Nicepool Gently Taps The Fourth Wall In New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser; Hugh Jackman Jokes About 2058 Return

“Ah, that’s funny, I can gently tap the fourth wall too..."

Poor Nicepoool. All he wanted to do was roam the Void with his pet pooch and make new friends, and ended up being used as a human shield by "God's perfect idiot" himself.

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has shared another teaser for the movie, and while this spot isn't as spoilery as the last one, it does give us a first look at some more Wade Wilson variants, including the super-polite and far too accommodating Nicepool.

Wade may find him a bit irritating, but this fella is responsible for some of the movie's funniest moments, which - unfortunately for him - include the reveal that he is unable to regenerate like most of his fellow variants.

Check out the new promo below, along with a post from Hugh Jackman, who jokes that he's planning to return as Logan in the year 2058. This is a response to Deadpool's line that Disney is going to make him play the mutant hero "until he's 90."

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.