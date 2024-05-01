New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Still Offers Detailed, Hi-Res Look At Costumes As Early Word On Box Office Hits

Marvel Studios has released a new hi-res still from Deadpool & Wolverine which offers us perhaps our best look yet at Wade Wilson and Logan in their superhero costumes. We also have early box office news!

News
By JoshWilding - May 01, 2024 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The box office has never quite managed to recover from the pandemic, meaning $1 billion box office hits are no longer the norm. All eyes are on Deadpool & Wolverine to "save" this summer, and early buzz in that respect is very positive. 

According to Deadline, "many are putting pressure on this movie to be the belle of the ball," with the threequel booking in a three-week run on IMAX screens. That's said to be the "longest hold of any title this summer," all but guaranteeing Deadpool & Wolverine will be a hit. 

Unfortunately, the trade doesn't share any specific numbers, but it's going to be a while before the movie hits tracking boards. The R-Rating won't necessarily have a negative impact either, something that's evident from the success of the previous Deadpool movies, Logan, and Joker

A new Deadpool & Wolverine still has also been released which offers a detailed look at the title characters in their colourful superhero costumes. They both look like they've just stepped off the page, though Hugh Jackman still isn't wearing Wolverine's mask!

Promo art has suggested he'll don it at some point, though the prevailing theory right now is that the clawed mutant will wear it for a scene or two before likely deciding it isn't for him. We hope that's not the case, of course, and it's possible its being hidden to build anticipation among comic book fans and keep Jackman's face front and centre in marketing.

To view the super hi-res version of this new Deadpool & Wolverine image, click on the still below. 

TDW-20105-R

A new look at Dogpool has also surfaced on social media...

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/1/2024, 5:22 AM
Watching a movie, one frame at a time
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/1/2024, 5:30 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Put them all together and it’s like a flip book
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/1/2024, 5:38 AM
This could and likely might be the biggest hit of the summer especially since it has no competition for the next 2-3 weeks after it’s release.

Anyway , both look good in that still…

I honestly think we won’t get Jackman in the mask much which I’m fine with honestly , hopefully he wears it for atleast an action sequence if nothing else.

Looking forward to the film!!.

User Comment Image
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 5/1/2024, 5:41 AM
That's one ugly ass dog.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/1/2024, 5:47 AM
Only took 20 years to get Wolverine in costume.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/1/2024, 5:48 AM
Cheap production values based on the trailer. It is shouting "hey, we filmed this in The Volume" 😅

Hope the story will be good at least.
rebellion
rebellion - 5/1/2024, 5:59 AM
@vectorsigma - except most of the shots are either interior sets or the Void (which we know was filmed OUTSIDE). true, marvel films sometimes look washed out and grey, but that doesnt always mean that it was 'fiLmeD iN tHe vOlUmE'. dont try too hard to sound like an expert.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/1/2024, 6:02 AM
@vectorsigma
Yeah, that's a legit criticism that needs to be addressed and solved over at MS.

Hopefully for X-Men they will try to cover every angle by hiring an actual good cinematographer, composer and give people time to work on VFX.

The thing is they don't care, No Way Home made almost 2 bln dollars and f*cking thing sucked from top to bottom, there's probably 1 good shot in the whole goddamn movie, no sense of style or light or camera angle, literally nothing.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/1/2024, 6:25 AM
@vectorsigma - Except a lot of this was filmed on location, hence the abundance of set photos 🥴
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/1/2024, 6:27 AM
@Doomsday8888 - yeah. They dont care anymore, all of their films look bland and generic, expecting a good return from cheap production.

But now with the recent failures, it is a bummer that it is still bland and generic. And to think that they are hoping this to be "the belle of the ball"
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/1/2024, 6:47 AM
@FireandBlood - you are xorrect, but it looks cheap in the trailer which might indicate some volume shots.

Ive just watched Fallout and that has great sets and on locstion shots
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/1/2024, 7:11 AM
@vectorsigma - Fallout is great but tbh, Fallout arguably just set a new benchmark for adaptations in general. You’ll be hard pressed to find anything that’s stayed as true to the source material as much as Fallout has. It’ll never not be incredible how the show managed to function as an incredibly entertaining TV show without straying even slightly away from what makes Fallout, Fallout.

If it’s not one Nolan it’s the other, continuously proving why they’re the best to ever do it.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/1/2024, 5:49 AM
I'm one of those losers who believes in stuff like destiny, fate etc... you know? So, looking back, the things that had to happen in order to get here, every setback (the deadpool in Wolverine Origins :P) every W like Logan or Deadpool or something as big as the Fox deal.

Like it or not, every single thing led to this moment, this movie and from here we will get to Rao knows where.

The relationship between cause and effect, all the domino pieces that we can't see, maaaan that shit blows my mind every time, i live for this shit, you never know what tomorrow has in store for ya, gives me hope in a weird way...even in the face of a great loss.

Lowkey it's what keeps me going, ngl. :3
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/1/2024, 5:54 AM
@Scarilian
The state of the MCU is what it is but make no mistake...if even movies like this flop at the BO than shit is a tiny bit different than Marvels flopping at the BO.
Brave new Worlds could flop as well, you're right but than again....exactly how many ppl are excited about that movie?
I know i'm not, it doesn't even have multiversal shit to boost the hype.

As a matter of fact, i think we are all mostly looking towards Secret Wars and the reboot, everything else in between is just kinda there to kill the time and build towards the next Avengers movie but personally...i don't care about Thunderbolts* or...shit, i can't even name other movies, they aren't even on my radar.

I'm more excited for a DD tv series for example but movie-wise...heh.
Floke
Floke - 5/1/2024, 6:54 AM
One thing that worries me is that, now when Hugh is back AND in a grear costume - it will look so cool and he will be so good that Marvel will have an extremly hard time to make the general audience accept a new younger guy cast as Wolverine ever again. They just made the shoe even bigger to fit.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 5/1/2024, 6:57 AM
User Comment Image
gambgel
gambgel - 5/1/2024, 7:13 AM
Just imagine if we get this level of iconic feel seeing Cyclops, Jean, Wolverine, Storm, Rogue, Gambit, Beast and co. all together on the same frame.....

x-men fans havent ever gotten that, and it would be the biggest gift from Feige's part after 24 years waiting.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/1/2024, 9:13 AM
Yea they don’t wanna put them numbers out 😂😂😂
#flop

