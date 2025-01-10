Check Out New Stills From SNOW WHITE, HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON, BALLERINA, JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, And More

As two of this year's most highly anticipated live-action adaptations of animated classics, the pressure is on Snow White and How to Train Your Dragon to deliver on fan expectations.

The former has been mired in controversy and backlash from those unhappy with certain modernisations, while much has been said about the latter likely being a shot-for-shot remake of the original DreamWorks movie.

Whether any of that will make a dent in each release's respective box office takings remains to be seen, of course, but those are issues which could derail both movies, particularly if reviews are negative.

Time will tell but, in the meantime, we have a new look at Snow White and How to Train Your Dragon courtesy of USA Today (via Toonado.com).

The first shows Gal Gadot's Evil Queen (Gal Gadot) towering over a young Snow White (Rachel Zegler). The second features Hiccup (Mason Thames) and his friend Astrid (Nico Parker), but no Toothless, unfortunately.

Check out both stills below and stay tuned for updates on both movies as we have them.

New look at Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in Disney’s live-action ‘SNOW WHITE’ film.



In theaters on March 21.



(via @USATODAY) pic.twitter.com/FhaDD4LFWo — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) January 10, 2025

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025.

New look at Mason Thames and Nico Parker in the live-action #HowToTrainYourDragon - Coming to theaters June 13. Head here to watch the trailer & sign up for FanAlerts👇https://t.co/Y6PN44lZkm pic.twitter.com/5QGtlpDsw3 — Fandango (@Fandango) January 10, 2025

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast, Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding. As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future.

How to Train Your Dragon also stars Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howel, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur.

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by Dean DeBlois, and arrives in theaters on June 13, 2025.

We also have new stills from Jurassic World, Ballerina, and Sinners. There's nothing particularly exciting here, so we figured we'd include them in this article focusing on the live-action adaptations detailed above.