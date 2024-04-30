DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Hi-Res Promo Art Reveals New Look At Logan's Suit And Wade Wilson's Weird Variants

Deadpool & Wolverine is rapidly approaching and new promo art from the movie puts the Merc with the Mouth and his bonkers Variants front and centre.

We have hi-res shots of Kidpool, Babypool, Dogpool, and Headpool (who is rumoured to be the severed head of Weapon XI from X-Men Origins: Wolverine). None of them have been showcased in the movie's trailers, suggesting the plan is for the Variants to be - mostly - kept under wraps.

There's also a great shot of Hugh Jackman suited up as Wolverine and lots of eye-catching pieces with the MCU's "Best Bubs" striking different poses together.

While we've now seen plenty of Wade Wilson's Variants, chances are the movie's biggest cameos will be kept under wraps until post-release.

One actor we can seemingly forget about seeing in Deadpool & Wolverine is X2: X-Men United star Brian Cox. Asked by The Starting Line if he's set to reprise his role as the evil William Stryker, the actor responded, "I haven’t heard about it."

He'd add, "No I mean, I did Stryker, and then they did it again in Australia, and my friend Danny Huston played Stryker. Danny’s an old friend of mine so I, don’t feel any...but I kept thinking why did they not ask me. When these things finish, I tend to let go of them. I don’t dwell on anything. I mean, If they want to do it with the other side that’s their business."

Check out this latest Deadpool & Wolverine promo art in the X posts below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.