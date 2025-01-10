Check Out New Stills From SNOW WHITE, HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON, BALLERINA, JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, And More

New stills from some of 2025's most highly anticipated movies have been released, showcasing Show White, How to Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World Rebirth, Ballerina, and Sinners. Check them out here...

By JoshWilding - Jan 10, 2025 07:01 PM EST
As two of this year's most highly anticipated live-action adaptations of animated classics, the pressure is on Snow White and How to Train Your Dragon to deliver on fan expectations. 

The former has been mired in controversy and backlash from those unhappy with certain modernisations, while much has been said about the latter likely being a shot-for-shot remake of the original DreamWorks movie.

Whether any of that will make a dent in each release's respective box office takings remains to be seen, of course, but those are issues which could derail both movies, particularly if reviews are negative.

Time will tell but, in the meantime, we have a new look at Snow White and How to Train Your Dragon courtesy of USA Today (via Toonado.com).

The first shows Gal Gadot's Evil Queen (Gal Gadot) towering over a young Snow White (Rachel Zegler). The second features Hiccup (Mason Thames) and his friend Astrid (Nico Parker), but no Toothless, unfortunately. 

Check out both stills below and stay tuned for updates on both movies as we have them. 

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. 

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast, Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding. As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. 

How to Train Your Dragon also stars Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howel, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur.

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by Dean DeBlois, and arrives in theaters on June 13, 2025.

We also have new stills from Jurassic World, Ballerina, and Sinners. There's nothing particularly exciting here, so we figured we'd include them in this article focusing on the live-action adaptations detailed above. 

RolandD
RolandD - 1/10/2025, 7:17 PM
Here before the man babies complaining about a movie that isn’t even made for them.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 7:19 PM
@RolandD - that they likely won’t watch anyway but will complain regardless.
RolandD
RolandD - 1/10/2025, 7:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Exactly. Misery likes company. That’s my new theory on a lot of the users on this website.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 7:21 PM
@RolandD - yep

Some people are just miserable and like to spread that to others sadly
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 1/10/2025, 7:39 PM
@RolandD -

Aren’t movies this big (blockbusters) meant to be for everyone ?
I mean people certainly enjoyed Beauty and The Beast and Aladdin, and they enjoy animated movies like Super Mario Bros.
I don’t understand this argument when clearly these tent pole movies are meant for a broader audience.

🤔
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 7:49 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - do you mean the live action films?

If so then the reception to Aladdin and BaTB was mixed at best.

Sure , Blockbusters might be meant for everyone but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will appeal to everyone…

If you aren’t liking something or it’s not appealing to you then continuously being negative about it is unproductive imo.
RolandD
RolandD - 1/10/2025, 7:52 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - Yes, potentially you’re right, but still the main audience for Snow White is typically going to be young girls. Don’t get me wrong, I loved seeing the animated versions of these when I was a kid. In fact, my wife, and I want to seeThe Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast (animated) before we even had kids. For me, that’s just it. I think the animated versions are always going to be the best with these originals and remakes. Still, I think you know what I mean about the anti-woke brigade men who keep on complaining about this movie.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/10/2025, 7:18 PM
This awful movie is not made for me 😡 inhope it bombs viva trump and israel
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/10/2025, 7:26 PM
@Malatrova15 - but... but it's set in Jim Crow-era America!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/10/2025, 7:20 PM
she better start doing more press interviews if they hope for this trainwreck shit show to succeed
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/10/2025, 7:22 PM
@harryba11zack - 90% of the intended audience for 'Snow White' would have NO IDEA what you're referring to.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/10/2025, 7:34 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/10/2025, 7:38 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/10/2025, 7:43 PM
@harryba11zack - Oh, I know exactly what you’re referring to and I’m definitely seeing ‘Snow White’ on it’s opening weekend. This movie will succeed or fail on its merits as a film intended for families and tweens.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 7:33 PM
Honestly , I think Ballerina looks decent imo!!.

The story seems like a classic revenge tale and nothing new but it being packaged in the world of JW along with its exciting and well choreographed action is what makes it fresh to an extent…

Also I like Ana De Armas aswell as the rest of the cast which is filled with old & new faces.

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/10/2025, 7:39 PM
From those titles, it's Ballerina and Sinners.

I dont know about Snow white, I have bad feelings about that one.

I honestly wish I felt different about it, I just see some bullshit about the lead actress coming out and then attack on Gal.

I hope I'm wrong.

For [frick]s sake
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/10/2025, 8:07 PM
Not for me but hopefully it turns out good.

