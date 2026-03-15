STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4 Premiere Expected In Late Summer

Fans of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds won’t have to wait too long for Season 4, though Paramount has yet to announce an official premiere date. Co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers offered a production update at the Saturn Awards, hinting that the new season could arrive by late summer.

Speaking with TrekMovie, Myers explained that the team is still deep in post-production.

“I’m literally still working on Season 4 as well as Season 5 right now,” he said. “We wrapped photography, but we’ll be working on post, editorial, sound, score, all that stuff for another six to ten months. We’ll still be working on [Season 5] when you get to see Season 4.”

While he couldn’t provide a specific date, Myers sounded optimistic about a 2026 release.

“I can say [Season 4 will arrive] sometime later this year," he said. "We’ve been very consistent in the time of year when we come out, and we’re going to be consistent again. We’ve been told a window, so that’s where we’re going to be—I would say late summer, but take that as a guess, not a locked date.”

For context, the six-month mark from now falls around September, which roughly aligns with the “late summer” timeframe. Season 3 debuted last summer on July 17, while Seasons 1 and 2 premiered in May 2022 and June 2023, respectively. When asked if the release depends more on finishing production or Paramount+’s scheduling, Myers noted, “It’s a little bit of both. It’s trying to deliver it so they can air it when that time is available.”

Fans got their first glimpse of Season 4 last year, with Paramount confirming the series will continue its experimental storytelling. One teased episode even shows the U.S.S. Enterprise crew as puppets crafted by the legendary Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Later, Paramount+ shared an exclusive clip from the season, giving audiences another sneak peek at what’s to come.

Strange New Worlds is widely regarded as one of the more successful modern Star Trek series, but all good things must come to an end. Paramount+ has confirmed that Season 5 will be the show’s final season. It will also be a shorter season, with just six episodes, four fewer than the usual 10-episode order.

Star Trek is in a bit of a lull following the season finale of Starfleet Academy, and the future of the franchise is somewhat uncertain. While we know Starfleet Academy will return for at least one more season, its long-term fate is unclear after a lukewarm audience response. With Strange New Worlds set to conclude in two more seasons, the next chapter for the universe remains a mystery. However, the showrunners have pitched a sequel series called Year One, which would follow Paul Wesley’s James Kirk during his first year as captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise.