have anyone to blame but yourselves when you are already sold on the film and going to see it.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/21/2024, 12:46 PM
I do wonder if Marvel Studios ever settled that lawsuit regarding false marketing to deceive moviegoers. It's interesting because on one end one would argue a trailer shows too much. And on the other end that same individual would argue that what was shown in the trailer wasn't in the film at all. Both arguments are sound but ultimately whose right?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/21/2024, 12:55 PM
@SonOfAGif - hmmmm.....I wish I could ask Mark Ruffalo's floating head that question.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/21/2024, 1:37 PM
@SonOfAGif - In terms of a court it depends on if there is a legit claim of damages caused, if it is a reasonable argument or not when ultimately your talking about the price of a ticket you may have purchased anyway even if you had not seen the trailer.

The studio side would be that more damages done if too much was spoiled (whilst still needing to advertise) by not making changes but these are never clear cut things as sometimes changes to a film are made AFTER a teaser (if reception poor for instance, such was the case with sonic).

It is however why you tend to now get disclaimers on some ads such as 'not actual game play' to avoid false advertising lawsuits.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/21/2024, 12:57 PM
It’s a question no one needed answered if they are even remotely familiar with Feige.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/21/2024, 12:59 PM
We all know by now Feige is a master of deceptive trailers.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/21/2024, 1:04 PM
It revealed that five trailers are better than the last five years of Disney MCU content.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/21/2024, 1:06 PM
@Batmangina - It is a disney mcu content.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/21/2024, 1:15 PM
@TheRogue - Yeah. Disney has always been known for it's Rated R content and DP&W doesn't diverge from the DEI checklist at all.

I loved it when Chick Hawkeye told Chick Taskmaster to go [frick] herself and then shot an arrow up her ass and blood shot out everywhere and Chick Loki made dick jokes and joked with Black King Valkyrie about Asgardian Pussy.

That was [frick]ing dope.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/21/2024, 1:51 PM
@Batmangina - Yes yes politics and all that.
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 7/21/2024, 1:07 PM
Just assume that if someone has a public friendship with Reynolds, they’re in it and if they were in a FOX-men film, they’re also in it. Nobody talked about how in Hallie Berry’s most recent movie trailer, she has her Storm hair do basically confirming she’ll show up at some point.

But that last trailer showed too much.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/21/2024, 1:07 PM
“If you're already interested in the movie, stay away."

it’s like common sense. glad he is taking aim at some of these absurd customs held by the old guard
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/21/2024, 1:49 PM
@YouFlopped - Baby your perm is normally gorgeous. But in that pic it's flopping like your predictions. Get it together.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2024, 1:11 PM
Deceptive marketing is always Marvel's game and now they combine it with desperation.

Let's see how this film fares this week
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/21/2024, 1:19 PM
@vectorsigma - I'm so gonna put you on display a week from now, bub.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2024, 1:31 PM
@kylo0607 - so what's your guess? 1B?

Is that before or after the prepared PG version is released?
Fares
Fares - 7/21/2024, 1:19 PM
Oh I try to stay away Kevin, but some folks on the internet can't help but slap X23's image on every thumbnail unfortunately.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/21/2024, 1:23 PM
@Fares
Yeah, nowdays it's impossible to avoid it...
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/21/2024, 1:32 PM
I love the fact that JOKER only had two trailers that didn't give away much before the film came out .... then made a billion plus dollars for an R-Rated, comicbook type film with a WAY too modest budget.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/21/2024, 1:52 PM
I think about Avengers: Endgame, where the entire marketing was only based on the first 20 minutes of the movie

This part. The trailer shows a lot, but nothing that anyone paying attention couldn't have guessed, and nothing that anyone else would consider a spoiler. I've got my tickets for Saturday morning! Can't wait!
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/21/2024, 1:53 PM
I think there is loads we haven't seen yet. I'm lowering my expectations but will be going on Saturday to see it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder