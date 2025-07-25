"#DoomsdayIsComing": Russos Tease THE FANTASTIC FOUR As Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Doctor Doom Comic Research

The Russo Brothers have warned fans to wait through the credits when they watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps for an Avengers: Doomsday tease, while Robert Downey Jr. is teasing his Doctor Doom research.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 25, 2025 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters, and the Russo Brothers have taken to Instagram to hype up Marvel Studios' "awesome" new movie.

Joe and Anthony also made sure to warn fans to "stay in your seats for the credits" because "#DoomsdayIsComing." The implication is that there's something in the post-credits scene setting the stage for next December's Avengers: Doomsday.

If you'd rather not wait to find out what happens, you can read a full breakdown of both stingers here.

It's shaping up to be a big weekend for Marvel's First Family, and we'll be sharing updates on the reboot's Audience Score and Thursday preview box office numbers very soon. 

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best."

Robert Downey Jr. has also taken to social media this morning and revealed some possible inspiration for his interpretation of Avengers: Doomsday's Doctor Doom. 

That's a copy of West Coast Avengers #35, an issue which saw Doom trapped in the body of a young Kristoff Vernard. The villain captured Earth's Mightiest Heroes in his castle, and even did battle with Khonshu, the Moon God and source of Moon Knight's powers. 

Published in 1988, the issue was written by Steve Englehart with art by Al Milgrom. 

Downey's research for his next MCU role is clearly extensive (the photo appears to have been taken on the set of Avengers: Doomsday), and it might be worth tracking this issue down for potential clues about the Russo Brothers' plans for Victor Von Doom. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2025, 5:15 AM
Doom post credit scene was badly executed.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2025, 5:26 AM
And this feels like damage control with how confused and lukewarm the response is from the general audience on that badly executed scene
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 7/25/2025, 5:51 AM
@vectorsigma - It was part of a scene from Avengers Doomsday.
What did people expect?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2025, 5:59 AM
@ChrisRed - you know doom, so you wont have a problem

Imagine the general audience not having a clue on who the guy in the cloak is.

This is different from the thanos post credit because it showed he is loki's "boss". For this one, no clue for the GA
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 7/25/2025, 5:25 AM
im still hoping that its a fake casting
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 7/25/2025, 5:32 AM
I love when actors pose with comic books that they don't know how to read!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSxKBK8upz1dZYmZS5Cy7nyBqRPx-h26xGGBg&s

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DARTHTECTO
DARTHTECTO - 7/25/2025, 5:43 AM
I need to see how is this take of Doom, but watching that terrible post credit scene.... now Im worried. It looks like a bad Cosplayer made this cameo... whay is the worts thing? That mask!!!!!!

