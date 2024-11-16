RUMOR: Wesley Snipes Set To Make His MCU Return As BLADE "Sooner Than You Think"

"There's only been one Blade. Only ever gonna be one Blade."

When Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) are banished to the Void by Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) in Deadpool and Wolverine, they discover that a group of Multiverse Variants have banded together to make a stand against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Joining Elektra (Jennifer Garner), X-23 (Dafne Keen) and Channing Tatum as Gambit is none other than Blade, played once again by Snipes.

With Mahershala Ali set to take over the role for the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot (the project was recently taken off Marvel's slate but is still said to be very much alive), it was assumed that Snipes' return was more than likely a one-off, but scooper MTTSH is now reporting that the original big-screen Daywalker will be back, and "sooner than we think."

If Snipes was going to reprise the role, a massive Multiversal event like Avengers: Secret Wars would seem like the most logical movie, so perhaps there are plans to bring him back for an earlier project? We have heard that it might be for something set between Doomsday and Secret Wars, but that's about all we have to go on for the time being.

Would you like to see Wesley Snipes back as Blade? Let us know in the comments section.

