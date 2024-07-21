Marvel's Kevin Feige On Whether The Final DEAPOOL & WOLVERINE Trailer Revealed Too Much

Did the recently released, final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine give away too much of the movie? That's the questions posed to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in a new interview with Blavity TV.

Feige admitted that he wouldn't be opposed to only having one trailer for each new MCU film released but that it's not really his call to make.

"I would be open to it," said Feige on the notion of only having one trailer.

He continued, "I don't know that our marketing department, who knows better and who knows that we have to appeal- not just to the people like ourselves, who watch every trailer and analyze every shot but also the people who are busy doing other things with their lives. We also have to get in touch with them to let them know that the movie exists."

"So that's always the push and pull, between the filmmakers and the marketing team, whose job is to get as many eyeballs as possible onto a project. I don't disagree and I know people who purposely stay away from all marketing. If you're already interested in the movie, stay away."

Feige then went on to caution that even though the final Deadpool & Wolverine trailer had a big reveal, there are still plenty of surprises that were held back from the film's marketing.

"And there are lots of things [in this movie] that people don't know about yet. There is certainly a lot held back and I think about Avengers: Endgame, where the entire marketing was only based on the first 20 minutes of the movie," teased Feige.

In Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy directs Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynold's Deadpool in an MCU film that has been described as an epic, time-traveling, road-trip buddy film that will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

Joining Jackman and Reynolds are Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova (Professor X's evil twin), Matthew Macfadyen as the Time Variance Authority's Mr. Paradox, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in North American theaters on July 26.