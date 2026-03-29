STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY Actor Says Season 2 Is “GAY AF,” Vows To Go Out “In Flames”

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY Actor Says Season 2 Is “GAY AF,” Vows To Go Out “In Flames”

Karim Diane reacts to Star Trek: Starfleet Academy ending with Season 2, teasing a bold, “GAY AF” final run and promising to go out “in flames” as he celebrates his groundbreaking Klingon role.

News
By MattThomas - Mar 29, 2026 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Trek
Source: SFFGazette.com

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy actor Karim Diane is promising to be “even louder and more annoying” when it comes to representing his character, Jay-Den Kraag. With the series confirmed to end after its second season, the standout actor says he plans to go out “in flames," a humorous nod to the franchise’s first openly gay Klingon.

Jay-Den represented a big step for diversity in Star Trek, but the character didn't sit well with every fan. Many felt a pacifist Klingon dreaming of becoming a doctor just didn't fit with the species' long-standing reputation as fierce warriors, while others took issue with his sexuality.

Diane initially shared a heartfelt video reflecting on his time with the franchise and thanking fans for their support:

"Season 2 will be our last season. That is really hard for me to say, because I love this show so much. I got the chance to create 20 episodes within one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises of all time, alongside some of the most experienced and talented artists in this entire industry. And, there is 10 episodes left. Season 2 is basically just Season 1 turned all the way up. I also have so much behind-the-scenes content that I am going to continue sharing. Thank you guys so much for supporting me, supporting Jay-Den, and supporting this show."

With the show’s fate already sealed, and perhaps feeling less constrained, Diane later took a humorous shot at detractors celebrating its cancellation. Leaning into the criticism with pride, he described Season 2 as “GAY AF,” writing:

season 2 is GAY AF, and I have SOOOOO much bts content coming your way. Please prepare to be sick of me 😭😭 im going to be EVEN LOUDER and more annoying about this beautiful gay Klingon. we going out IN FLAMES 🔥 🔥 🔥

While some critics may be celebrating the show’s cancellation, Diane’s performance remains a meaningful addition to one of the most iconic franchises of all time. It may not be the ending the cast and crew hoped for, but there’s still plenty to celebrate in what he brought to the role each week.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has already wrapped filming on its second season, but Paramount+ has not yet announced a release date. With the show's cancellation, the future of Star Trek as a whole remains uncertain.

Overall series aside, how did you feel about the character of Jay-Den Kraag in Starfleet Academy?

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
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